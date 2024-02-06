Simple recipes to try this week

I stumbled upon this bacon and corn griddle cake recipe recently and want to make them for a breakfast very soon. We enjoy corn in many different recipes, so I was intrigued by this griddle cake recipe.
Of course I found many other recipes I want to try while I was reading through a few food blogs and social media sites that I follow. Most of the recipes today are simple, yet look promising for full flavor and enjoyment.
This stack of savory pancakes served with warm maple syrup is a delicious breakfast treat.
In a medium skillet, cook the bacon pieces until they begin to brown. Add the onion and continue to cook until the bacon is crisp and the onion is softened. Scoop out a heaping tablespoon of the bacon mixture for topping the griddle cakes upon serving and set it aside.
While the bacon is cooking, combine the flour, chives, baking powder, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir in the milk, egg and oil, just until moistened. Stir in the bacon mixture, corn and cheese. The mixture will be thick. If you'd like the griddle cakes to be slightly thinner, add a little more milk to thin out the batter.
Heat and grease a griddle or large skillet. Pour a heaping 1/4-cup of the batter onto the griddle and cook until it is golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining batter. Serve stacks of griddle cakes topped with a sprinkle of the reserved bacon/onion and a good dose of warm maple syrup.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/bacon-and-corn-griddle-cakes/#wprm-recipe-container-50931
The marinade:
In a large bowl, combine the steak strips with soy sauce, olive oil, pepper and hot sauce. Set aside to marinate for 10 minutes while you prepare green beans.
While meat is marinating, arrange green beans in a microwave-safe dish with 1/2 cup water. Cook in the microwave for 8 to 10 minutes, until almost done but still crisp.
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Lay the steak strips in one layer in the skillet, keeping drained marinade for later. Sear for 1 minute on one side, until nicely browned. Add half the garlic and red chili pepper flakes and turn steak strips to finish cooking for 1 minute more — adjust timing depending on how you like your steak. Transfer steak strips to a plate and set aside.
In the same skillet, lower the heat and melt the remaining tablespoon butter. Add chopped parsley, thyme, remaining garlic, Italian seasoning, red crushed chili pepper flakes and pre-cooked green beans and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring regularly, until cooked to your liking. Deglaze with lemon juice, beef stock, and reserved steak marinade and reduce the sauce for a couple of minutes.
Add grilled steak strips back to the pan and reheat quickly. Adjust seasoning with pepper and serve garlic butter steak and lemon green beans skillet immediately, garnished with more crushed chili pepper, fresh herbs and a slice of lemon if you like.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/417526042167588/permalink/880422329211288
Preheat a large non-stick skillet or griddle over medium high. Blend together the butter with the next six ingredients. Spread the butter blend evenly on only one side of the slices of bread and top with cheese, pressing lightly into the butter. Place in hot pan or griddle, butter side down and toast until golden brown; turn and lightly brown other side of bread to warm through. Serve right away.
Note: Makes a fabulous grilled cheese sandwich.
Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/search?q=skillet+garlic+bread
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Blind bake the pie shell until lightly brown about 9 minutes.
Peel and slice tomatoes, place on paper towels. Salt and allow them to drain for a few minutes. Turn over the slices onto dry paper towels. Allow them to drain 9 to 10 minutes.
Stir together black pepper, sour cream, and mayonnaise in a small bowl.
Remove the pie crust from the oven and line with sliced brie cheese. Layer tomatoes on top of the cheese. Spread sour cream mixture on top of the tomatoes. Next, top with pimento cheese and bacon.
Bake 30 minutes until lightly browned and cheese is melted. Remove from oven and sprinkle green onion slices on top. Cool slightly. Serve warm.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/pimento-cheese-bacon-tomato-pie/?fbclid=IwAR1ePSKyJ3RSrUORCks6PgMKUbXBZxAEHCr_dAgb7dHFjNrySrnjM00YCYk
Pimento Cheese Patty Melts are the ultimate southern patty melt. Beef patties, red pepper jelly-flavored caramelized onions, and pimento cheese are grilled between two slices of white bread.
Melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat in a large cast iron or nonstick skillet.
Add onion and cook, stirring often for 20 minutes. Turn heat down if they are getting too browned. Transfer onion to a bowl and stir in thyme and red pepper jelly. Set aside.
While the onion is cooking, combine the ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a large bowl. Gently mix together. Shape into 4 oval patties.
Wipe skillet clean, but leave a little grease. Heat over medium-high heat. Add patties and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes per side or until desired degree of doneness. Remove patties to a plate. Wipe skillet clean.
Spread 1/3 cup of pimento cheese on half of the bread slices. Top each with a burger patty. Spread the onion mixture on the remaining bread slices and place them onion side down on top of the burger patties.
Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in the skillet over medium heat. Add 2 patty melts. Press down some on the patty melts as they cook and turn them over when golden on the bottom. Cook until second side is golden.
Repeat with remaining butter and patty melts.
Note: I like to use ground beef that is 80 to 85% lean. You can use leaner ground beef if you wish. Homemade or store-bought pimento cheese can be used.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/pimento-cheese-patty-melts/?fbclid=IwAR3wCYabDlxjFSQyZ8fVYiph3APPGuNS2qnZVUyTg1Tm7vXcfPAA7Seb4T8
This easy-to-make recipe has loads of tender chicken, tart cranberries, crunchy pecans, and sweet apples. It's great as a sandwich, with lettuce as a salad, on crackers, and great for parties and potlucks. Try oven roasting the chicken and avoid over baking.
Add chicken, cranberries, pecans, apple and green onion to a medium-size bowl.
In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk together mayonnaise, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Pour over chicken and other ingredients. Using a large spoon or spatula, toss all ingredients together until well mixed.
Serve immediately. It can be stored covered in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/cranberry-pecan-chicken-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3jSOOpY_UT-IFG2Wn7ASc-q8N20F3iOLvZ3olmesynUOs4pqsWmuaM53U#wprm-recipe-container-105136
For the Lemon Glaze:
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Cream the butter and sugar until fluffy. In a separate bowl, beat the egg yolks until light and lemon colored. Blend into the creamed mixture. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Resift 3 times. Add the sifted ingredients to the creamed mixture in thirds, alternating with the milk. Beat the batter thoroughly after each addition. Add the vanilla extract, lemon rind and lemon juice. Beat for 2 minutes. Bake in a greased Bundt pan in the oven for 1 hour or until the cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and cool 19 minutes before inverting on serving platter.
Source: www.buzzinherald.com/lady-bird-johnsons-lemon-cake/?fbclid=IwAR1f6bu9mS0SBXaoJVhEn5dPF1vSFsVIEG8XgCIDzFsTJ4V0I3xuxd06SBo
If you can't find the pourable fruit topping in the store, you can use frozen strawberries. Mash them first and use the juices.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Break up crackers and whirl half at a time in a food processor until finely ground (or use pre-ground). Spread evenly on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake, stirring every 4 to 5 minutes, until golden brown throughout, 6 to 8 minutes total. Pour into a bowl.
Meanwhile, heat or melt butter (stove or microwave). Drizzle crumbs with butter and toss to coat. Let cool.
Line a 9x13-inch pan with parchment paper; coat with cooking-oil spray.
Pour cream into a mixing bowl; beat on medium speed, slowly drizzling in 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk. Then beat to stiff peaks. Set aside, chilled.
Evenly sprinkle bottom of lined pan with 1/2 cup graham-cracker crumbs, spreading in an even layer, using a small spatula. Dollop half of whipped cream on top. Carefully spread cream level, without stirring up crumbs.
Spoon (or pour) 1/2 bottle of strawberry Pourable Fruit topping (or mashed frozen strawberries) over the cream. Use the juices! Sprinkle 1 cup crumbs on top.
Repeat cream and strawberry fruit layers. Sprinkle top with remaining crumbs, but don't smooth down.
Wrap dessert with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, but still sliceable, about 6 hours. Remove from pan and cut into wedges. Garnish with lime zest or a mint leaf; serve!
Make ahead: Up to 2 weeks, and keep in freezer. To serve, let stand at room temperature until just soft enough to slice, 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/5-ingredient-frozen-strawberry-royale-dessert/?fbclid=IwAR2XURJap36lnt-H5ao1DYfk5Ne8YbclGolx-aC92E6Hlu6a7W2s6BODfeo
Combine evaporated milk and pudding mix in a medium bowl and beat on low speed for 2-3 minutes, or until thick.
In a separate bowl or mixer, beat cream cheese until light and airy, then mix in lemonade concentrate. Once fully incorporated, mix in pudding mixture.
Transfer filling mixture to pie crust, then place in refrigerator and chill for 4-6 hours, or overnight.
Slice, serve and enjoy!
Source: www.justcookwell.com/cream-cheese-lemonade-pie-2/?fbclid=IwAR01CjuiPOh6xUdrOUSP34ixvWat8HgjvLSR7gCGrvkomyGmbHgp4Vqwy20
I still have a couple of packages of dates that I will be using to make these coconut date balls. I remember my mother making these every Christmas and we enjoyed them all through the holiday season. Although it is May, I need to use up the dates and we'll enjoy them just the same.
In a medium-size pot, melt butter. Add-in eggs, sugar, dates and salt. Cook over low heat until mixture has thickened, about 10-12 minutes. Using the back of a wooden spoon or spatula, mash dates into the mixture.
Remove from heat and add the pecans, rice cereal, and vanilla. Stir to combine. Using a medium-size cookie scoop, measure out the mixture, and roll into balls. Roll in coconut, pressing some of the coconut into the ball.
Keep hands damp with water to make rolling the balls easier.
Place balls on parchment. Let cool completely. Store covered until ready to enjoy.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/coconut-date-balls/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
