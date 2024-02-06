Slander has deadly consequences

There is a false narrative that all law enforcement personnel are evil. If you side with police over protesters, you could be fired from your job. However, events from this past weekend shed light on this national deceit. Not only were two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies ambushed, but supporters of a popular mainstream movement tried to block the hospital and stood outside cheering for the officers to die. How do we go from fighting for social justice to cheering for the death of innocent people?

Jesus told us that we would know a tree by the fruit it produces. Matthew 7:15--20, "Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will recognize them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thorn bushes, or figs from thistles? So, every healthy tree bears good fruit, but the diseased tree bears bad fruit. A healthy tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a diseased tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus you will recognize them by their fruits."

False prophets say things that are not true and use slander. In the Ten Commandments we are instructed that we should not bear false witness. In other words, do not accuse someone of things that are not true. The word diabolos in Greek is where we get the word for "devil," and it translates "accuser, slanderer." When we think of being on trial, we are taught to believe that we are innocent until proven guilty. However, our current culture quickly judges people as guilty and cancels them without a trial.

The Bible teaches that all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. It is easy to make people feel guilty and play upon their emotions to manipulate them. False teachers are skilled at this method. 1 John 3:20 tells us, "For whenever our heart condemns us, God is greater than our heart, and he knows everything." This is an encouragement to sinners who have been forgiven by the grace of God. We no longer need to feel ashamed. If God has forgiven you and is for you, then you are innocent (see Romans 8:31-34).