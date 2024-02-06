Should I support the internet sales use tax?

In the short term, the additional revenue generated through collection of the internet sales use tax will allow the city to continue to provide things such as new lights for dark streets, new sidewalks for our kids to walk to school on, quicker response times from fully staffed and trained police and fire departments and adequately maintained sewers that will handle heavy rain runoff. In the long term, it means economic growth for our city. Companies looking for a new location or individuals looking for a new home look at well maintained infrastructure and a vibrant quality of life when choosing a city to move to. I have always been proud to call Cape my home. I want to see a Cape that continues to grow and provide the high quality of life that makes it such a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family.

Will revenue generated by the use tax be spent on programs and services that serve the greatest number of citizens in the city?

That's exactly what it will be spent on -- preservation of the quality of our police, fire, trash and infrastructure such as streets and sewers. While there are specific funding mechanisms for capital improvements, the city relies on general revenue to fund services and maintenance.

The gap between the city's operating expenses and the sales tax revenue that funds it will only continue to grow if we do not pass an internet sales use tax on Nov. 2. I encourage all citizens of Cape to join me in voting YES on Nov. 2 so we can preserve the quality of life that we tend to take for granted in the city that I am proud to call my home.

Danny Essner, of Cape Girardeau, is treasurer of Citizens for Cape.