Sheet cakes are great for those summer parties, get-togethers

Pool parties and barbeque get-togethers are all underway for the summer, so you may need to provide a dessert treat for such occasions.
Sheet cakes are often served right from the pan it's baked in as they tend to serve a large number of people, so they're great for potlucks and parties.
The size of the baking pan is important. Classic sheet cakes are supposed to be flat and are baked in a large 10-inch-by-15-inch jelly roll pan. If you use a larger pan, the cake will be thinner and take less time to bake. Most sheet cake recipes that call for a 9-inch-by-13-inch cake pan can be baked in a jellyroll pan, just adjust the cooking time as needed.
I have included a couple of recipes that do call for a larger sheet pan, such as a half sheet size, but all others are in a standard 10-inch-by-15-inchjellyroll size pan.
Enjoy all of these sheet cake recipes all summer long.
You will surely want to make this cake often, especially for potlucks and carry-in dinners. You can make it ahead, freeze the cake and then frost it before serving.
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until blended. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add bananas, mixing well (mixture will appear curdled).
In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda; add to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition. Fold in pecans.
Transfer to prepared pan. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
For frosting, in a large bowl, combine butter, confectioners' sugar and vanilla. Add enough milk to achieve desired consistency. Frost cake. Sprinkle with toasted pecans.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/banana-pecan-sheet-cake/
This cake is baked in a jellyroll pan, so avoid trying to bake it in a smaller cake pan, hoping for a taller cake; it won't turn out well.
Cake:
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking sheet (or jelly roll pan).
In a large saucepan, bring 1 cup butter or margarine and water to a boil. Remove from heat, and stir in flour, sugar, eggs, sour cream, 1 teaspoon almond extract, salt, and baking soda until smooth. Pour batter into a greased 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking pan.
Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 22 minutes, or until cake is golden brown and tests done. Do not overbake. Cool for 20 minutes.
Combine 1/2 cup butter or margarine and milk in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Mix in powdered sugar and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. Stir in nuts. Spread frosting over warm cake.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/dessert/cake/white-texas-sheet-cake-5.html
This sheet cake is perfect for serving to a crowd. It keeps so well that you can easily prepare it a day ahead and it will stay moist.
Cake:
Cream cheese icing:
In a large bowl, combine cake ingredients; beat until smooth. Pour into a greased 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Cool.
For icing, in a small bowl, combine the cream cheese, butter, confectioners' sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spread over cake and sprinkle with nuts.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pineapple-sheet-cake/
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl, beat eggs, oil and sugar until smooth. Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt; add to egg mixture and beat well. Stir in carrots and walnuts.
Pour into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
For frosting, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla in a bowl until smooth; beat in confectioners' sugar. Spread over cake. Sprinkle with nuts. Decorate as desired. Store in the refrigerator.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/carrot-sheet-cake/
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, water and egg whites. Beat on low speed for 1 minute; beat on medium for 2 minutes. Pour into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 12-18 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
For frosting, place milk and extract in a large bowl. Sprinkle with a third of the pudding mix. Let stand for 1 minute; whisk to combine. Repeat twice with remaining pudding mix. Whisk pudding 2 minutes longer. Let stand for 15 minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Frost cake. If desired, garnish with chocolate curls.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/yummy-chocolate-cake/
Lemon pie filling lends a splash of citrus flavor to a convenient cake mix, and a rich cream cheese frosting gives it sweetness.
In a large bowl, beat the cake mix and eggs until well blended. Fold in pie filling.
Spread into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 18-20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, butter and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Stir in vanilla and enough milk to reach desired consistency. Spread over cake. If desired, top with sprinkles and colored sugar. Store cake in the refrigerator.
Lemon Sheet Cake Tips: How can you adjust the consistency of the frosting?
To make your frosting thinner, add more milk. To thicken it, add more confectioners' sugar. If your confectioners' sugar is clumpy, sift it with a fine-mesh sieve before adding it to the cream cheese mixture to prevent a lumpy frosting. Here are some of our other cake frosting tips.
What other garnishes can you put on lemon sheet cake? Besides sprinkles and frosting, you can also top your sheet cake with fresh or candied lemon slices, other fresh fruit or homemade whipped cream.
How do you store lemon sheet cake? Store this irresistible lemon dessert in the refrigerator for best results. It'll keep for about 2 to 4 days when stored this way.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/lemon-sheet-cake/
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 15x10x1-inch pan.
Beat together first 4 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices; gradually beat into pumpkin mixture.
Transfer to prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 20-25 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
For frosting, beat butter, cream cheese and vanilla until smooth. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar. Spread over cake. If desired, top with candy pumpkins. Refrigerate leftovers.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pumpkin-spice-sheet-cake-with-cream-cheese-frosting/
This tender, buttery cream cheese cake with a thin layer of fudge frosting is perfect for a crowd. It's always popular at potlucks and parties. It's not uncommon to see folks going back for second and even third pieces.
Frosting:
In a large bowl, cream the butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Add flour until well blended.
Pour into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake at 325Â° until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30-35 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
For frosting, in a small saucepan, combine sugar and milk; bring to a boil over medium heat. Cover and cook for 3 minutes (do not stir). Stir in butter and chocolate chips until melted. Cool slightly. Stir frosting; spread over top of cake. If desired, top with sprinkles.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/cream-cheese-sheet-cake/
Glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 15x10x1-inch baking pan.
In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking soda and salt.
In a small saucepan, combine water and butter; bring just to a boil. Stir in peanut butter and oil until blended. Stir into flour mixture.
In a small bowl, whisk eggs, buttermilk and vanilla until blended; add to flour mixture, whisking constantly.
Transfer to prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 20-25 minutes.
Meanwhile, for glaze, combine sugar, milk and butter in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in peanut butter, marshmallows and vanilla until blended. Spoon over warm cake, spreading evenly. Cool on a wire rack.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/peanut-butter-sheet-cake/
Mississippi Mud Cake is a classic Southern sheet cake filled with marshmallows and chopped pecans and covered in a rich chocolate frosting.
Place pecans in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until toasted.
Microwave 1 cup butter and semisweet chocolate in a large microwave-safe glass bowl at HIGH 1 minute or until melted and smooth, stirring every 30 seconds. Whisk sugar and next 5 ingredients into chocolate mixture.
Pour batter into a greased 15- x 10- x 1-inch jelly-roll pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and sprinkle evenly with miniature marshmallows; bake 8 to 10 more minutes or until golden brown. Drizzle warm cake with Chocolate Frosting, and sprinkle evenly with toasted pecans.
For Caramel-Peanut Mississippi Mud Cake: Omit pecans. Prepare and bake Mississippi Mud Cake as directed. Microwave 1/2 cup bottled caramel sauce at HIGH 15 seconds. Drizzle over browned marshmallows. Drizzle with Chocolate Frosting, and sprinkle with 1 cup dry-roasted peanuts.
Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/mississippi-mud-cake-0
Topped with my favorite whipped buttercream frosting, this recipe can be made in three different pan sizes - even as a layer cake! It makes the perfect classic birthday cake.
Vanilla Cake:
Whipped Buttercream Frosting:
Vanilla Cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease a 13x18-inch baking pan and set aside. Or, grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans and set aside.
In a large bowl, add room temperature butter and granulated sugar. Beat until creamed and fluffy. Add vanilla and eggs, one at a time, mixing until incorporated and smooth.
In a separate bowl, sift together dry ingredients: cake flour, baking powder, and salt. Add half of the dry ingredients to butter mixture. Mix until just combined. Add half of milk, again mixing until just combined. Repeat once more to add remaining dry ingredients and milk.
Pour batter into prepared baking sheet (or evenly between two round cake pans) and spread into an even layer.
9x13 baking pan: 32-38 minutes
13x18 half sheet pan: 18-20 minutes
Two 9-inch round cake pans: 26-30 minutes
Two 8-inch round cake pans: 28-34 minutes
Bake your cake using the times listed above as an estimate, or until cake is baked through in the center and a toothpick comes out with crumbs, not wet batter. Ovens can run hot, so I suggest checking your cake for doneness 5 minutes early.
Remove cake from oven and allow to cool completely in the pan(s) on a wire cooling rack.
Frosting: As written, frosting will cover a 9x13 cake, 13x18 cake, or the middle and top of a 2-layer cake (with bare sides). To frost the sides, make an additional 1/2 batch of frosting.
In a large bowl, add room temperature butter and beat until creamy. Add confectioner's sugar and slowly mix until ingredients are fully combined. Then, whip at high speed for 2-3 minutes, or until light and fluffy.
Add heavy cream, vanilla extract, and salt. Whip for an additional 3-4 minutes, or until light and fluffy. Add additional heavy cream as needed to reach desired consistency.
For a sheet cake: Spread frosting in an even layer onto cooled cake. Optionally, add sprinkles before frosting crusts.
For a layer cake: Gently flip and remove cakes from their pans. Trim the rounded tops with a serrated knife to make flat layers. Place one layer onto a cake stand or plate. Top with frosting in an even layer. Add a second layer of cake and top with another layer of frosting. Spread the remaining frosting onto the sides of the cake.
Notes: Sheet cake can be sliced to serve up to 24 guests.
Baking is an exact science. I do not recommend substituting any ingredients. The butter, milk, eggs, and sugar keep your cake moist - substituting any of these ingredients with a lower fat alternative can change the texture and make your cake dry.
Unfrosted or frosted cake will keep in a sealed container at room temperature for 2 days, in the refrigerator for 2-3 days, or frozen for up to 2 months. If refrigerating or freezing unfrosted cake layers, wrap tightly in plastic and place in a tightly sealed container. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator, then bring to room temperature for an hour before serving.
Source: www.thetoastykitchen.com/vanilla-sheet-cake/
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottom of an 18-x-13-inch half-sheet pan with parchment (not waxed paper) and grease with butter or cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine cake mix, gelatin, sugar and flour. Add water, oil and eggs; beat on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium for 2 minutes. Fold in chopped strawberries. Transfer to the prepared sheet pan.
Bake the strawberry sheet cake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 14-16 minutes. Cool completely.
For the frosting, pulse the strawberries in a food processor until almost smooth — a few small bits and pieces are fine. Next, in the bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter and mascarpone until fluffy; 3-5 minutes. (If you don't have mascarpone, use light cream cheese instead.) Then, mix in the salt and strawberries.
Gradually mix in enough confectioners' sugar to reach your desired consistency and level of sweetness.
Spread frosting over the top of the cooled cake. Decorate the strawberry sheet cake with fresh strawberries, as desired, and serve.
Note: This strawberry sheet cake may be stored in the refrigerator, covered tightly, for up to 5 days. Remove from refrigerator 30-60 minutes before serving to allow the cake and frosting to come to room temperature. For best results, we suggest not topping the cake with fresh berries until you're ready to serve.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/article/how-to-make-strawberry-sheet-cake/
Sheet Cake:
Rich Fudge Icing:
Additional Ingredient:
Prepare the Sheet Cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 17 1/2- x 12 1/2-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Bring cola, butter, and unsweetened cocoa to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high, stirring often. Remove from heat.
Whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Add cola mixture; whisk until blended. Whisk in eggs, buttermilk, and vanilla. Pour batter into prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, 16 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven.
Prepare the Rich Fudge Icing: Cook butter and cocoa in a medium saucepan over medium-low, whisking often, until butter melts and mixture is smooth, about 1 minute. Reduce heat to low; whisk in cola and milk until blended. Gradually add powdered sugar, whisking constantly until blended. Whisk in vanilla.
Pour warm icing over warm cake; gently spread in an even layer. Sprinkle with pecans. Cool completely in baking sheet on a wire rack, about 1 hour.
Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/dr-pepper-texas-sheet-cake
Have a great week, and until next time, happy coking.
