Simple pleasures

In honor of Father's Day, I've conjured up a recipe featuring an arsenal of steakhouse delights, starting with steak itself and including potatoes, spinach and blue cheese. But I've prepared and combined these ingredients in a way that's slightly healthier than usual, namely in a salad. The bulk of it is given over to spinach, tomatoes and cucumbers. It's topped with warm sliced steak (only a little over 3 ounces per person), blue cheese dressing and oven-baked (not deep-fried) potato chips.

Given that the classic steakhouse steaks -- strip, filet mignon and porterhouse -- are so doggone pricey these days, this recipe features a chuck steak. Increasingly available at your local supermarket, chuck steak is cut from the shoulder. It's tougher than the others I mentioned but still plenty flavorful. And if you're careful to cook it no more than medium-rare and then slice it very thin against the grain, it won't seem chewy at all.

The oven-baked potato chips are a snap to make and a heck of a lot less messy than the deep-fried kind, especially if you own a mandolin and some parchment paper. The mandolin allows you to slice those taters paper-thin (be sure, though, to use the guard when you slice them!), and the paper keeps them from sticking to the sheet pan, which eliminates the need for a lot of oil. Still, you want to be careful not to let them become too brown because they'll begin to taste burned. (It's OK to remove them from the oven when they have a few paler spots.) Fair warning: These chips can be addictive, even though they're not deep-fried.

I promise that your man will be able to dig into this dish with no insult to his masculinity ... and the rest of the family will be thrilled, too.

Warm Steak and Potato Chip Salad

Start to finish: 1 hour 40 minutes (40 minutes hands-on)