Side dishes great for warmer weather

As the weather will begin to turn warmer, you may be wanting some cool side dishes to serve through spring and summer. If you haven't finished your Easter menu shopping yet, you may consider one or more of these cool sides for your menu.
When it comes to side dishes, the possibilities are too numerous to wade through. So I have done some of that for you and have chosen a variety of side salads of various kinds. Sweet, fluffy, vegetables, one with pasta, fruit; just a little bit of everything for you to choose from today. If you can, be sure to go online to read all of the recipes
Happy Easter, and may your Easter be very meaningful and special as you ponder and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.
To a large pot of boiling, salted water, add green beans, and cook for two minutes. Drain beans, pat dry, and place in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese.
In a small bowl or jar with a lid, add lemon juice, olive oil, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper. Whisk or mix together. Pour dressing over vegetables and toss. Taste and adjust seasoning. Let marinate 15 minutes and serve.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/green-bean-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2IU6pAmGggCMSJ5y2AAQy8quhCc503tQtHQRJ8-BpU6k7jrH5KvFspVsQ#recipe
This strawberry fluff salad combines strawberries with fruit, cream cheese, whipped cream, and a little crunch! It's the perfect spring side dish or dessert, your choice.
Beat together softened cream cheese and sugar. Add in drained pineapple, banana, frozen strawberries, and 1 cup chopped pecans. Stir until well combined. Fold in whipped topping.
Chill until ready to serve (optional, you can also just serve immediately).
When ready to serve, spoon salad into individual 6-ounce glasses or trifle dishes, top with remaining chopped pecans and fresh strawberries, if desired.
Notes: This salad is even better on Day 2, so it's a perfect one to make the day before you serve and chill overnight.
Source: www.playpartyplan.com/strawberries-and-cream-salad-shooters/?fbclid=IwAR0KL6WFMV32eHOZTyY2Y2Ea5i06fE34oH4w0cPh8hdYCRwW-Spnar9EXmw#recipe
This easy fruit salad recipe is a delicious blend of pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, mango and kiwi, plus a sweet homemade honey lime dressing with just a touch of coconut.
Coconut Dressing:
Fruit Salad:
To make the dressing, whisk together coconut milk, honey, lime juice, lime zest, vanilla, salt, and cinnamon. Set aside for now.
In a separate bowl, mix together the pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, mango and kiwi.
Pour the dressing over the fruit and toss. Serve in a pineapple shell, optional. Garnish with mint leaves. This salad is best eaten immediately.
Notes: Storage: Cut fruit does not last long at room temperature. Put this salad in the refrigerator in an airtight container within two hours of making it, or preferably any time you're not eating it. It will last three or four days in the refrigerator, but is best eaten immediately.
Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/fruit-salad-recipe/
Broccoli Pasta Salad is bright, fresh and, loaded with veggies! This simple to make side dish is also great to enjoy as a light lunch. It's the perfect recipe to serve at your next gathering and will be the first dish to go when you're feeding a crowd.
Dressing:
Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Place broccoli and garlic on pan and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Roast in the oven for 10 minutes until broccoli tops are slightly brown. Remove from the oven and let cool.
While broccoli is roasting, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse.
To a large bowl, add cooked pasta, broccoli, tomatoes, green onions and, the feta cheese.
To a jar with a lid or a small bowl, add olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper. Shake or whisk together. Pour dressing over all the ingredients. Toss together.
Taste and adjust salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Can be store in refrigerator for up to three days.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/broccoli-pasta-salad/
Salad:
Dressing:
Assemble salad and top with desired amount of dressing.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/blackberry-bacon-blue-cheese-salad/
Orange Creamsicle Salad is the perfect addition to a summer picnic or potluck. This fluffy gelatin salad is filled with tangy orange flavor, light whipped topping, mini marshmallows, and mandarin oranges.
Using a medium size heat safe bowl, stir together the orange flavored gelatin and boiling water. Stir until the gelatin is completely dissolved. Stir in the cold water. Place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.
Remove the cooled gelatin from the refrigerator, and whisk in the vanilla instant pudding until completely incorporated. Cover the bowl and return to the refrigerator for 20 minutes.
Remove the bowl from the refrigerator. Fold in the whipped topping, drained mandarin oranges and mini marshmallows. Return to the refrigerator and chill for two hours or overnight.
Just before serving, garnish with the reserved mandarin oranges and mini marshmallows.
Notes: Storage: Any leftovers tightly covered for up to three days. You can freeze Orange Fluff and it will keep for about three months. Be aware that the texture of the marshmallows won't be the same once they've thawed out. Since this is such an easy recipe to make, it's best to make it fresh.
If you have leftover orange fluff, spread it in a baking dish and scoop it up like ice cream, once it freezes. It's delicious this way!
Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/orange-creamsicle-salad/
Adjust the amount for the number of servings you will need.
For the dressing:
Assemble salad by topping iceberg wedge with berries, goat cheese, bacon, pecans, and dressing.
For the dressing: Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk until smooth and creamy.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/berry-wedge-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2NkHweerlyR2WB-dWWNEfFgKu_5np9iS4BP8RM1kN2Ta-Q6uXjxMxgII
Loaded with sweet watermelon, crisp cucumbers, creamy feta, and fresh mint, this summer salad is so easy to make and takes just minutes to prepare.
Dressing:
Salad:
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil and lime juice. Set it aside
Using a large mixing bowl, add in the cubed watermelon, cubed English cucumber and mint leaves.
Drizzle the dressing over the salad. Carefully toss the dressing and salad together. (Do this as gently as possible, the watermelon and cucumber will release a lot of juice.)
Sprinkle the feta cheese over the top of the salad and serve immediately.
Notes: Storage: If you have some leftovers, you can store it in a tight-lid glass container for a night or two (test for freshness before serving). This salad should not be made too far in advance due to the excess liquid. I recommend you make it just before serving.
If you are selecting a pre-cut watermelon, be sure to choose a melon that is not too "grainy" in appearance. This salad makes an excellent side for grilled chicken, steak, or even hamburgers.
You can add a 1/2 teaspoon of kosher or flaky sea salt, but the feta and the lime juice should add the right amount of saltiness.
Make sure to use chilled watermelon and cucumbers in this salad. This watermelon salad tastes great when served chilled.
Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/watermelon-salad/
Candied Pecans:
Puff Pastry Croutons:
Honey Cinnamon Balsamic Vinaigrette:
Prepare dressing by mixing all ingredients together in a jar and shaking to combine.
Prepare candied pecans by combining all ingredients in a small bowl, spreading on a baking sheet lined in parchment paper, and baking 10 minutes at 375 degrees. Pecans will harden while they are cooling. You may have extra.
Prepare croutons by cutting puff pastry into 1-inch squares, brushing with beaten egg and baking on a baking sheet lined in parchment paper 8-10 minutes at 375 degrees.
Assemble salad, including pecans and croutons. Drizzle with vinaigrette to taste.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/raspberry-brie-salad-with-puff-pastry-croutons/
Strawberry Fluff Salad is the easiest side dish or delicious dessert that is bursting with fresh berry flavor and a tropical pineapple flair. It's sweet and creamy and perfect for any party or group get-together.
In a large bowl, combine the cottage cheese, pineapple tidbits, sliced fresh strawberries, whipped topping, strawberry gelatin mix, and mini marshmallows. Stir well until everything is thoroughly combined.
Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to plate and serve cold.
Notes: Storage: Make sure you store this Strawberry Fluff in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It can last up to 7 days depending on the freshness of the strawberries, but the longer it sits, the more the dessert will start to separate. If that happens, just mix it back together. To Freeze: Freeze this fluff to create a delicious frozen dessert, similar to ice cream. I don't recommend keeping it for longer than 10 days, otherwise it will get icy and the consistency will change too much.
Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/strawberry-fluff-salad/
This Wilted Lettuce Salad is a classic! It's absolutely delicious!
Combine lettuce, bacon, green onions and radishes in a salad bowl.
Heat bacon drippings, sugar and vinegar on top of the stove until sizzling and sugar is melted.
Pour over salad and toss. Serve immediately. Makes about 4 servings.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/wilted-lettuce-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2BtRbI5APrGdtXZuV8VNdPeY7fZXcDr2DC1SOfREszzRbz9ANusdQlQok
Berry Cheesecake Salad is light, refreshing, cool, and creamy; a perfect blend of fresh berries that are coated in a fluffy cheesecake mixture.
Prepare your fresh fruit by rinsing it under cold water, slicing it and then transferring the prepared fruit to paper towel lined plates. This allows any excess moisture to be absorbed by the paper towels and not thin out the cheesecake mixture when the fruit gets mixed in. Reserve, in a small bowl 1/2 cup strawberries, 1/4 cup blueberries and 1/4 cup blackberries. These will be used to garnish the top of the berry cheesecake salad. Set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl add the very cold heavy cream and beat on medium-low, with a handheld mixer, for 2 minutes. Add the vanilla extract and powdered sugar and continue to beat on high for an additional 2 minutes or until your whipped cream has stiff peaks and holds its shape. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl beat together the room-temperature cream cheese and granulated sugar, with a handheld mixer on medium speed, for 2 minutes or until smooth and fluffy. Add the mixed berry Greek yogurt and beat for an additional 30 seconds - 1 minute. You want a nice smooth cream cheese mixture.
Add the reserved homemade whipped cream to the cream cheese mixture. Very gently fold together, using a wooden spoon or spatula, the whipped cream into the cream cheese until there are no streaks of whipped cream remaining.
To the cheesecake mixture add all the prepared fresh berries, except for the small bowl of reserved berries for garnish, and very gently fold the berries into the cheesecake mixture. Be sure to not smash the berries as you are mixing them into the cheesecake mixture.
Transfer the berry cheesecake salad to a large serving bowl, top with the reserved fresh berries and chill for 2 hours before serving. You may choose to add fresh raspberries to the garnish.
Notes: Storage: You can store this Berry Cheesecake Salad in the refrigerator, in a covered container, for up to 72 hours.
Tips: To ensure everything mixes smoothly, make sure your cream cheese is soft and at room temperature. This salad is best served cold on the day that it's made.
This recipe calls for homemade whipped cream, however you can substitute a thawed 8 ounce container of store bought whipped topping in its place. Simply omit the heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla extract from the recipe if you use this substitute.
Be mindful that the longer this salad sits, the more the berry juices will seep into the cheesecake mixture.
Serve this salad as a side dish at a brunch for a bridal or baby shower or serve it with some shortcake biscuits for a delicious dessert.
Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/berry-cheesecake-salad/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.