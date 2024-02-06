Should I stay or should I go?

When I was a theology student at Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, I earned a concentration in Communications. This was like a minor in college. There were courses in television production, repertory drama, playwriting and other classes of this nature. On one assignment, I was to survey a group of people to find out their impressions of my denomination. Taking what I thought was the easy route, I called various church leaders of other denominations. In the process, I learned more than I had anticipated.
One church leader told me my denomination did not understand God's grace. He proceeded to explain that Jesus' death on the cross made atonement for everyone. To be clear, I asked him if that meant that no one goes to Hell, to which he replied, "That is correct." After that conversation ended, I thought to myself, why bother to go to church if that is what you believe?
You are probably aware that several denominations are taking political stands that are in direct conflict with the Bible. Prominent churches will have signs posted boasting of their tolerance and inclusivity. They will say that everyone is welcome as if there are Christian churches where everyone is not welcome. What they mean is that they will not offend sinners.
The more I study this religious camp, I am convinced that their priority is to be loved by the world. They will discard any theological position that puts them in conflict with outsiders. The person who challenges them to obey Scripture will be labeled as intolerant and that person will not be tolerated.
This desire to have public opinion in your favor comes at a price. Do people trapped in sin love you because you do not challenge them to come to faith in Jesus in a way that would require them to repent of their sin and be transformed by the power of the Holy Spirit? Do you really love them if you care more about how you look in their eyes than where they will spend eternity?
John 12:43, "For they loved the approval of men rather than the approval of God."
You may have heard that the Pope recently spoke out against outlawing homosexuality. He did not go as far as some on the Left wanted. He maintained that homosexuality is a sin, as is any activity outside of marriage according to Catholic moral teaching.
While we should extend kindness to all people, we must be careful to look to the Scripture to inform us of what God tolerates and what he condemns. All have sinned, and apart from God's grace, we would all be condemned.
Will mainline denominations discard the doctrine of Hell? Are they going to adopt universalism, the idea that everyone goes to the same place regardless of what they do or believe? If so, then we can expect the current trends to continue until the world and the church are indistinguishable.
How do the following verses influence your thoughts, beliefs, and actions?
Romans 12:2, "Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what they will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect."
James 4:4, "Do you not know that friendship with the world is hostility toward God? Therefore, whoever wishes to be a friend of the world makes himself and enemy of God."
Colossians 3:2, "Set your mind on things above, not on the things that are on earth."
1 John 2:15, "Do not love the world nor the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him."
Everyone is welcome at church but expect to be challenged.
The Bible says that whomever calls on The Lord will be saved, Romans 10:13. However, it takes a lifetime to grow and mature in Christ. We need the local church to instruct us in the faith. We need to study the Bible and to put our faith into practice.
Do not stay home on Sunday, attend a Bible teaching church.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.