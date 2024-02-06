Should you follow your heart?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be able to tell if someone was telling the truth or lying? Would it be helpful if you could discern someone's character before entering into a friendship, a business relationship, a dating relationship or even marriage?

Years ago, when I lived in Texas, I found a publication called the "Christian Yellow Pages." It was like a regular phonebook, but each business claimed to be Christian-owned. Would you expect that to be a foolproof solution? Pick a business from the Christian Yellow Pages, and everything will go smoothly because you can trust Christians.

Unfortunately, The Christian Yellow pages had some problems. Some businesses preyed on naÃ¯ve Christians in order take advantage of their misguided consumer confidence and make a larger margin of profit.

Not everyone who claims to be a Christian, runs a Christian business, or tells us what Jesus thinks about modern issues, is a genuine Christian. While these people may fool us, do they fool God?

We read at the end of John Chapter 2, that Jesus does not entrust himself to everyone, because he knows what is in a person's heart. He instantly knows a person's character without anyone having to inform him. Jesus knows us better than we know ourselves.

We recently celebrated Valentine's Day. Have you ever heard someone give the advice, "Follow your heart?" The Bible helps us to understand why we might want to reconsider such advice.

Jeremiah 17:9 says, "The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?" This should be a "life verse," but not many people quote this one.

Mark 7:21-23 says, "For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within, and they defile a person."