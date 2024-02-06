Shopping for this summer's seeds

By Rennie Phillips

Summer is just around the corner, so getting the seeds I will need is at the top of my agenda. I would guess I get at least 15 garden-supply catalogs every spring, and this is one source of seeds. Seeds and plants can also be bought at local stores. I've seen them at hardware stores, garden centers, big-box stores and even grocery stores.

My first step is to list the seeds I have on hand, separating them into groups. Granted, I'll have more seeds than most, but I think compiling a list on a computer will be helpful. Once I have them listed, I print a hard copy. At the same time, I begin going through seed catalogs, making a list of varieties I'm wanting to try. If I notice I don't have enough from last year, I'll mark them down to order. Gradually I'll work up a list of what I'm going to plant this summer and see where I stand.

If there's a variety that I normally plant, I'll order a large supply, knowing that it will last several years if I store it correctly. One example is turnip seed. An ounce will cost around $2, but if I get a pound or 16 ounces it will cost $5.25. Since I use a lot of turnip seed, I plan on ordering five pounds to lower the cost per ounce. Most years I will use at least two pounds of purple top turnip seed. Once I am through with the seed, I store the remainder in the freezer. Several years ago I ordered a good supply of sweet corn, and I'll be planting some this spring from that supply.

Every year I try different varieties of veggies or fruit, such as cucumbers, tomatoes and beans. When I try a new variety, I order the smallest amount available, which is usually a packet of 25 to 50 seeds. One variety of tomato that I'll be trying is a pineapple tomato. I'm ordering a small amount because I don't know if I'll like it or not. Another is called a lucid tomato, a new variety I've heard good things about it. I'm getting 15 seeds of that variety. Another is a striped German tomato. Until I know how it tastes, grows and produces, I'll just order a packet. It may not be worth a plugged nickel, but we'll see.

Many of these newer varieties can't be bought locally, so I pretty much have to order them through the mail. But if you are sticking to normal varieties, you can get seeds and plants locally.

As I've noted, there are a number of places locally where one can buy seeds or plants. I usually purchase a flat of broccoli plants, which is 48 plants, at an area garden center at a reasonable price. Two years ago, without thinking, I bought two flats -- 96 plants. Needless to say we sure had enough broccoli. Check around, and ask other gardeners where they get their plants and seeds.

My main tomato varieties are big beef, celebrity and jet star, and I order the seeds in larger amounts. Usually I'll get at least 250 to 500 seeds of each. I can order 25 seeds for around $2, but I can get 250 seeds for like $10. I enjoy starting my own plants from seed, so even if I had a small garden, I'd still start the plants from seeds. But since I plant so many tomato and cucumber plants, it saves me quite a bit to start my own plants.