With smiles and curiosity on their faces, soon-to-be big siblings enter the Harrison Room of Southeast Hospital with their parents to participate in a class to expose them to what it's like to be a big brother or sister.

Upon entering the room, the kids jump right into being able to paint their footprint on a board, which will later be adorned with their little sibling's footprint when they're born. From there, the kids gather together and talk with class instructor Bethanie Foster, a surgical tech for the hospital. She asks them if they're going to have a little brother or sister, and what their new sibling's name is going to be.

"Talking to the kids and hearing their answers, I think for me is the best part," Foster said. "All this other stuff with the kids is the same every class ... but what the kids say is never the same; they usually make the class fun."

The kids get to watch a short movie in which they learn how to be a "big sibling superhero" and are exposed to ways they can help their parents with their new sibling, as well as exposed to how they can express any feelings they might have about their new sibling.

"I just want him to get involved before the baby gets here," said Brandy Lafentres of her 4-year-old son, Kamden. "And kind of have an idea of what's going to happen because he's used to being center of my attention."