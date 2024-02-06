Side dishes great for warmer weather

As the weather will begin to turn warmer, you may be wanting some cool side dishes to serve through spring and summer. If you haven't finished your Easter menu shopping yet, you may consider one or more of these cool sides for your menu.

When it comes to side dishes, the possibilities are too numerous to wade through. So I have done some of that for you and have chosen a variety of side salads of various kinds. Sweet, fluffy, vegetables, one with pasta, fruit; just a little bit of everything for you to choose from today. If you can, be sure to go online to read all of the recipes

Happy Easter, and may your Easter be very meaningful and special as you ponder and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Green Bean Salad

1 pound fresh washed and trimmed green beans

12 ounces grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 cup Vidalia onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup feta cheese crumbles

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

To a large pot of boiling, salted water, add green beans, and cook for two minutes. Drain beans, pat dry, and place in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese.

In a small bowl or jar with a lid, add lemon juice, olive oil, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper. Whisk or mix together. Pour dressing over vegetables and toss. Taste and adjust seasoning. Let marinate 15 minutes and serve.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/green-bean-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2IU6pAmGggCMSJ5y2AAQy8quhCc503tQtHQRJ8-BpU6k7jrH5KvFspVsQ#recipe

Strawberry Fluff Salad, I

This strawberry fluff salad combines strawberries with fruit, cream cheese, whipped cream, and a little crunch! It's the perfect spring side dish or dessert, your choice.

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 (12 ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

2 diced bananas

1 (12 ounce) package pre-sliced frozen strawberries

12 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup fresh strawberries, diced

Beat together softened cream cheese and sugar. Add in drained pineapple, banana, frozen strawberries, and 1 cup chopped pecans. Stir until well combined. Fold in whipped topping.

Chill until ready to serve (optional, you can also just serve immediately).

When ready to serve, spoon salad into individual 6-ounce glasses or trifle dishes, top with remaining chopped pecans and fresh strawberries, if desired.

Notes: This salad is even better on Day 2, so it's a perfect one to make the day before you serve and chill overnight.

Source: www.playpartyplan.com/strawberries-and-cream-salad-shooters/?fbclid=IwAR0KL6WFMV32eHOZTyY2Y2Ea5i06fE34oH4w0cPh8hdYCRwW-Spnar9EXmw#recipe

Pineapple Fruit Salad

This easy fruit salad recipe is a delicious blend of pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, mango and kiwi, plus a sweet homemade honey lime dressing with just a touch of coconut.

Coconut Dressing:

1 cup coconut milk, very well-shaken

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon lime juice , about 1/2 lime

1 teaspoon lime zest, about 1/2 lime

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Fruit Salad:

2 cups fresh pineapple core discarded, cut into chunks

1 1/2 cups strawberries chopped (cut then measure)

1/2 cup blueberries

1 firm, ripe mango, peeled and cubed

1 kiwi fruit peeled, sliced (each slice cut in fourths)

Mint leaves, optional garnish

To make the dressing, whisk together coconut milk, honey, lime juice, lime zest, vanilla, salt, and cinnamon. Set aside for now.

In a separate bowl, mix together the pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, mango and kiwi.

Pour the dressing over the fruit and toss. Serve in a pineapple shell, optional. Garnish with mint leaves. This salad is best eaten immediately.

Notes: Storage: Cut fruit does not last long at room temperature. Put this salad in the refrigerator in an airtight container within two hours of making it, or preferably any time you're not eating it. It will last three or four days in the refrigerator, but is best eaten immediately.

Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/fruit-salad-recipe/

Broccoli Pasta Salad

Broccoli Pasta Salad is bright, fresh and, loaded with veggies! This simple to make side dish is also great to enjoy as a light lunch. It's the perfect recipe to serve at your next gathering and will be the first dish to go when you're feeding a crowd.

1 1/2 cups orzo pasta

4 cups broccoli, cut into pieces

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups grape tomatoes, sliced in half

4 green onions, sliced

6 ounces crumbled feta cheese

Dressing:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Place broccoli and garlic on pan and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Roast in the oven for 10 minutes until broccoli tops are slightly brown. Remove from the oven and let cool.

While broccoli is roasting, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse.

To a large bowl, add cooked pasta, broccoli, tomatoes, green onions and, the feta cheese.

To a jar with a lid or a small bowl, add olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper. Shake or whisk together. Pour dressing over all the ingredients. Toss together.

Taste and adjust salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Can be store in refrigerator for up to three days.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/broccoli-pasta-salad/

Blackberry, Bacon and Blue Cheese Salad

Salad:

4 cups mixed greens

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/2 cup fresh blackberries

4 pieces turkey bacon cooked and crumbled

1 green onion, sliced

Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, recipe below

Dressing:

1/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup balsamic vinaigrette

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Assemble salad and top with desired amount of dressing.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/blackberry-bacon-blue-cheese-salad/

Orange Creamsicle Salad

Orange Creamsicle Salad is the perfect addition to a summer picnic or potluck. This fluffy gelatin salad is filled with tangy orange flavor, light whipped topping, mini marshmallows, and mandarin oranges.

1 (3-ounce) box orange flavored gelatin

1 (3.4 ounce) box vanilla instant pudding

1 cup boiling water

1/2 cup cold water

8 ounce tub whipped topping, thawed

1 (28-ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained (reserve 8 - 10 for garnish)

2 cups mini marshmallows

1/4 cup mini marshmallows (optional garnish)

Using a medium size heat safe bowl, stir together the orange flavored gelatin and boiling water. Stir until the gelatin is completely dissolved. Stir in the cold water. Place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

Remove the cooled gelatin from the refrigerator, and whisk in the vanilla instant pudding until completely incorporated. Cover the bowl and return to the refrigerator for 20 minutes.

Remove the bowl from the refrigerator. Fold in the whipped topping, drained mandarin oranges and mini marshmallows. Return to the refrigerator and chill for two hours or overnight.

Just before serving, garnish with the reserved mandarin oranges and mini marshmallows.

Notes: Storage: Any leftovers tightly covered for up to three days. You can freeze Orange Fluff and it will keep for about three months. Be aware that the texture of the marshmallows won't be the same once they've thawed out. Since this is such an easy recipe to make, it's best to make it fresh.

If you have leftover orange fluff, spread it in a baking dish and scoop it up like ice cream, once it freezes. It's delicious this way!

Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/orange-creamsicle-salad/

Berry Wedge Salad

Adjust the amount for the number of servings you will need.

1 iceberg wedge

1/2 cup mixed berries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries

2 tablespoons crumbled goat cheese

2 tablespoons crumbled cooked bacon

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped pecans

For the dressing: