Slander has deadly consequences

There is a false narrative that all law enforcement personnel are evil. If you side with police over protesters, you could be fired from your job. However, events from this past weekend shed light on this national deceit. Not only were two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies ambushed, but supporters of a popular mainstream movement tried to block the hospital and stood outside cheering for the officers to die. How do we go from fighting for social justice to cheering for the death of innocent people?
Jesus told us that we would know a tree by the fruit it produces. Matthew 7:15--20, "Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will recognize them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thorn bushes, or figs from thistles? So, every healthy tree bears good fruit, but the diseased tree bears bad fruit. A healthy tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a diseased tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus you will recognize them by their fruits."
False prophets say things that are not true and use slander. In the Ten Commandments we are instructed that we should not bear false witness. In other words, do not accuse someone of things that are not true. The word diabolos in Greek is where we get the word for "devil," and it translates "accuser, slanderer." When we think of being on trial, we are taught to believe that we are innocent until proven guilty. However, our current culture quickly judges people as guilty and cancels them without a trial.
The Bible teaches that all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. It is easy to make people feel guilty and play upon their emotions to manipulate them. False teachers are skilled at this method. 1 John 3:20 tells us, "For whenever our heart condemns us, God is greater than our heart, and he knows everything." This is an encouragement to sinners who have been forgiven by the grace of God. We no longer need to feel ashamed. If God has forgiven you and is for you, then you are innocent (see Romans 8:31-34).
How is it okay to condemn the entire profession of law enforcement? Why side with felons over the police? For extremists, the way to drive out evil is with evil. They have listened to professional activists who have convinced them to cheer for "dead cops." I read a report that says police deaths are up 28% from what they were the same time last year.
Charles Haddon Spurgeon, a 19th Century Baptist pastor in England, said, "For us to hate those who are in error or talk of them with contempt or wish them ill, or do them wrong, is not according to the Spirit of Christ. You cannot cast out Satan by Satan, nor correct error by violence, nor overcome hate by hate. The conquering weapon of the Christian is love."
Can we agree that killing police officers is wrong? Law enforcement officers work for modest wages to protect and serve. People say that the officers knew the risks when they signed up for the job. Can we not say the same about the criminals? Did they not know that a life of crime could result in death? I do not know any police officers who want to kill people, if I did, I would report them. Slander against police has led to this ambush.
When I think of hateful people standing outside a trauma center cheering for the death of wounded officers, I remember what the psalmist wrote, "My enemies say of me in malice, 'When will he die, and his name perish?' Jesus tells us, "Blessed are you when others revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account." Matthew 5:11. Remember, wicked people shouted for Christ's execution and mocked him as he suffered on the cross. We know the rest of the story -- good triumphs over evil.
