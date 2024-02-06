Share the Easter story with family and friends

In the interest of space, let's jump right into this special Easter column today. Happy Easter, and may it be a meaningful and spiritually rich day for you and your loved ones.
As you are planning for Easter, this is a fun way to pull kids into the kitchen and share the Easter Story with them in a way that they will remember.
These cookies get made in the evening and then sit in the oven overnight. It's perfect to do the night before Easter, but any evening will work. Not only do they taste great, but these Easter Story Cookies are also for kids of all ages who want to focus on the significance of Easter.
Before we get to the instructions, let me share a few helpful hints.
There are quite a few Bible verses to read. I suggest looking these up and marking the places in the Bible before you gather the kids. You might even like to copy the verses on index cards and let one of the children read them. I found it took extra time to look in the small print of the Bible and I lost the kids' attention while I looked for verses.
If you have time after making the cookies, or even on another day, have the kids draw the events in the Easter Story. Read through the verses again and let them illustrate the story, drawing pictures of the crown of thorns, cross, rocky tomb, etc.
One more tip — gather all your ingredients before you gather the kids. They will all want to crack the eggs, but the eggs need to be separated. Not an easy task for young ones. It's easier to focus on the story if they only need to dump ingredients rather than measure them too. Save the cooking lessons for another time.
Supplies needed:
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.
Put the pecans in the plastic bag. Let the children take turns breaking them by beating them with a wooden spoon. Don't crush them finely, but leave them in large pieces. Explain that Jesus was arrested and beaten by the soldiers. Read John 19:1-3
Let the children smell the vinegar. Pour it in a mixing bowl. Explain that when Jesus was thirsty on the cross, they gave him vinegar to drink. Read John 19:28-30.
Pour the egg whites into the mixing bowl with the vinegar. Explain that eggs represent life. Jesus gave his life so that we can have life. Read John 10:10-11.
Sprinkle salt into each child's hand and let them taste it. Put a dash of salt in the mixing bowl.
Explain that salt represents the tears shed by Jesus' disciples. It also represents the bitterness of our own sin. Read Luke 23:27.
Add 1 cup sugar to the mixing bowl. Explain that this is the sweetest part of the story. Jesus died because he loves us. He wants us to know and belong to him. Read Psalm 34:8 and John 3:16.
Beat the egg whites with a mixer on high speed for 12-15 minutes until it forms stiff peaks.
Explain that the white color represents the purity in God's eyes of those whose sins have been cleansed by Jesus. Read Isaiah 1:18 and John 3:1-3.
Fold the broken nuts into the beaten egg whites. Drop by teaspoons onto wax paper covered cookie sheets. Explain that each mound represents the rocky tomb where Jesus' body was laid. Read Matthew 27:57-60.
Put the cookie sheet in the oven, close the door and turn the oven OFF. Give each child a piece of tape and let them "seal" the oven door. Explain that Jesus' tomb was sealed. Read Matthew 27:65-66.
Go to bed! Explain that they may feel sad to leave the cookies in the oven. Jesus' followers were very sad when the tomb was sealed. Read John 16:20 and 22.
On Easter morning, open the oven and give everyone a cookie. Let them take a bite and show them that they are hollow inside!
On the first Easter morning Jesus' followers were amazed to find his tomb open and empty. Read Matthew 28:1-9. He has risen!
The original source for this recipe is unknown. I have used this recipe since my own children were very young, some 25 years ago or so.
These sweet treats are not only good to eat, but also serve an important message for us. A marshmallow placed inside the roll is baked and when the roll is broken open it will be empty, representing the empty tomb on Easter morning.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Gently unroll crescent rolls on a flat surface and place melted butter in a bowl nearby.
In a small bowl, whisk together cinnamon and sugar until combined.
Take 1 marshmallow and dip it in melted butter. Shake off excess butter, then roll marshmallow in cinnamon sugar mixture. Place rolled marshmallow in the center of the non-pointy end of dough, then roll up so that marshmallow is entirely contained.
Repeat with remaining crescent rolls and transfer to baking sheet.
Optional: brush crescent rolls with butter and sprinkle with sugar for a more golden finish.
Place in preheated oven and bake for 9-11 minutes, or until dough is golden brown.
Remove from oven and serve hot. When you break open the roll it should be empty inside!
50 minutes to prepare. Serves 8.
The original source for this recipe is unknown. I have used this recipe since my own children were very young, some 25 years ago or so.
Mix together cottage cheese, dry gelatin, drained crushed pineapple and whipped topping. Stir well to combine. Reserve a couple of orange sections for garnish on top of salad. Gently fold in the drained mandarin oranges throughout the salad, being careful not to break them up too much. Cover and refrigerate.
Source: My mother made this salad for as long as I can remember. I've always really liked it and I haven't had this in a very long time. Where she got the recipe is unknown to me.
Topping:
Combine both gelatin packages with water and stir until well dissolved. Add pineapple and cherry pie filling. Pour into a 9x13-inch casserole dish and chill until set. Combine topping ingredients mixing well until smooth and spread over firm set salad. If desired, garnish the top with chopped pecans or as desired.
Source: This recipe is also from the 2005 edition of the Grace United Methodist Church cookbook. Peggy Kuehle submitted this recipe and I have made it many, many times for various occasions and holidays.
Slice or dice carrots. Steam until tender and drain. Place carrots in a baking dish.
Melt 1/2 stick butter with the cubed Velveeta and stir well to blend ingredients together. Pour over carrots while the carrots are still hot. Add a little pepper, if desired.
Cube and brown the bread in the remaining 1/2 stick of butter, adding a little garlic salt, if desired. Place bread cubes on top over the carrot mixture.
Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.
Note: The carrots may be peeled, sliced and cooked the day before for faster preparation.
Source: This recipe is from the 2005 edition of the Grace United Methodist Church cookbook, contributed by Amy Cain, with a few modifications I've made over the years.
My family is always happy to see this fruit and veggie salad on the table. If strawberries aren't available, substitute mandarin oranges and dried cranberries, or use all of these. It is also delicious to add orange zest to the poppy seed dressing for a bright underlying flavor.
Dressing:
Place sugar in a small heavy skillet; cook and stir over medium-low heat until melted and caramel-colored, about 10 minutes. Stir in almonds until coated. Spread on foil to cool.
Place romaine, onion and strawberries in a large bowl. Whisk together dressing ingredients; toss with salad. Break candied almonds into pieces, sprinkle over salad. Serve immediately.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/strawberry-salad-with-poppy-seed-dressing/print/
Start by placing eggs in a single layer in a large saucepan. Add enough cold water to cover the eggs by 1 inch. Then, bring the water to a boil over high heat. Immediately remove the pan from the heat and cover. After 12 minutes, remove the eggs to an ice bath to cool.
When the eggs are cool enough to handle, remove the peels. One of our favorite ways to peel hard-boiled eggs is to roll the egg back and forth on a hard surface while applying slight pressure. The shell will crack and become easier to peel off.
Cut the eggs in half lengthwise and carefully remove the yolks to a small bowl. Set the whites aside.
Add the mayonnaise, milk, dried parsley, dill, chives, mustard, salt, paprika, garlic powder, and black pepper to the bowl with the yolks. Use a fork to mash the yolks into the mixture and mix well. Or, for a super creamy filling, use a food processor to combine the ingredients.
Spoon the filling into a piping bag or a plastic sandwich bag with the corner removed. Pipe the filling mixture into the cut egg whites. Sprinkle the deviled eggs with parsley and additional paprika. Refrigerate the eggs until you're ready to serve.
Note: To keep the eggs from wobbling, cut a slice off the bottom of the egg white. It'll make piping the filling much easier.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/article/how-to-make-deviled-eggs/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small saucepan, melt butter; stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cheese until melted.
Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray. Place half of the potatoes in dish; layer with 1/2 cup onion and half of the cheese sauce. Repeat layers.
Bake, covered, 50 minutes. Uncover; bake until bubbly and potatoes are tender, 10-15 minutes longer.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/never-fail-scalloped-potatoes/print/
Lemon Filling:
Cream cheese filling:
On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-inch-thick circle; transfer to a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Trim to 1/2 inch beyond rim of plate; flute edge. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Line crust with a double thickness of foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans or uncooked rice. Bake on a lower oven rack until the edge is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake until bottom is golden brown, 3-6 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.
For lemon filling, combine 3/4 cup sugar, cornstarch and salt in a small saucepan. Stir in water until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat; add remaining sugar. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in butter, lemon zest and, if desired, food coloring. Gently stir in lemon juice. Cool to room temperature, about 1 hour.
For cream cheese filling, beat cream cheese and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped topping and lemon juice. Spread over pie shell.
Cover cream cheese filling with lemon filling. Refrigerate pie overnight.
If desired, dollop additional whipped topping over lemon filling. Refrigerate until serving.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/lemon-supreme-pie/
Chill your ingredients: For the best results, make sure all your ingredients are chilled before mixing. This keeps the punch cool and refreshing without the need for excessive ice, which can dilute the flavors.
Mix the Base: In a large punch bowl or beverage dispenser, pour in the 52 ounces of Simply Made Fruit Punch. Add the thawed pink lemonade concentrate to the fruit punch, stirring until the concentrate is fully dissolved and evenly distributed.
Add fizz and flavor: Gently pour in the 2 liters of Sprite to add that essential fizz. Follow up by stirring in the strawberry grenadine. Start with 1/4 cup of grenadine, then taste and adjust according to your preference. The grenadine not only adds a rich, fruity depth but also enhances the punch's vibrant color.
Taste and adjust: Give your punch a good mix and taste. If you prefer it sweeter, you can add more grenadine or a bit more lemonade concentrate.
Serve: Once you've got the flavor just right, add ice if desired or serve as is for a more concentrated flavor. You can also garnish the punch with slices of fresh fruit, such as oranges, lemons, or strawberries, for an extra festive touch.
Note: If you are making this ahead of time just combine the fruit juice, pink lemonade and grenadine in a pitcher with a lid and keep refrigerated until you are ready to serve, then mix in the sprite right before serving. This prevents your punch from going flat!
Source: www.sweetteaandsprinkles.com/easy-party-punch/?fbclid=IwAR3GfByjVW1FochHPL1uE_OaNNHposE3TCFVh8WEU5QBZ4EZ-OvPw6BOaGU
Have a great week, everyone, and until next time, Happy Easter and Happy Cooking!
