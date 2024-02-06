Should I stay or should I go?

When I was a theology student at Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, I earned a concentration in Communications. This was like a minor in college. There were courses in television production, repertory drama, playwriting and other classes of this nature. On one assignment, I was to survey a group of people to find out their impressions of my denomination. Taking what I thought was the easy route, I called various church leaders of other denominations. In the process, I learned more than I had anticipated.

One church leader told me my denomination did not understand God's grace. He proceeded to explain that Jesus' death on the cross made atonement for everyone. To be clear, I asked him if that meant that no one goes to Hell, to which he replied, "That is correct." After that conversation ended, I thought to myself, why bother to go to church if that is what you believe?

You are probably aware that several denominations are taking political stands that are in direct conflict with the Bible. Prominent churches will have signs posted boasting of their tolerance and inclusivity. They will say that everyone is welcome as if there are Christian churches where everyone is not welcome. What they mean is that they will not offend sinners.

The more I study this religious camp, I am convinced that their priority is to be loved by the world. They will discard any theological position that puts them in conflict with outsiders. The person who challenges them to obey Scripture will be labeled as intolerant and that person will not be tolerated.

This desire to have public opinion in your favor comes at a price. Do people trapped in sin love you because you do not challenge them to come to faith in Jesus in a way that would require them to repent of their sin and be transformed by the power of the Holy Spirit? Do you really love them if you care more about how you look in their eyes than where they will spend eternity?

John 12:43, "For they loved the approval of men rather than the approval of God."

You may have heard that the Pope recently spoke out against outlawing homosexuality. He did not go as far as some on the Left wanted. He maintained that homosexuality is a sin, as is any activity outside of marriage according to Catholic moral teaching.

While we should extend kindness to all people, we must be careful to look to the Scripture to inform us of what God tolerates and what he condemns. All have sinned, and apart from God's grace, we would all be condemned.