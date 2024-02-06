Sharing the good in Southeast Missouri

How lucky are we to live in a place surrounded by so much good?

This past month, the Southeast Missourian launched its Acts of Kindness program that encourages members of our community to share their stories about how they've experienced kindness. The response has been nothing short of extraordinary -- everything from voluntary yard work to generous donations and many great testimonials in between.

Here are some of this month's highlights:

One of our readers sent in a submission to honor Nancy LeGrand and her heart for helping others.

Nancy helps older people in her community by checking in, running errands and getting them out of the house.

In addition to her acts of kindness, Nancy also works with the funeral ministry at her church to provide support for families during their loss.

"I lost my mom in July, had hip surgery in October and recently lost my grandmother," one reader shared. "Nancy has walked with me through this past year and has made sure that I did not feel alone."

n

Another person shared with us about a recent hardship during their family's journey as foster parents -- on its own a true act of kindness and unconditional love.