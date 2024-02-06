Sheet cakes are great for those summer parties, get-togethers

Pool parties and barbeque get-togethers are all underway for the summer, so you may need to provide a dessert treat for such occasions.

Sheet cakes are often served right from the pan it's baked in as they tend to serve a large number of people, so they're great for potlucks and parties.

The size of the baking pan is important. Classic sheet cakes are supposed to be flat and are baked in a large 10-inch-by-15-inch jelly roll pan. If you use a larger pan, the cake will be thinner and take less time to bake. Most sheet cake recipes that call for a 9-inch-by-13-inch cake pan can be baked in a jellyroll pan, just adjust the cooking time as needed.

I have included a couple of recipes that do call for a larger sheet pan, such as a half sheet size, but all others are in a standard 10-inch-by-15-inchjellyroll size pan.

Enjoy all of these sheet cake recipes all summer long.

Banana-Pecan Sheet Cake

You will surely want to make this cake often, especially for potlucks and carry-in dinners. You can make it ahead, freeze the cake and then frost it before serving.

1/2 cup butter, softened

1-2/3 cups sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups mashed ripe bananas

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2/3 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Frosting:

1/3 cup butter, softened

3 cups confectioners' sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 to 4 tablespoons fat-free milk

1/3 cup finely chopped pecans, toasted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until blended. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add bananas, mixing well (mixture will appear curdled).

In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda; add to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition. Fold in pecans.

Transfer to prepared pan. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

For frosting, in a large bowl, combine butter, confectioners' sugar and vanilla. Add enough milk to achieve desired consistency. Frost cake. Sprinkle with toasted pecans.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/banana-pecan-sheet-cake/

White Texas Sheet Cake

This cake is baked in a jellyroll pan, so avoid trying to bake it in a smaller cake pan, hoping for a taller cake; it won't turn out well.

Cake:

1 cup butter

1 cup water

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon almond extract (almond works best, but you can use vanilla extract)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

Frosting:

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup milk

4 1/2 cups confectioner's sugar

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1 cup finely chopped pecans or almonds

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking sheet (or jelly roll pan).

In a large saucepan, bring 1 cup butter or margarine and water to a boil. Remove from heat, and stir in flour, sugar, eggs, sour cream, 1 teaspoon almond extract, salt, and baking soda until smooth. Pour batter into a greased 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking pan.

Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 22 minutes, or until cake is golden brown and tests done. Do not overbake. Cool for 20 minutes.

Combine 1/2 cup butter or margarine and milk in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Mix in powdered sugar and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. Stir in nuts. Spread frosting over warm cake.

Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/dessert/cake/white-texas-sheet-cake-5.html

Pineapple Sheet Cake

This sheet cake is perfect for serving to a crowd. It keeps so well that you can easily prepare it a day ahead and it will stay moist.

Cake:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup chopped nuts

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained

Cream cheese icing:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

3 3/4 cups confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped nuts

In a large bowl, combine cake ingredients; beat until smooth. Pour into a greased 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Cool.

For icing, in a small bowl, combine the cream cheese, butter, confectioners' sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spread over cake and sprinkle with nuts.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pineapple-sheet-cake/

Carrot Sheet Cake

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup canola oil

2 cups sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cups shredded carrots

2/3 cup chopped walnuts

Frosting:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups confectioners' sugar

2/3 cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, beat eggs, oil and sugar until smooth. Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt; add to egg mixture and beat well. Stir in carrots and walnuts.

Pour into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

For frosting, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla in a bowl until smooth; beat in confectioners' sugar. Spread over cake. Sprinkle with nuts. Decorate as desired. Store in the refrigerator.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/carrot-sheet-cake/

Yummy Chocolate Cake

1 package chocolate cake mix (regular size)

1 package (2.1 ounces) sugar-free instant chocolate pudding mix

1 3/4 cups water

3 large egg whites, room temperature

Frosting:

1 1/4 cups cold fat-free milk

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1 package (1.4 ounces) sugar-free instant chocolate pudding mix

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen reduced-fat whipped topping, thawed

Chocolate curls, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, water and egg whites. Beat on low speed for 1 minute; beat on medium for 2 minutes. Pour into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 12-18 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

For frosting, place milk and extract in a large bowl. Sprinkle with a third of the pudding mix. Let stand for 1 minute; whisk to combine. Repeat twice with remaining pudding mix. Whisk pudding 2 minutes longer. Let stand for 15 minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Frost cake. If desired, garnish with chocolate curls.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/yummy-chocolate-cake/

Lemon Sheet Cake

Lemon pie filling lends a splash of citrus flavor to a convenient cake mix, and a rich cream cheese frosting gives it sweetness.

1 package lemon cake mix (regular size)

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 can (15 3/4 ounces) lemon pie filling

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 cups confectioners' sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 to 2 tablespoons 2% milk

Optional: Assorted yellow sprinkles and colored sugar

In a large bowl, beat the cake mix and eggs until well blended. Fold in pie filling.

Spread into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 18-20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, butter and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Stir in vanilla and enough milk to reach desired consistency. Spread over cake. If desired, top with sprinkles and colored sugar. Store cake in the refrigerator.

Lemon Sheet Cake Tips: How can you adjust the consistency of the frosting?

To make your frosting thinner, add more milk. To thicken it, add more confectioners' sugar. If your confectioners' sugar is clumpy, sift it with a fine-mesh sieve before adding it to the cream cheese mixture to prevent a lumpy frosting. Here are some of our other cake frosting tips.

What other garnishes can you put on lemon sheet cake? Besides sprinkles and frosting, you can also top your sheet cake with fresh or candied lemon slices, other fresh fruit or homemade whipped cream.

How do you store lemon sheet cake? Store this irresistible lemon dessert in the refrigerator for best results. It'll keep for about 2 to 4 days when stored this way.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/lemon-sheet-cake/

Pumpkin Spice Sheet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin

1 1/2 cups sugar

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup canola oil

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Frosting:

1/2 cup butter, softened

6 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 15x10x1-inch pan.

Beat together first 4 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices; gradually beat into pumpkin mixture.

Transfer to prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 20-25 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

For frosting, beat butter, cream cheese and vanilla until smooth. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar. Spread over cake. If desired, top with candy pumpkins. Refrigerate leftovers.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pumpkin-spice-sheet-cake-with-cream-cheese-frosting/

Cream Cheese Sheet Cake

This tender, buttery cream cheese cake with a thin layer of fudge frosting is perfect for a crowd. It's always popular at potlucks and parties. It's not uncommon to see folks going back for second and even third pieces.