Shady Oak Market: A hidden gem serves up a simple classic

A friend's answer to my usual end of the week question, "So, do you have any plans for the weekend?" led me 47 miles away from home the very next day.
She said she and her husband planned to take a little drive out to the Shady Oak Market in Bloomfield, Missouri, for lunch and some shopping. The way she raved about their sandwiches made this bread-loving woman salivate like Pavlov's dog.
I had a full day of obligations scheduled for Saturday, but I quickly juggled them around to allow my "quick" trip to fit into the mix. I am glad I did.
The ride was quick, easy and relaxing. I can't say I recall much about the scenery, but the two-lane roadway was the perfect time to decompress.
The large sign made it easy to find, while the vehicles quickly filling the parking lot confirmed Shady Oaks Market had something good to offer.
I walked in and noticed a large deli case to my left, a cash register to my right and people straight ahead patiently waiting for their orders near the counter. The little country grocery store had a variety of items, so I took a few minutes to peruse the aisles before placing my food order.
When I finally made my way to the counter, I wasn't sure about the ordering process, so I asked a friendly stranger. Shady Oak Market has a simple, no-frills approach. You grab one of the two order forms from the counter (toasted panini or regular) check the boxes to select your bread, dressing, cheese, meat and other toppings, write your name at the bottom, place your order form in the little basket on the counter, then wait for your name to be called. Easy peasy. If you are shy, don't enjoy small talk or find yourself suffering an unexpected bout of laryngitis, this ordering process may be right up your alley. I placed my order and continued to wander the aisles.
I found something I wanted to buy around every corner. It was a true test of discipline to resist filling my little shopping cart, but I eventually made a few selections, picked up my sandwich and made it to the register without going too far overboard.
By that time, I was famished and excitedly made my way back to my car. I carefully unwrapped the green and white checkered paper to reveal my toasted sandwich. It didn't look like anything special at first glance but, after grabbing each half and looking from the side, I was able to fully appreciate their simple, classic approach to sandwich artistry. A generous layer of fillings plus fresh baked bread equals sandwich perfection.
For dessert, I purchased a strawberry cream cheese bread. I had been doing a good job of making healthy choices lately and convinced myself I would portion it out and enjoy a little slice here and there throughout the week. The treat was as fabulous as it sounds and was completely gone by Sunday evening. I have no regrets.
I take that back. I regret not enjoying a fresh pretzel with cheese sauce. I regret not buying a warm blueberry and cream cheese croissant. I regret not trying a pecan pie bar. I have many regrets ... but there is always next time.
If you would like to check out this little gem, Shady Oaks Market is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and is located at 22672 State Highway 25 in Bloomfield.
