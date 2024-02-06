Sips and nibbles for light summer goodness

On a hot and humid July day, a meal that includes cool and refreshing recipes seems to be perfect. Whether it is a few cool side dishes, a beverage or dessert, just to have cold options makes the meal seem more satisfying.

I have included a little bit of everything here today, starting with a few nice beverages for your meal and ending with a delicious dessert that you can keep frozen on hand and serve as you desire.

As you enjoy this hot season of summer, be sure to stay hydrated by working in different types of foods that help with hydration, such as melons. Chilled in the refrigerator, they make for a nice snack as well as rehydrating your body.

Summer Sparkle Drink

48-ounce bottle ruby red grapefruit juice

12-ounce can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

6-ounce can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

2-liter bottle lemon-lime soda, chilled

Optional: lemon slices, fresh mint sprigs

In a one-gallon pitcher, stir together all juices; cover and refrigerate until chilled. At serving time, add soda; pour over a tall glass filled with ice and garnish as desired. Serve immediately. Makes 16 to 20 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/3814F38A12BE4DCE852580F0005AEDBC

Avocado Salsa

3 avocados, chopped

3 small tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1-2 jalapenos, seeded and chopped

1 cup minced red onion

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

Place chopped avocados, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, and cilantro in a medium-size bowl. Set aside.

In a jar with a lid or small mixing bowl, add olive oil, lime juice, garlic powder, and salt and pepper. Shake or whisk until blended. Pour over chopped vegetables. Lightly toss together. Serve immediately or can be stored up to 24 hours. Servings, eight.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/avocado-salsa/

Arugula and Nectarine Salad

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 pound fresh arugula, torn

2 ripe nectarines, halved, pitted and sliced

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

Combine vinegar, mustard, honey, salt and pepper in a shaker jar. Add oil; shake until blended. Divide arugula among 4 salad plates; arrange nectarine slices over arugula. Sprinkle with walnuts and cheese; drizzle with salad dressing. Makes four servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/540531CA77E8A57F852581B10059EE45

Blueberry Chicken Salad

2-1/2 cup chicken breast, cooked and cubed

1 cup celery, chopped

1/2 cup red pepper, diced

1/2 cup green onions, thinly sliced

1-1/2 cups blueberries, divided

6-ounce container plain yogurt

3 tablespoons light mayonnaise

Bibb lettuce

Combine chicken and vegetables in a large bowl. Gently stir in one cup blueberries; reserve remaining berries. Blend remaining ingredients except lettuce. Drizzle over chicken mixture and gently toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes. Spoon onto lettuce-lined plates. Top with reserved blueberries. Makes 6 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/79F0564679C60350852581B40055A4E1

Pickled Corn with Red Onions and Cilantro

Fresh corn, sweet red onions, spicy jalapeÃ±os, and just picked cilantro, all put together in a hot vinegar brine. The recipe is short, sweet and proved it's point; it's delicious.

Servings: four

2 small dried chiles

1 seeded thinly sliced jalapeÃ±o

1/4 thinly sliced medium red onion

2 cups corn kernels (from about 2 ears)

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves with tender stems

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1/2 cup white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

Mix first seven ingredients in a bowl. Place ingredients in a quart size jar.

In a small pot bring vinegar, salt, sugar and 3/4 cup water to a boil. Pour over corn. (Add water to cover, if needed.)

Fill jars to near the top. Seal jar. Let cool. Store in the refrigerator. Will keep up to 1 month.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/pickled-corn-with-red-onions-and/#wprm-recipe-container-9009

Copy-Cat Chick-Fil-A Coleslaw

4 teaspoons vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup mayonnaise

2 10-ounce bags fine shredded cabbage, chopped to 1/8 inch

1/4 cup finely chopped carrots

Whisk vinegar, sugar, mustard and salt together until sugar is dissolved. Add mayonnaise and whisk to mix. Add cabbage and carrots. Mix to combine. Refrigerate for two hours and serve. (Makes 6-8 servings)

Source: www.southernliving.com/culture/chick-fil-a-cole-slaw-recipe?did=540181-20200707&utm_campaign=sl-whats-cooking_newsletter&utm_source=southernliving.com&utm_medium=email&utm_content=070720&cid=540181&mid=36675139716

Banana Pudding Fluff Salad

This isn't any old Banana Pudding recipe -- it's a Banana Pudding Fluff Salad! This easy no-bake dessert salad is full of bananas and vanilla wafer cookies and is the perfect alternative to traditional banana pudding.

1 (3.4 ounce) box instant vanilla or banana pudding mix (may substitute sugar-free)

1 cup nonfat milk

1 (8 ounce) container whipped topping, thawed

3 cups mini marshmallows

3 cups vanilla wafer cookies, or any shortbread cookies, broken into pieces

3 medium bananas, sliced

Whisk pudding mix and milk in a large bowl. Let sit 3 minutes to set. Stir in whipped topping. Then stir in marshmallows, cookies, and sliced bananas.

Serve the same day it's made (bananas will turn brown with age and cookies will soften).

You can lightly splash bananas in lemon juice or a lemon-lime soda, but it could alter the flavor of your salad slightly.

Yield: 8 servings

Source: www.crazyforcrust.com/banana-pudding-fluff-salad/