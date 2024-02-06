Sikeston teen crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Aubrey Sullivan knows her way around the rodeo arena.
She began riding horses at age 7. By the time she was 10, she had her own horse and was competing in barrel racing and pole bending.
Today, the Sikeston native's attire not only includes boots and jeans but also a crown and a sash bearing the title of Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri. Her reign officially began Saturday, Jan. 26, with her coronation at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds.
Sullivan, the daughter of Bobby and Cindy Sullivan of Sikeston, was selected the 2019 Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri during during last fall's American Royal at Kansas City. The three-day competition included a written test, interviews, impromptu speech, horsemanship and modeling.
"It was an action-packed weekend," the Sikeston High School junior acknowledged. "I have never done anything like it before. It was such an incredible experience."
Sullivan, who was selected as the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo's Junior Miss in 2017, said when she decided to compete for the state title, she set her goal small. She was determined to win the horsemanship portion of the event.
That win, she explained, was going to be for her horse, who is getting older.
"I wanted him to have this last win. I did achieve that small goal but I also achieved the big goal, so it was crazy," she said with a broad smile.
While feeling sure about her ability on horseback, Sullivan said she was less sure when it came to the public speaking and the interview with the judges.
She had even prepared a possible speech. But that prepared speech would no longer do when she drew her topic: "What do you think you will become?"
Sullivan said she used her 10-minute prep time to go into a corner and write one line down on a note card. Then she crossed it out.
"I told myself, 'No, I should just remember a few things.' Public speaking was my fear but I realized I had overcome my fear. I was really proud of myself that I could actually accomplish that on my own," she said. "I learned that I actually function well under pressure."
Sullivan also had another advantage. Sikeston resident Kaitlyn Ayers was taking part in the Miss Rodeo Missouri competition that same weekend and was cheering Sullivan on.
Sullivan said she and Ayers had talked about what it would be like if they both would win their pageants. Even the judges asked them about coming from the same small town.
Ayers said it was nice to have someone she knew attending the state competition, adding, "I knew she would do well."
By the end of the weekend they both had titles with the Junior Miss title going to Sullivan and Ayers selected Miss Rodeo Missouri 2019.
"We have competed in the same rodeo association so we are already pretty good friends. Now we have the opportunity to grow even closer," said Sullivan.
During the coming year both will make appearances at Missouri's seven PRCA rodeos. The 2019 rodeo queens serve as as a voice for the sport and are advocates for agriculture and the western way of life, Sullivan said.
"I love rodeo, just the thrill of it. It is amazing. It is awesome. I love the sport, the horses, the people," she said.
As an advocate, Sullivan said she hopes to teach the public more about the sport of rodeo.
"One of my goals is that everyone leaves the rodeo having learned something new about it, even if it is just a little small fact," she said.
She also wants to teach a new generation about rodeo. Sullivan said she especially likes talking with youngsters about rodeo, fielding their questions and showing them her crown.
Describing herself as driven to reach her goals and as optimistic, Sullivan said she intends to enjoy her year-long reign as Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri.
"I have not set any expectations," she said. "I just want to live in the moment, to talk to as many people as I can and to have connections with everyone helping them enjoy rodeo even more."
When her reign is over, Sullivan said she will take a break from pageants. She is looking ahead to college and growing up.
"I want to become more mature, to be a better person," she said then adding with a grin: "Then move on to Miss Rodeo America. That is the big huge dream."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.