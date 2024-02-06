Shed your old skin for what's new

Are you afraid to change your ways of thinking and adopt new ideas? Perhaps you're afraid others will not accept you or you can't adjust to change.

Lisa was a middle-aged woman, but she refused to settle into what many would call, the middle-aged stereotype. She was youthful in her ideas and the way she dressed, choosing chic clothes and accessories. She ignored the eyebrows she raised, at times, as she dressed to her own specifications.

Many refrain from being and acting as they would like, because they fear being ridiculed or shunned by less savvy peers. Lisa went on with her life, being the person she believed she was, including how she dressed and acted.

My husband enjoys old Western movies. I used to chide him, saying, "Watching them just shows you're stuck in the past. You need to learn who the new actors and actresses are." But, nevertheless, he kept watching. I'm embarrassed to say that, now, I'm hooked too. The long dresses the ladies wore were a sight to behold. I stand in awe of the lovely, colorful hats they wore -- ornate and beautiful. The women usually displayed excessively ladylike manners and graceful gestures. My, but that era seems so comforting. The plushness of the rich was no match for the gentle splendor of the common man. I can watch without feeling I must keep my new shoes on. People were neighborly then, they say.

My son, Barry, loves watching old movies, and he has planted that love within his two young daughters. Barry enjoys the story line, but he uses them as an escape from his busy life as a teacher, husband and father. Barry keeps up with what's new though and refuses to linger in the past too long.