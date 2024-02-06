Shoe factory was boost to Cape Girardeau prosperity

A reporter from The Southeast Missourian, October 1929, asked Cape Girardeau's leading citizens what the most outstanding community undertaking was since 1900. Without a doubt, it was the addition of the shoe factory. All agree, there was a need for more industry, more jobs, and weekly paychecks.

It all started the night of September 18, 1906, at the Commercial Club meeting in the lodge hall above Sturdivant Bank. David Glenn, president, announced Roberts, Johnson and Rand Shoe Co.of St. Louis was interested in establishing a factory in Cape Girardeau. The owners were to arrive the following Wednesday to confer with Cape's leaders.

Momentum began as a special committee was appointed to study and negotiate the offer: Glenn, W. T. Wilson, Charles Stehr, L. J. Albert and E. H. Englemann. The group was told other towns also wanted the factory -- Quincy and Mount Vernon, Illinois, and Washington, Missouri.

The site chosen was 5 acres on North Main Street. House lots were sold for $300 in a random drawing for the residential area. Even though the bond signing of 112 citizens and drawing of 180 lots were not achieved without difficulty, the committee traveled to St. Louis to sign a contract Dec. 20, 1906.

Construction began on the $60,000 building by Gerhardt Construction. In addition, the Frisco Railroad built a switch and tracks to facilitate the materials coming in from St. Louis.