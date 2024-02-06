Sips and nibbles for light summer goodness

On a hot and humid July day, a meal that includes cool and refreshing recipes seems to be perfect. Whether it is a few cool side dishes, a beverage or dessert, just to have cold options makes the meal seem more satisfying.
I have included a little bit of everything here today, starting with a few nice beverages for your meal and ending with a delicious dessert that you can keep frozen on hand and serve as you desire.
As you enjoy this hot season of summer, be sure to stay hydrated by working in different types of foods that help with hydration, such as melons. Chilled in the refrigerator, they make for a nice snack as well as rehydrating your body.
In a one-gallon pitcher, stir together all juices; cover and refrigerate until chilled. At serving time, add soda; pour over a tall glass filled with ice and garnish as desired. Serve immediately. Makes 16 to 20 servings.
Place chopped avocados, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, and cilantro in a medium-size bowl. Set aside.
In a jar with a lid or small mixing bowl, add olive oil, lime juice, garlic powder, and salt and pepper. Shake or whisk until blended. Pour over chopped vegetables. Lightly toss together. Serve immediately or can be stored up to 24 hours. Servings, eight.
Combine vinegar, mustard, honey, salt and pepper in a shaker jar. Add oil; shake until blended. Divide arugula among 4 salad plates; arrange nectarine slices over arugula. Sprinkle with walnuts and cheese; drizzle with salad dressing. Makes four servings.
Combine chicken and vegetables in a large bowl. Gently stir in one cup blueberries; reserve remaining berries. Blend remaining ingredients except lettuce. Drizzle over chicken mixture and gently toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes. Spoon onto lettuce-lined plates. Top with reserved blueberries. Makes 6 servings.
Fresh corn, sweet red onions, spicy jalapeÃ±os, and just picked cilantro, all put together in a hot vinegar brine. The recipe is short, sweet and proved it's point; it's delicious.
Servings: four
Mix first seven ingredients in a bowl. Place ingredients in a quart size jar.
In a small pot bring vinegar, salt, sugar and 3/4 cup water to a boil. Pour over corn. (Add water to cover, if needed.)
Fill jars to near the top. Seal jar. Let cool. Store in the refrigerator. Will keep up to 1 month.
Whisk vinegar, sugar, mustard and salt together until sugar is dissolved. Add mayonnaise and whisk to mix. Add cabbage and carrots. Mix to combine. Refrigerate for two hours and serve. (Makes 6-8 servings)
This isn't any old Banana Pudding recipe -- it's a Banana Pudding Fluff Salad! This easy no-bake dessert salad is full of bananas and vanilla wafer cookies and is the perfect alternative to traditional banana pudding.
Whisk pudding mix and milk in a large bowl. Let sit 3 minutes to set. Stir in whipped topping. Then stir in marshmallows, cookies, and sliced bananas.
Serve the same day it's made (bananas will turn brown with age and cookies will soften).
You can lightly splash bananas in lemon juice or a lemon-lime soda, but it could alter the flavor of your salad slightly.
Yield: 8 servings
Blueberry Pretzel Salad is a mouthwatering combination of a creamy filling, crunchy sugared pretzels, and sweet blueberries.
The pie filling and fresh fruit can be changed to peach, cherry, strawberry or whatever you choose.
The crunchy pretzel combination is good in the fresh grape salad that is so popular right now. As with this salad, stir in just before serving to keep it really crunchy.
Mix together chopped pretzels, brown sugar, and melted butter. Spread on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 400 degrees for 6-8 minutes. Allow the pretzels to cool and then break them into small pieces. Set aside.
Beat together softened cream cheese, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract. Fold in the whipped topping. Set aside.
Combine the blueberry pie filling and blueberries.
Add the blueberry mixture and sugared pretzels to the bowl with the cream cheese mixture. Fold to combine. Serve within a few hours. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Notes: To prepare ahead of time, keep the sugar pretzels, cream cheese/whipped topping mixture, and the blueberry mixture separate until closer to serving time.
Prepare Key Lime-Mint Sugar: Process fresh mint, Key lime zest, and 1/4 cup granulated sugar in a mini food processor until sugar is finely ground, 10 seconds. Place in a bowl, and stir in additional 1/4 cup sugar. Spread mixture on a rimmed baking sheet; let stand at room temperature until dry, 2 hours. Return mixture to food processor, and pulse until finely ground, about 4 times. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 3 months.
Process cubed melon in a juicer or blender. Strain through a fine mesh strainer, discarding solids. (You should have 1 1/2 cups juice.) Pour into ice cube trays; freeze 4 hours or overnight.
Combine watermelon ice cubes, grenadine, and lime juice in a blender; pulse until slushy, about 15 times.
Rim 2 Collins glasses with 1 teaspoon Key Lime-Mint Sugar each. Pour the mixture into prepared glasses. Top with watermelon wedges.
To a large pot of boiling, salted water, add green beans, and cook for 2 minutes. Drain beans, pat dry, and place in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese.
In a small bowl or jar with a lid, add lemon juice, olive oil, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper. Whisk or mix together. Pour dressing over vegetables and toss. Taste and adjust seasoning. Let marinate 15 minutes and serve. Servings: 4
A refreshing Pineapple Limeade made with a simple syrup, fresh basil, fresh lime juice, and plenty of pineapple. This is going to be your favorite mocktail ever.
Simple Syrup:
Squeeze limes to get 1 cup fresh lime juice, set aside.
Make the simple syrup by combining sugar and water in a heavy bottom saucepan and bringing it to a boil. Stir until water is clear. remove from heat, and set aside to let cool.
In a blender combine frozen pineapple, pineapple juice, and lime juice, and blend until smooth.
Fill pitcher with pineapple lime mix and simple syrup, and ice, basil cut into thin strips, and stir it all together.
My grandmother made a very similar recipe to this one but it used crispy rice cereal in place of flour and oats. It is one of my favorite summer treats to keep in the freezer.
In a large bowl, combine the flour, oats, pecans and brown sugar. Add butter; mix well. Spread in a thin layer in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Crumble while warm; cool.
Press half of crumb mixture into a 13x9-inch dish. Drizzle with half of caramel sauce; spread with ice cream. Top with remaining caramel sauce and crumb mixture. Cover and freeze until firm. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving.
Note: If you can find ice cream in a paper carton, you can open the carton and slice in thick slices to lay in the dish.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
