True shalom is about a complete overturning of our world and a transformation into a new and better world. That is why the prophet Isaiah can daringly dream about a day when "The wolf shall live with the lamb, the leopard shall lie down with the kid, the calf and the lion and the fatling together, and a little child shall lead them" (Isaiah 11:6). And Isaiah also dreams of a day when a ruler would come who would be a "Prince of Peace" (Isaiah 9:6).

The New Testament picks up on this theme and declares that we "have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ" (Romans 5:1). Because of Christ, our relationship with God can have shalom, can be made whole and complete again. God's people in this world have now been given the task of living out that peace and reconciliation in the here and now (see 2 Corinthians 5:17-21).

It is easy for us to overly romanticize peace, to turn it into an ethereal, otherworldly concept that has no bearing on the real world. Shalom is no cheesy sentiment; it is an uncomfortable transformation of the world. Shalom is an upheaval of the established order and is a new heaven and a new earth in which justice, righteousness and grace are made available to all people. What would it look like to have an economy, community, or government focused on shalom?

Because the task of the people of the God is to live out that peace, that shalom, in the here and now. We do that by helping to craft a world in which people do not simply stop their fighting, but in shalom they no longer even have the need to fight:

They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more. (Isaiah 2:4)