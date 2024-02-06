Share the Easter story with family and friends

In the interest of space, let's jump right into this special Easter column today. Happy Easter, and may it be a meaningful and spiritually rich day for you and your loved ones.

As you are planning for Easter, this is a fun way to pull kids into the kitchen and share the Easter Story with them in a way that they will remember.

These cookies get made in the evening and then sit in the oven overnight. It's perfect to do the night before Easter, but any evening will work. Not only do they taste great, but these Easter Story Cookies are also for kids of all ages who want to focus on the significance of Easter.

Before we get to the instructions, let me share a few helpful hints.

There are quite a few Bible verses to read. I suggest looking these up and marking the places in the Bible before you gather the kids. You might even like to copy the verses on index cards and let one of the children read them. I found it took extra time to look in the small print of the Bible and I lost the kids' attention while I looked for verses.

If you have time after making the cookies, or even on another day, have the kids draw the events in the Easter Story. Read through the verses again and let them illustrate the story, drawing pictures of the crown of thorns, cross, rocky tomb, etc.

One more tip — gather all your ingredients before you gather the kids. They will all want to crack the eggs, but the eggs need to be separated. Not an easy task for young ones. It's easier to focus on the story if they only need to dump ingredients rather than measure them too. Save the cooking lessons for another time.

Easter Story Cookie

1 cup whole pecans

1 teaspoon vinegar

3 egg whites

1 pinch salt

1 cup sugar

Supplies needed:

Gallon size zip top bag

Wooden spoon

Tape

Bible

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Put the pecans in the plastic bag. Let the children take turns breaking them by beating them with a wooden spoon. Don't crush them finely, but leave them in large pieces. Explain that Jesus was arrested and beaten by the soldiers. Read John 19:1-3

Let the children smell the vinegar. Pour it in a mixing bowl. Explain that when Jesus was thirsty on the cross, they gave him vinegar to drink. Read John 19:28-30.

Pour the egg whites into the mixing bowl with the vinegar. Explain that eggs represent life. Jesus gave his life so that we can have life. Read John 10:10-11.

Sprinkle salt into each child's hand and let them taste it. Put a dash of salt in the mixing bowl.

Explain that salt represents the tears shed by Jesus' disciples. It also represents the bitterness of our own sin. Read Luke 23:27.

Add 1 cup sugar to the mixing bowl. Explain that this is the sweetest part of the story. Jesus died because he loves us. He wants us to know and belong to him. Read Psalm 34:8 and John 3:16.

Beat the egg whites with a mixer on high speed for 12-15 minutes until it forms stiff peaks.

Explain that the white color represents the purity in God's eyes of those whose sins have been cleansed by Jesus. Read Isaiah 1:18 and John 3:1-3.

Fold the broken nuts into the beaten egg whites. Drop by teaspoons onto wax paper covered cookie sheets. Explain that each mound represents the rocky tomb where Jesus' body was laid. Read Matthew 27:57-60.

Put the cookie sheet in the oven, close the door and turn the oven OFF. Give each child a piece of tape and let them "seal" the oven door. Explain that Jesus' tomb was sealed. Read Matthew 27:65-66.

Go to bed! Explain that they may feel sad to leave the cookies in the oven. Jesus' followers were very sad when the tomb was sealed. Read John 16:20 and 22.

On Easter morning, open the oven and give everyone a cookie. Let them take a bite and show them that they are hollow inside!

On the first Easter morning Jesus' followers were amazed to find his tomb open and empty. Read Matthew 28:1-9. He has risen!

The original source for this recipe is unknown. I have used this recipe since my own children were very young, some 25 years ago or so.

Resurrection Rolls

These sweet treats are not only good to eat, but also serve an important message for us. A marshmallow placed inside the roll is baked and when the roll is broken open it will be empty, representing the empty tomb on Easter morning.

1 (8 ounce) package refrigerated crescent rolls

8 large marshmallows

1/4 cup sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus extra for glaze

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Gently unroll crescent rolls on a flat surface and place melted butter in a bowl nearby.

In a small bowl, whisk together cinnamon and sugar until combined.

Take 1 marshmallow and dip it in melted butter. Shake off excess butter, then roll marshmallow in cinnamon sugar mixture. Place rolled marshmallow in the center of the non-pointy end of dough, then roll up so that marshmallow is entirely contained.

Repeat with remaining crescent rolls and transfer to baking sheet.

Optional: brush crescent rolls with butter and sprinkle with sugar for a more golden finish.

Place in preheated oven and bake for 9-11 minutes, or until dough is golden brown.

Remove from oven and serve hot. When you break open the roll it should be empty inside!

50 minutes to prepare. Serves 8.

The original source for this recipe is unknown. I have used this recipe since my own children were very young, some 25 years ago or so.

Mom's Cottage Cheese Fluff Salad

1 large carton cottage cheese

1 large box orange gelatin

1 large can crushed pineapple, drained

1 (8 ounce) carton whipped topping, thawed

1 large can mandarin oranges, drained

Mix together cottage cheese, dry gelatin, drained crushed pineapple and whipped topping. Stir well to combine. Reserve a couple of orange sections for garnish on top of salad. Gently fold in the drained mandarin oranges throughout the salad, being careful not to break them up too much. Cover and refrigerate.

Source: My mother made this salad for as long as I can remember. I've always really liked it and I haven't had this in a very long time. Where she got the recipe is unknown to me.

Peggy Kuehle's Cherry Salad

1 (3 ounce) box cherry gelatin

1 (3 ounce) box lemon gelatin

2 cups boiling water

1 can crushed pineapple, undrained

1 can cherry pie filling

Topping:

1/2 cup sour cream

1 (8 ounce) carton sour cream

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla

Combine both gelatin packages with water and stir until well dissolved. Add pineapple and cherry pie filling. Pour into a 9x13-inch casserole dish and chill until set. Combine topping ingredients mixing well until smooth and spread over firm set salad. If desired, garnish the top with chopped pecans or as desired.

Source: This recipe is also from the 2005 edition of the Grace United Methodist Church cookbook. Peggy Kuehle submitted this recipe and I have made it many, many times for various occasions and holidays.

Carrot Casserole

2 pounds carrots, peeled then diced or sliced

1/2-pound Velveeta, cubed

1 stick butter

4 slices bread, cubed

Slice or dice carrots. Steam until tender and drain. Place carrots in a baking dish.