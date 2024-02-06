Sledding as a kid

By Rennie Phillips

For the past three weeks or so it has seemed like it has been rather chilly around here. We got a week of cold weather, then it warmed up into the 60s, then went back down to around zero. This past cold spell also has brought us some sleet and freezing rain, then snow. There hasn't been any real problems for us with the cold, but it hasn't been totally enjoyable.

Growing up it seemed like nearly every year from sometime in November till March or April it was cold and there was snow. One time, after Marge and I were married, it snowed a bunch and plugged up the roads and it was six weeks before we could get our car out. We had to have a four-wheel-drive vehicle to make it to town for groceries. There still was snow along the road in July. Cold and snow were normal.

When we were little, we didn't have those plastic sleds the kids have now. We had a couple wooden sleds with steel runners. Man they were good sleds. You could steer the sled with a wooden piece on the front, which made it nice going downhill. Only problem with them was the runners were narrow, so soft, deep snow didn't work real well.

Dad pretty much every day or two had to go get a load of hay on the sled. The hay sled was probably 20 feet long and 14 feet wide. It was wooden, with two wheels in the front and two on the back. Some used horses to pull the sleds. Dad used one of his C Internationals, which was a small tractor.

Dad used chains to load the hay and always dragged them behind the sled, so Mick and I would take our steel runner sleds and hook them on the end of the chains and let Dad pull us. When we got to the stack, we'd help Dad load the hay and then let him pull us back to feed the cattle. I always enjoyed it. I imagine we got cold, but I can't remember being overly cold. We probably were tougher back then and had warmer clothes.

We also had a wooden toboggan that was maybe 8 to 10 feet long. Man, that thing would fly down a hill. The front was bent in a kind of half circle so it could float over even powdery snow. You could go down a hill several times on the toboggan, and then the steel-runner sleds would work on the compacted snow. Somewhere we ended up with a pair of wooden skies. We tried them a few times, but they just didn't work. It was hard to hook them to our shoes, and I had a horrible time steering once they were on. If you weren't careful, you'd end up doing the splits.