Sharing 25 years of recipes

Happy 25th birthday to this recipe column. When I started writing this column, I could not imagine I would still be doing it 25 years later. I had a baby and a toddler at home, along with my full-time job and decided to take on this column. Our children have grown up during this time, and now we have two grandchildren, and the recipe column continues into a new time in our lives.
After about 1,300 columns, it has evolved during these 25 years from a swap column where readers sent in recipe requests and other readers answered those requests. Now, I find a theme to focus on for the week or may do a variety of new recipes that I find and want to share.
It is impossible to guess how many single recipes have been in this column over 25 years, and even more, it would be extremely difficult to choose our favorite recipes. However, in focusing on the earlier years there a few oldies but goodies that do stand out. They may not be our absolute favorite recipes of all time, but they are good for day-to-day cooking for a family and ones I still make today.
I hope to continue to share recipes with you for many years to come, and until next time, happy cooking!
Wash and dice all vegetables. Put raw meat in the bottom of a ditch oven or oven bakeware that has a tight-fitting lid. Add all of the vegetables over the meat.
Combine the soups, water, all the seasonings and the tapioca together. Pour over the vegetables and meat in the baking pan.
Bake tightly covered in a 250-degree oven for 5 hours; Don't Peek!
Delicious served with cornbread.
Source: Published March 10, 1999.
Place pork tenderloins in zip-lock bag. Combine remaining ingredients, except bacon, and pour over pork. Refrigerate at least 2 hours, or overnight. Remove tenderloins from marinade and wrap in bacon strips, securing with toothpicks at each new piece. Grill over medium-hot coals or gas fire for 18 to 25 minutes, brushing with marinade is desired. Internal temperature only needs to reach about 140 degrees. Remove to platter and cover with foil for at least 5 to 10 minutes. Slice diagonally into medallions and serve. Yields about 6 servings.
First published on Jan. 12, 2000.
For the topping:
Place apples in a deep baker. Combine the 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon together. Sprinkle over the apples.
Combine all of the topping ingredients and mix well. Crumble over the apple mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes or until the apples are tender and crisp is bubbling.
Published in this column on Sept. 29, 1999.
This spaghetti is not at all Italian spaghetti, it is very different but good. I use fresh mushrooms and saute them in the skillet after I remove the ground beef and onion mixture. You can adjust the cayenne pepper and other ingredients to your own personal taste.
Brown ground beef and onion in a skillet. Drain grease from the meat.
Add soup, brown sugar, mustard, red pepper, ketchup, salt, garlic salt and mushrooms. Cook over low heat until bubbly and thickened. Add sauce to cooked spaghetti and top with grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Source: I've shared this recipe with you in this column before, but originally I got this recipe from my home economics class while in high school, many years ago. The original source is unknown.
Heat oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add bacon, cook until crisp, about 5 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon to paper towel to drain. Set aside. Reserve drippings.
Shake pork in a paper bag with flour until coated, remove pork and shake off any excess flour.
Working in batches, saute pork in bacon drippings in skillet until evenly browned, about 5 minutes.
Remove pork as it browns to plate. Lower heat to medium. Return pork and bacon to pan and add onion and garlic. Cook until onion is softened and transparent, about 8 minutes.
Add chili powder, jalapeno peppers, and chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer very low, uncovered, stirring occasionally for two hours or until meat is very tender and sauce is thickened.
If sauce becomes too thick, thin with a little water. Stir in salt.
To serve, heat beans in a little water in a medium saucepan. Drain. Serve by adding beans to a bowl and spoon chili over the beans.
At this point you can top with sour cream and diced green onions, if desired.
Source: Published Nov. 17, 1999.
These cookies come with a friendly warning: Chewy caramel, toasted pecans and a flurry of sea salt will make you popular. Very popular. A product called caramel bits gives these cookies great flavor and chewy texture. Some supermarkets carry them, and they're widely available online. (Search for Kraft Caramel Bits.) Take care to follow recipe directions when baking: caramel bits melt quickly.
In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, the baking powder, cinnamon and baking soda. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the remaining flour. Stir in oats, caramel baking bits and pecans.
Using a small ice-cream scoop or a tablespoon, drop 1 1/2-inch mounds of dough 2 inches apart onto cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle with coarse sea salt.
Bake in a 350 oven for 11 to 12 minutes, until the edges are light brown. (Centers will look undercooked.) Cool on cookie sheets for 3 to 4 minutes or until cookies can be easily removed. Transfer to a wire rack; cool.
Source: www.midwestliving.com/recipe/salty-caramel-and-pecan-oatmeal-cookies/
This recipe was shared Nov. 27, 2014.
I first shared a very similar recipe years ago, and it was from Midwest Living. I couldn't find that one, but this is just like that one was, with the addition of the coarse sea salt. These are a very good cookie for anytime of the year.
Combine ground beef, bacon, and onion in a skillet; cook over medium heat until meat is brown and done. Drain off pan drippings. Add soup, salt, paprika, mushrooms, and Worcestershire sauce to skillet; mix well.
Continue cooking on low for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in sour cream and heat thoroughly, but do not boil.
Serve over hot cooked noodles. Serves 4 or 5 servings.
Source: First published on April 7, 1999.
Through the years I have changed this recipe some and now I use Rice Krispies in place of corn flakes and I use pecans in place of peanuts. For us, these substitutions make for a delicious cookie. My mother made a very similar cookie and called them White House cookies.
In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugars. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla.
Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture. Stir in remaining ingredients.
Drop by level tablespoons 2-inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until barely lightly browned. Remove to wire rack to cool. Yield: 6 1/2 doz.
Source: Published on 1-12-2000
Boil 1 cup water in saucepan. Set off the stove. Add butter and shortening, and stir until melted.
Add sugar and salt. Cool to lukewarm.
In a large bowl, put 1 cup warm water. Sprinkle yeast over and stir to dissolve.
Add butter/shortening mixture and eggs to dissolved yeast. Add 6 or 7 cups flour, depending on the feel and mix thoroughly, using the dough hook on the mixer. Let rise for 1 hour. Work down and put in refrigerator, overnight, covered.
Take out of refrigerator and flour a board. Roll, cut with a round cutter or a glass, and dip half in melted butter, fold over and place on cookie sheet or in cake pan.
Let rise about 2 hours or until double in size.
Bake 12-15 minutes at 400 degrees.
Source: I shared this recipe in this column on April 4, 2007, after this recipe was given to me by my cousin, Cindy Dude, and I use it for every holiday. The original source is unknown.
Core flank steak just slightly to keep from curling up. Place in a glass dish or in a zip top bag.
Combine all other ingredients, mix well. Pour over steak, cover with plastic wrap or seal bag and marinate overnight in the refrigerator.
Grill steak 8 minutes per side, no more, keeping pink on the inside.
Remove from the grill, allow to rest for 10-12 minutes then slice on the bias. Serve, garnishing as desired.
Source: I shared this recipe so many years ago after my cousin, Camilla Harlow Dude, gave it to me in the late 1980s. We then put it in our family cookbook in 1986. The original source is unknown.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
