Simple recipes for bachelor survival

By Susan McClanahan

Our son Ross lives in St. Peters, Missouri, and he's finding it a challenge to cook for one person and to find recipes he's comfortable making. I went looking today for recipes I already had in my files from days gone by, and I found a couple of new ones that are very easy to prepare and warm up easily as leftovers. Most will freeze well, too, so he can put in smaller containers and freeze for later.

I hope this helps him, and others in a similar situation to find recipes that are easy, quick, delicious and rewarm nicely.

Don't forget to go online to see this entire column with additional recipes that space does not allow in the printed newspaper.

One-Pan Taco Rice Dinner

1 pound ground beef

1 packet taco seasoning

2 cups water

2 cups Minute Rice uncooked

1 cup salsa

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Serve with diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and sour cream

In a large skillet, brown and crumble ground beef. Drain excess grease. Add in taco seasoning and water. Stir well and allow mixture to come to a boil. Turn down heat, then add in uncooked Minute Rice and stir. Cover and cook for about 5 minutes (until rice is tender.) Remove lid and stir in salsa and cheese. Turn off the heat and it's ready to serve.

Baked Crab Imperial

2 pounds lump crabmeat

2 eggs, beaten

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon parsley flakes

3 tablespoons butter, melted

3 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning

Cracker crumb

Paprika

In a large bowl, mix all ingredients, except crab meat. Add crab meat and turn lightly so as not to break up the lumps. Put in a buttered 2 quart casserole or fill 8 buttered individual baking dishes and top with cracker crumbs. Cover with melted butter. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes until bubbly and brown.

Note: If desired, top with grated cheese last 5 minutes of baking.

Improved Tater Tot Casserole

This is not your ordinary tater-tot casserole. Ground beef, sausage, cheese, and, of course, tater tots make this classic casserole a crowd-pleaser. Cayenne pepper and hot Italian sausage give it a pleasant kick.

3/4 pound bulk hot Italian sausage

3/4 pound lean ground beef (90 percent lean)

1 small onion, chopped

2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted

2 cups frozen cut green beans, thawed

1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, divided

1/2 cup 2 percent milk

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 package (32 ounces) frozen tater tots

In a Dutch oven, cook the sausage, beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the soup, beans, corn, 1 cup cheese, milk, garlic powder, seasoned salt and cayenne. Transfer to two greased 11 x 7-inch baking dishes. Top with tater tots; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cover and freeze one casserole for up to three months. Cover and bake the remaining casserole at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake 5 to 10 minutes longer or until bubbly.

To use frozen casserole: Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Uncover and bake 5 to 10 minutes longer or until bubbly. Yield: 2 casseroles (6 servings each).

Chili Cornbread Bake

This recipe calls for the ingredients to make a chili from scratch, or you may use your own favorite family recipe.

1 pound lean ground turkey

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or to taste

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (16 ounce) can chili beans with chili gravy

1 (15 ounce) can cannellini beans or small white beans, drained

2 (8.5 ounce) packages Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

Milk and eggs to make Jiffy mix (see corn muffin mix for amounts)

2 cups shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese blend

Light sour cream (optional)

Spray a large skillet with cooking spray and place over medium heat. Cook turkey, celery and onion until turkey, breaking up the turkey with a spoon. Cook till turkey is no longer pink. Add garlic, chili powder, black pepper, cumin, and crushed red pepper. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce and beans. Turn heat down to low and allow to simmer while preparing cornbread.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a deep 13 x 9-inch casserole dish with cooking spray. Prepare corn-muffin mix according to package directions and pour batter into prepared baking dish. Remove chili mixture from heat and spoon over the batter. Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 35 minutes. Edges of cornbread should be nicely browned and center should appear to be set. Carefully remove dish from oven and sprinkle with cheese. Return to oven and bake 5 to 10 minutes more, until cheese is melted.

Serve with tortilla chips and top with sour cream if desired.

Cajun-Style Grill Foil Packets

You'll love all of the Cajun flavors with the corn and sausage and shrimp, and there is no mess. You may need to wait to make this until fresh corn on the cob becomes available again, as the frozen just isn't the same.

8-12 pieces corn on the cob, 4 full cobs cut in half or in thirds

4 red potatoes, washed and cubed

20-30 uncooked shrimp, peeled or not, it's up to you

1 pound smoked sausage, cut into chunks

M or olive oil, to taste

1/2 cup chicken broth, you may not need that much

Cajun/Creole seasoning, like Tony Chachere's brand, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

Heat grill or oven to 400 degrees. Evenly distribute corn, potatoes, shrimp and sausage between four heavy-duty foil sheets (approximately 12 x 18 inches each). Drizzle melted butter and about 2 tablespoons chicken broth over each foil packet. Season evenly and generously, to taste, with Cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper. Tightly seal foil packets by folding up the sides over the contents and tightly folding up the ends over the seam. Grill 30 to 40 minutes, or bake in oven until potatoes are tender, flipping once half-way through. Be careful opening the packets to check for doneness, the steam inside is very hot.

Grandma's Chicken and Rice Casserole

This recipe is quick and easy, and the leftovers are just as good as fresh baked. You can use less butter on top without compromising the end result. You may also wish to choose the heart-healthy, lower-sodium soups.