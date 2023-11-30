Sharing 25 years of recipes

Happy 25th birthday to this recipe column. When I started writing this column, I could not imagine I would still be doing it 25 years later. I had a baby and a toddler at home, along with my full-time job and decided to take on this column. Our children have grown up during this time, and now we have two grandchildren, and the recipe column continues into a new time in our lives.

After about 1,300 columns, it has evolved during these 25 years from a swap column where readers sent in recipe requests and other readers answered those requests. Now, I find a theme to focus on for the week or may do a variety of new recipes that I find and want to share.

It is impossible to guess how many single recipes have been in this column over 25 years, and even more, it would be extremely difficult to choose our favorite recipes. However, in focusing on the earlier years there a few oldies but goodies that do stand out. They may not be our absolute favorite recipes of all time, but they are good for day-to-day cooking for a family and ones I still make today.

I hope to continue to share recipes with you for many years to come, and until next time, happy cooking!

No Peek Stew

2 pounds beef stew meat

1 onion, chopped

4 ribs celery, chopped

5 carrots, cleaned and sliced

4 potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 can cream of mushroom soup, and the can of water

1 can tomato soup, and a can of water

3 tablespoons dry tapioca

Wash and dice all vegetables. Put raw meat in the bottom of a ditch oven or oven bakeware that has a tight-fitting lid. Add all of the vegetables over the meat.

Combine the soups, water, all the seasonings and the tapioca together. Pour over the vegetables and meat in the baking pan.

Bake tightly covered in a 250-degree oven for 5 hours; Don't Peek!

Delicious served with cornbread.

Source: Published March 10, 1999.

Pork Tenderloin Teriyaki

2 (9 ounce) pork tenderloins

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon dried minced garlic, or 1 clove fresh, minced

Bacon strips

Toothpicks

Place pork tenderloins in zip-lock bag. Combine remaining ingredients, except bacon, and pour over pork. Refrigerate at least 2 hours, or overnight. Remove tenderloins from marinade and wrap in bacon strips, securing with toothpicks at each new piece. Grill over medium-hot coals or gas fire for 18 to 25 minutes, brushing with marinade is desired. Internal temperature only needs to reach about 140 degrees. Remove to platter and cover with foil for at least 5 to 10 minutes. Slice diagonally into medallions and serve. Yields about 6 servings.

First published on Jan. 12, 2000.

Apple Crisp

5 Granny Smith apples, peeled ,cored and sliced

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

For the topping:

1/2 stick butter, melted

1/2 cup quick cooking oats

1/2 box Jiffy brand yellow cake mix

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup chopped pecans

Place apples in a deep baker. Combine the 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon together. Sprinkle over the apples.

Combine all of the topping ingredients and mix well. Crumble over the apple mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes or until the apples are tender and crisp is bubbling.

Published in this column on Sept. 29, 1999.

Sweet and Sour Spaghetti

This spaghetti is not at all Italian spaghetti, it is very different but good. I use fresh mushrooms and saute them in the skillet after I remove the ground beef and onion mixture. You can adjust the cayenne pepper and other ingredients to your own personal taste.

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, diced

1 can tomato soup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons prepared mustard

1/4 teaspoon cayenne red pepper

1 cup ketchup

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 can mushroom, drained

1/2-pound spaghetti, cooked and drained

Brown ground beef and onion in a skillet. Drain grease from the meat.

Add soup, brown sugar, mustard, red pepper, ketchup, salt, garlic salt and mushrooms. Cook over low heat until bubbly and thickened. Add sauce to cooked spaghetti and top with grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Source: I've shared this recipe with you in this column before, but originally I got this recipe from my home economics class while in high school, many years ago. The original source is unknown.

Pork Chili

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 strips bacon, cut into small diced pieces, 1/4 cup

2 pounds stewing pork meat, butt or shoulder, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 medium onion, finely chopped, about 1 cup

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped, about 1 tablespoon

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 to 3 pickled jalapeno peppers, stemmed and seeded and finely chopped, use more for more heat

2 cups chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 1/2 cups cooked pinto beans, or 2 cans (15 1/4 ounce each) pinto beans, drained and rinsed

Heat oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add bacon, cook until crisp, about 5 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon to paper towel to drain. Set aside. Reserve drippings.

Shake pork in a paper bag with flour until coated, remove pork and shake off any excess flour.

Working in batches, saute pork in bacon drippings in skillet until evenly browned, about 5 minutes.

Remove pork as it browns to plate. Lower heat to medium. Return pork and bacon to pan and add onion and garlic. Cook until onion is softened and transparent, about 8 minutes.

Add chili powder, jalapeno peppers, and chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer very low, uncovered, stirring occasionally for two hours or until meat is very tender and sauce is thickened.

If sauce becomes too thick, thin with a little water. Stir in salt.

To serve, heat beans in a little water in a medium saucepan. Drain. Serve by adding beans to a bowl and spoon chili over the beans.

At this point you can top with sour cream and diced green onions, if desired.

Source: Published Nov. 17, 1999.