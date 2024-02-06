Shoving a peanut up Broadway with a crowbar, and other election wagers

The 1916 Presidential election was a nail-biter. Woodrow Wilson, the Democratic incumbent, faced a stiff challenge from Republican Evans Hughes.

The early results on election night suggested that Hughes would pull off an upset. It wasn't until two days later that Wilson clinched the electoral college after winning California by only 3,773 votes.

Voters back then didn't have social media as an outlet for trash talking while awaiting the results, but they did have another way to show their party allegiance: election wagers. The losers of these bets would have to perform embarrassing spectacles in public.

The Weekly Tribune newspaper of Cape Girardeau reported at least four instances of bets placed on the Wilson-Hughes outcome.

The first was by high school student Inez Paar. According to the newspaper, she "created a commotion on Broadway as she made her way along the sidewalk with a clanging, banging, rattling, harsh-voiced sheep bell tied to her ankle." The story noted, "If it was a liquidation of a freak election bet, hers is the first of that character to be paid in the Cape."

Next was Fritz Vorweg who placed this bet with Fred Hartle: "If Hughes is elected, you wheel me about the city in a wheelbarrow, and if Wilson gets over the plate, I'll shove you over the city."