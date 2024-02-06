Shingles shot and electric blankets

Turned off cold here in Missouri, so our bedroom is on the chilly side. We have one vent in the bedroom, but it's not enough to get the room warm so it stays cool. In the winter it is a great place to sleep. If you can stay warm while in bed, one can really cut some ZZZs. I was laying in bed this morning thinking back to when I was growing up in Nebraska.

Mom and Dad's house was at least two houses put together. Both were fairly finished except for the space in between these two. Dad had built a room in between, but he hadn't finished it. The back part where the bedrooms were had a small wall heater that tried, but it just wasn't big enough. So the two bedrooms were cold.

When I was little, we'd undress out in the front room and then dash back to bed and crawl in. I've tried pajama shirts and bottoms, but just can't do them, so normally it has always been just skivvies. That first few minutes crawling into a cold bed is shocking. But as the sheets warm up and then the bed and blankets, it gets better and better. Finally, it gets warm enough one can kind of relax, and it's pretty good then. All of us had one of those homemade hand-tied quilts on top. They were normally about a half-inch thick or more and heavy, heavy, heavy. I've wondered what they would have weighed. Once you got warm you were there for the night.

I don't really know why but Mom and Dad decided we needed electric blankets. So Mick and I each got a single size electric blanket, and Mom and Dad got one that was bigger for their bed. Man what a difference! Now we could go back and turn the blanket on an hour or so before going to bed and, voila, the bed was warm when we crawled in. But not only was the bed warm, but we no longer needed that old heavy homemade quilt. Now we had some of those light weight blankets on top and it was still warm. Pretty darn awesome. Now I wish I had that old, heavy, homemade quilt.

Marge got us an electric blanket last year or two years ago, I'm not sure which. I do know I like it. We can crank it on a half hour before we go to bed, and the bed is warm and comfy. Man it feels good. Doesn't matter how cold the room, the bed is warm. What our ancestors would have done if they'd had electric blankets when they settled this country! I've read where many who moved to states such as Nebraska and Kansas and the Dakotas lived in canvas tents for the first year or so. I don't know about you, but, man, they must have been some tough suckers. Marge and I and Duchess, our dog, couldn't have done it.

So every night during the winter when I go to bed, I'm thankful for that simple electric blanket. Marge can run hers on 5 or 6 and I'll run mine on 2 or 3. We wake up in the morning, and the aches and pains don't seem as bad or as many. I'd have to say that simple electric blanket is one of the best investments we have ever made.