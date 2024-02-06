Side dishes for Easter

By Susan McClanahan

Easter is just one week away and most people are well underway with planning their Easter meal. A few things are standard that are offered each year, but it always is fun to introduce a few new items to the meal.

I have gathered a few recipes that may or may not be new to you, but just might offer the extra side dish you were missing to your menu.

Hot Pineapple Casserole

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons pineapple gelatin mix

3 tablespoons corn starch

1 can (20 ounces) pineapple tidbits or chunks, in 100 percent juice, not heavy syrup

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, finely shredded

1 1/2 sleeves Ritz crackers, crushed

1/2 stick butter, melted

1/2 cup reserved pineapple juice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium pot over medium heat, whisk together water, sugar, 3 tablespoons pineapple gelatin mix, and 3 tablespoons corn starch until thoroughly combined and you get all the lumps out. Turn heat up to high and let mixture to come to a boil and thicken. Continue to whisk. Once thickened, take off heat. Drain pineapple chunks thoroughly, setting aside 1/2 cup of the juice. Add drained pineapple chunks to pot and stir.

While pineapple mixture is cooling, begin making topping. In a large plastic zip-top bag, finely crush Ritz crackers. Add crushed crackers, melted butter and 1/2 cup reserved pineapple juice into a medium bowl and stir until combined. Add shredded cheese to cooled pineapple mixture and pour into baking dish. Spread Ritz cracker topping over pineapple mixture. Bake in oven for about 30 to 35 minutes, until topping is golden brown. Serve warm.

Lemon and Garlic New Potatoes

1 pound small red potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Lemon zest, optional, as garnish when serving

Scrub potatoes; place in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until tender; drain.

In the same pan, cook potatoes in oil over medium-high heat for 4 to 6 minutes or until browned. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Remove from the heat, stir in the cheese, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Top with small amount of lemon zest, if desired. Yield: 4 servings.

Broccoli Apple Salad

4 cups small diced broccoli florets

2 small Gala apples, cored and diced

1 cup walnuts

1 cup matchstick carrots, roughly chopped

1/2 cup golden raisins or dried cranberries, or combination of both

1/4 cup chopped red onion

For the dressing:

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup good quality mayonnaise (full fat)

1 1/2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

Salt

