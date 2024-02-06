Sifting for sunken treasure

Paul Miederhoff is proof you don't have to go to an ocean to find sunken treasures.

The retired Kelso, Missouri, resident has made a hobby out of retrieving others' lost valuables, reuniting rings and fingers, often to the surprise of grateful owners, many who had also long ago lost hope.

Miederhoff only has to pull out his phone to access an index of his many underwater discoveries, including several newspaper clippings with pictures documenting the ecstatic presentation to an owner after a find. There is a recent one with Miederhoff in classic form, wearing a T-shirt, a ball cap emblazoned with Ringfinders and a humble smile; standing alongside him is a woman in a dress who looks like she's been proposed to by her dream fiance, her extended hand adorned with ring and her face with a glowing smile.

Those are the moments that keep him sifting through the less glorious times, ones spent scooping sludge and diving to the bottom of murky ponds, lakes or rivers with a metal detector.

"That's as much fun as finding it," Miederhoff said. "You see the reaction and smile on their face when you return it. They can't believe when they hear about it."

Paul Miederhoff shows off his underwater treasures he has found in the past. Andrew J. Whitaker

Some of his finds come out of left field, years removed from their disappearance. And they're not all wedding rings.

He estimates he's returned about "13 or 14" high school class rings, one of the easier items to track since yearbooks provide a virtual phone-book-like source of possible owners.

One of the clippings details an Oklahoma man reunited with a class ring he lost while swimming 19 years earlier. The man told the newspaper he lost it while swimming on July 4, 1977, and he searched futilely for an hour. He was contacted by Miederhoff years later, and the man was so excited to get his ring he drove to Texas for the presentation.

Miederhoff is a former Navy seaman -- he spent two months at sea on a nuclear submarine -- who said he's always been attracted to water. He also had an interest in searching for valuable metal. The Sikeston native began sifting for gold while living in Arizona on weekends while employed as an electro-mechanical technician for Motorola. His ventures uncovered a few precious ounces.

His two attractions crossed paths when he moved to the Kansas City area, where Miederhoff bought a metal detector and joined a club. Through club members, he was introduced to the idea of searching water, which he proceeded to do for years by wading chest-deep, detaching the controller from the device to keep it dry and using a scoop to excavate items detected on the bottom.

Paul Miederhoff, metal detecting specialist, gives a demonstration on how he looks for underwater treasures. Andrew J. Whitaker

While crude, the technique was fruitful.

"It was probably a couple days before I found my first class ring," Miederhoff said.