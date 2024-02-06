Sikeston teen crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Aubrey Sullivan knows her way around the rodeo arena.

She began riding horses at age 7. By the time she was 10, she had her own horse and was competing in barrel racing and pole bending.

Today, the Sikeston native's attire not only includes boots and jeans but also a crown and a sash bearing the title of Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri. Her reign officially began Saturday, Jan. 26, with her coronation at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds.

Sullivan, the daughter of Bobby and Cindy Sullivan of Sikeston, was selected the 2019 Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri during during last fall's American Royal at Kansas City. The three-day competition included a written test, interviews, impromptu speech, horsemanship and modeling.

"It was an action-packed weekend," the Sikeston High School junior acknowledged. "I have never done anything like it before. It was such an incredible experience."

Sullivan, who was selected as the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo's Junior Miss in 2017, said when she decided to compete for the state title, she set her goal small. She was determined to win the horsemanship portion of the event.

That win, she explained, was going to be for her horse, who is getting older.

"I wanted him to have this last win. I did achieve that small goal but I also achieved the big goal, so it was crazy," she said with a broad smile.

While feeling sure about her ability on horseback, Sullivan said she was less sure when it came to the public speaking and the interview with the judges.

She had even prepared a possible speech. But that prepared speech would no longer do when she drew her topic: "What do you think you will become?"

Sullivan said she used her 10-minute prep time to go into a corner and write one line down on a note card. Then she crossed it out.

"I told myself, 'No, I should just remember a few things.' Public speaking was my fear but I realized I had overcome my fear. I was really proud of myself that I could actually accomplish that on my own," she said. "I learned that I actually function well under pressure."

Sullivan also had another advantage. Sikeston resident Kaitlyn Ayers was taking part in the Miss Rodeo Missouri competition that same weekend and was cheering Sullivan on.