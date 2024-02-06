By Jeff Breer

There's a reason it's called Simmons Family Martial Arts.

Caitlin Taylor, the youngest daughter of owners and instructors Mike and Lisa Simmons, is a 25-year-old black belt instructor at the karate studio.

They jokingly say "Cait" has been involved in martial arts for 25 years and nine months. That's because Lisa, a third-degree black belt and 31-year year veteran of the sport, continued to take karate lessons while pregnant with Caitlin.

"We joke that she learned how to kick and punch already in the womb," Lisa says.

Caitlin Taylor instructs karate students at Simmons Family Martial Arts in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Pretty much the same can be said for Caitlin's 31-year-old brother, Ryan Simmons, and 28-year-old sister, Laura Voss. Both are black belts who also started as toddlers, and all have instructed at the Cape Girardeau studio alongside their parents.

All but Laura currently instruct the clientele, primarily youths ages 6 to 18.

As Mike and Lisa note, quite a few of their current students are children of former students. For some, it's a lineage that can be traced back to a gym at St. Mary Cathedral School 28 years ago. For others, it may go back 14 years, when the couple decided to officially open a business for which Mike didn't torment himself considering names.

"We were a family doing it, and we were working with families, and that was the name, instead of something like 'Imperial Ninja Killer School,'" Mike says, prompting laughter from Lisa. "We said this is who we are, and this is what we do."

What they do is teach women and children how to protect themselves. It's been the message from the start.

Lisa Simmons and her son, Ryan Simmons, instruct students at Simmons Family Martial Arts in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Mike is a professor of mass communications at Southeast Missouri State University and Lisa works in the St. Mary Cathedral church office. They open the studio's doors just three days a week.

In tracing her start, Lisa jokes she became involved in karate in order to date Mike. There's truth in those words. Mike worked in a movie theater at the time and wanted to take karate lessons on his only two nights off.

"So I was like, 'Well, I guess if I'm going to get to see you during the week, I'm going to take karate, too,'" Lisa says.

On the "dates," she became fascinated with the idea of personal safety. The "dates" turned to marriage, and along came children.

"As we got kids, I wanted them to know how to be safe and I wanted to keep them safe," Lisa says. "It kind of mushroomed out from that and spread out to all these teenage girls that were coming to our class down at church; I wanted them to be safe.

"I became involved with teaching more and more women, and then word kind of got out, 'Oh, you teach women self-defense, will you teach our group?' So it kind of started that way, and I never would have thought that would have happened."

Mike and Lisa originally called their self-defense group the Knights of St. Michael, meeting in the gym at St. Mark's in Cape Girardeau.

One of those students in the early years has followed the family theme. Briana Brown started at the church and worked her way up to a black belt. She now has four children, ages 8 to 11, and all are students at the studio.