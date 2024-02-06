Shady Oak Market: A hidden gem serves up a simple classic

A friend's answer to my usual end of the week question, "So, do you have any plans for the weekend?" led me 47 miles away from home the very next day.

She said she and her husband planned to take a little drive out to the Shady Oak Market in Bloomfield, Missouri, for lunch and some shopping. The way she raved about their sandwiches made this bread-loving woman salivate like Pavlov's dog.

I had a full day of obligations scheduled for Saturday, but I quickly juggled them around to allow my "quick" trip to fit into the mix. I am glad I did.

The ride was quick, easy and relaxing. I can't say I recall much about the scenery, but the two-lane roadway was the perfect time to decompress.

The large sign made it easy to find, while the vehicles quickly filling the parking lot confirmed Shady Oaks Market had something good to offer.

A few items from Shady Oak Market. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I walked in and noticed a large deli case to my left, a cash register to my right and people straight ahead patiently waiting for their orders near the counter. The little country grocery store had a variety of items, so I took a few minutes to peruse the aisles before placing my food order.