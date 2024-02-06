Sharing the good in Southeast Missouri

How lucky are we to live in a place surrounded by so much good?
This past month, the Southeast Missourian launched its Acts of Kindness program that encourages members of our community to share their stories about how they've experienced kindness. The response has been nothing short of extraordinary -- everything from voluntary yard work to generous donations and many great testimonials in between.
Here are some of this month's highlights:
One of our readers sent in a submission to honor Nancy LeGrand and her heart for helping others.
Nancy helps older people in her community by checking in, running errands and getting them out of the house.
In addition to her acts of kindness, Nancy also works with the funeral ministry at her church to provide support for families during their loss.
"I lost my mom in July, had hip surgery in October and recently lost my grandmother," one reader shared. "Nancy has walked with me through this past year and has made sure that I did not feel alone."
Another person shared with us about a recent hardship during their family's journey as foster parents -- on its own a true act of kindness and unconditional love.
This family received a call for a baby they were not yet prepared to take in, but they could not turn away from a child in need.
First Baptist Church in East Prairie generously donated a car seat, stroller, baby bath and much more.
"I can never thank the First Baptist Church from East Prairie enough," the reader said. "They made the transition from preteens to infants MUCH easier!"
A local woman shared that after her husband had a stroke, their neighbor, Kim Baker, has been helping them take care of their yard.
"She has been mowing our lawn for several years now. We greatly appreciate her kindness!"
The Southeast Missourian received submissions via email, social media and even a handwritten letter! These heartwarming examples are just a few of the wonderful stories we received.
It is such a joy to be reminded of the good taking place in our hometown communities. And the submissions listed above also challenge us to seek opportunities that will bless our neighbors. Even the smallest of gestures can be meaningful.
If you would like to read more stories, or submit your own, visit semissourian.com/kindness or find us on Facebook @SemoActsOfKindness.
