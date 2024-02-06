With smiles and curiosity on their faces, soon-to-be big siblings enter the Harrison Room of Southeast Hospital with their parents to participate in a class to expose them to what it's like to be a big brother or sister.
Upon entering the room, the kids jump right into being able to paint their footprint on a board, which will later be adorned with their little sibling's footprint when they're born. From there, the kids gather together and talk with class instructor Bethanie Foster, a surgical tech for the hospital. She asks them if they're going to have a little brother or sister, and what their new sibling's name is going to be.
"Talking to the kids and hearing their answers, I think for me is the best part," Foster said. "All this other stuff with the kids is the same every class ... but what the kids say is never the same; they usually make the class fun."
The kids get to watch a short movie in which they learn how to be a "big sibling superhero" and are exposed to ways they can help their parents with their new sibling, as well as exposed to how they can express any feelings they might have about their new sibling.
"I just want him to get involved before the baby gets here," said Brandy Lafentres of her 4-year-old son, Kamden. "And kind of have an idea of what's going to happen because he's used to being center of my attention."
Foster said the class is a good experience for siblings because not all children want to be big brothers or sisters. She expressed how the social element of being with other children in the same situation and having a fun, positive experience with their peers can help them to realize that being a big sibling might not be too bad after all.
Steven and Emily Beal's 4-year-old daughter, Sophia, isn't all that thrilled to be a big sister to a baby brother. While other kids, like Corney Griffin's 5-year-old son, Myles, said he's "really excited" to be getting a little sister.
Through an exercise on practicing how to change a diaper on a baby doll with their parents, touring the obstetrics floor and seeing a delivery room and even having the opportunity to see a newborn baby in the nursery window, these soon-to-be big siblings are able to anticipate a little more what it's going to be like becoming a big sibling.
The class is geared for ages 3-9, but Foster said she encourages any parents with children who might be interested in the class to participate.
Jessalyn Williamson, who also works for Southeast Hospital, brought her 16-month-old daughter, Saydee, because she and her husband "thought that the interaction with the baby dolls might help [Saydee]; give her some look into it."
Closing the class with cookies and juice, the children walked out of the Harrison room with the same smiles, and a little less curiosity, on their faces as when they walked in. Now, they're leaving with the excitement of what being a big sibling is going to look like.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.