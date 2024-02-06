Simple recipes to try this week

I stumbled upon this bacon and corn griddle cake recipe recently and want to make them for a breakfast very soon. We enjoy corn in many different recipes, so I was intrigued by this griddle cake recipe.

Of course I found many other recipes I want to try while I was reading through a few food blogs and social media sites that I follow. Most of the recipes today are simple, yet look promising for full flavor and enjoyment.

Bacon and Corn Griddle Cakes

This stack of savory pancakes served with warm maple syrup is a delicious breakfast treat.

8 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/3 cup finely chopped sweet onion

1 cup all purpose flour

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2/3 cup milk

1 large egg, beaten

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

1 cup frozen, canned or fresh corn

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Warm maple syrup, for serving

In a medium skillet, cook the bacon pieces until they begin to brown. Add the onion and continue to cook until the bacon is crisp and the onion is softened. Scoop out a heaping tablespoon of the bacon mixture for topping the griddle cakes upon serving and set it aside.

While the bacon is cooking, combine the flour, chives, baking powder, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir in the milk, egg and oil, just until moistened. Stir in the bacon mixture, corn and cheese. The mixture will be thick. If you'd like the griddle cakes to be slightly thinner, add a little more milk to thin out the batter.

Heat and grease a griddle or large skillet. Pour a heaping 1/4-cup of the batter onto the griddle and cook until it is golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining batter. Serve stacks of griddle cakes topped with a sprinkle of the reserved bacon/onion and a good dose of warm maple syrup.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/bacon-and-corn-griddle-cakes/#wprm-recipe-container-50931

Garlic Butter Steak and Lemon Green Beans Skillet

1 pound flank steak, sliced against the grain

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed, strings removed

3 tablespoons butter, divided

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, or less to taste

Juice of 1/2 lemon plus lemon slices, for garnish

Salt and fresh cracked pepper

1/2 cup low-sodium beef stock

Crushed red chili pepper flakes, optional

1/2 cup fresh chopped parsley

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

The marinade:

1/4 cup low- sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon hot sauce (such as Sriracha)

Fresh cracked pepper

In a large bowl, combine the steak strips with soy sauce, olive oil, pepper and hot sauce. Set aside to marinate for 10 minutes while you prepare green beans.

While meat is marinating, arrange green beans in a microwave-safe dish with 1/2 cup water. Cook in the microwave for 8 to 10 minutes, until almost done but still crisp.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Lay the steak strips in one layer in the skillet, keeping drained marinade for later. Sear for 1 minute on one side, until nicely browned. Add half the garlic and red chili pepper flakes and turn steak strips to finish cooking for 1 minute more — adjust timing depending on how you like your steak. Transfer steak strips to a plate and set aside.

In the same skillet, lower the heat and melt the remaining tablespoon butter. Add chopped parsley, thyme, remaining garlic, Italian seasoning, red crushed chili pepper flakes and pre-cooked green beans and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring regularly, until cooked to your liking. Deglaze with lemon juice, beef stock, and reserved steak marinade and reduce the sauce for a couple of minutes.

Add grilled steak strips back to the pan and reheat quickly. Adjust seasoning with pepper and serve garlic butter steak and lemon green beans skillet immediately, garnished with more crushed chili pepper, fresh herbs and a slice of lemon if you like.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/417526042167588/permalink/880422329211288

Skillet Parmesan Cheese Toast

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, softened at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/4 teaspoon Creole or Cajun seasoning, or to taste, optional

2 teaspoons dried minced onions

2 teaspoons dried parsley

6 slices Texas toast or other thick cut artisan bread

1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat a large non-stick skillet or griddle over medium high. Blend together the butter with the next six ingredients. Spread the butter blend evenly on only one side of the slices of bread and top with cheese, pressing lightly into the butter. Place in hot pan or griddle, butter side down and toast until golden brown; turn and lightly brown other side of bread to warm through. Serve right away.

Note: Makes a fabulous grilled cheese sandwich.

Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/search?q=skillet+garlic+bread

Pimento Cheese Bacon Tomato Pie

4 large tomatoes, peeled and sliced

9-inch pie shell

2 to 3 ounces brie, sliced

1 cup pimento cheese

1/4 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

Ground black pepper

Green onion sliced, for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Blind bake the pie shell until lightly brown about 9 minutes.

Peel and slice tomatoes, place on paper towels. Salt and allow them to drain for a few minutes. Turn over the slices onto dry paper towels. Allow them to drain 9 to 10 minutes.

Stir together black pepper, sour cream, and mayonnaise in a small bowl.

Remove the pie crust from the oven and line with sliced brie cheese. Layer tomatoes on top of the cheese. Spread sour cream mixture on top of the tomatoes. Next, top with pimento cheese and bacon.

Bake 30 minutes until lightly browned and cheese is melted. Remove from oven and sprinkle green onion slices on top. Cool slightly. Serve warm.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/pimento-cheese-bacon-tomato-pie/?fbclid=IwAR1ePSKyJ3RSrUORCks6PgMKUbXBZxAEHCr_dAgb7dHFjNrySrnjM00YCYk

Pimento Cheese Patty Melts

Pimento Cheese Patty Melts are the ultimate southern patty melt. Beef patties, red pepper jelly-flavored caramelized onions, and pimento cheese are grilled between two slices of white bread.

2 medium sweet onions, cut in half and thinly sliced

6 tablespoons salted butter, divided

1 teaspoon fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dried

2 tablespoons red pepper jelly

1 pound ground beef

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

8 slices sturdy white sandwich bread or sourdough bread

1 1/3 cups pimento cheese

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat in a large cast iron or nonstick skillet.

Add onion and cook, stirring often for 20 minutes. Turn heat down if they are getting too browned. Transfer onion to a bowl and stir in thyme and red pepper jelly. Set aside.

While the onion is cooking, combine the ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a large bowl. Gently mix together. Shape into 4 oval patties.

Wipe skillet clean, but leave a little grease. Heat over medium-high heat. Add patties and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes per side or until desired degree of doneness. Remove patties to a plate. Wipe skillet clean.

Spread 1/3 cup of pimento cheese on half of the bread slices. Top each with a burger patty. Spread the onion mixture on the remaining bread slices and place them onion side down on top of the burger patties.

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in the skillet over medium heat. Add 2 patty melts. Press down some on the patty melts as they cook and turn them over when golden on the bottom. Cook until second side is golden.

Repeat with remaining butter and patty melts.

Note: I like to use ground beef that is 80 to 85% lean. You can use leaner ground beef if you wish. Homemade or store-bought pimento cheese can be used.