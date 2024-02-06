Signature of February

Snow can make the difference when it comes to a good winter photo or an average one. A woodland ridge top will often offer a nice photo opportunity.
On Feb. 14, the sunrise temperature was 4 degrees above zero in my neighborhood of Southeast Missouri. I was able to get this photo before the predicted heavy snow arrived.
The composition of this image is acceptable with a snow-covered old log, a hard maple tree with snow plastered on its trunk and the leaves of sapling beech trees to add warmth. This photo epitomizes what beauty a trip through the woods can offer.
