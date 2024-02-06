All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FoodApril 7, 2022

Shady Oak Market: A hidden gem serves up a simple classic

Shady Oak Market in Bloomfield offers mouthwatering sandwiches and delightful treats. A simple ordering process and tempting selections await your visit.

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
A generous layer of fillings on the writer's choice of sandwich from Shady Oak Market.
A generous layer of fillings on the writer's choice of sandwich from Shady Oak Market.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

A friend's answer to my usual end of the week question, "So, do you have any plans for the weekend?" led me 47 miles away from home the very next day.

She said she and her husband planned to take a little drive out to the Shady Oak Market in Bloomfield, Missouri, for lunch and some shopping. The way she raved about their sandwiches made this bread-loving woman salivate like Pavlov's dog.

I had a full day of obligations scheduled for Saturday, but I quickly juggled them around to allow my "quick" trip to fit into the mix. I am glad I did.

The ride was quick, easy and relaxing. I can't say I recall much about the scenery, but the two-lane roadway was the perfect time to decompress.

The large sign made it easy to find, while the vehicles quickly filling the parking lot confirmed Shady Oaks Market had something good to offer.

A few items from Shady Oak Market.
A few items from Shady Oak Market.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I walked in and noticed a large deli case to my left, a cash register to my right and people straight ahead patiently waiting for their orders near the counter. The little country grocery store had a variety of items, so I took a few minutes to peruse the aisles before placing my food order.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

When I finally made my way to the counter, I wasn't sure about the ordering process, so I asked a friendly stranger. Shady Oak Market has a simple, no-frills approach. You grab one of the two order forms from the counter (toasted panini or regular) check the boxes to select your bread, dressing, cheese, meat and other toppings, write your name at the bottom, place your order form in the little basket on the counter, then wait for your name to be called. Easy peasy. If you are shy, don't enjoy small talk or find yourself suffering an unexpected bout of laryngitis, this ordering process may be right up your alley. I placed my order and continued to wander the aisles.

I found something I wanted to buy around every corner. It was a true test of discipline to resist filling my little shopping cart, but I eventually made a few selections, picked up my sandwich and made it to the register without going too far overboard.

Several cars are parked in the parking lot.
Several cars are parked in the parking lot.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

By that time, I was famished and excitedly made my way back to my car. I carefully unwrapped the green and white checkered paper to reveal my toasted sandwich. It didn't look like anything special at first glance but, after grabbing each half and looking from the side, I was able to fully appreciate their simple, classic approach to sandwich artistry. A generous layer of fillings plus fresh baked bread equals sandwich perfection.

For dessert, I purchased a strawberry cream cheese bread. I had been doing a good job of making healthy choices lately and convinced myself I would portion it out and enjoy a little slice here and there throughout the week. The treat was as fabulous as it sounds and was completely gone by Sunday evening. I have no regrets.

I take that back. I regret not enjoying a fresh pretzel with cheese sauce. I regret not buying a warm blueberry and cream cheese croissant. I regret not trying a pecan pie bar. I have many regrets ... but there is always next time.

If you would like to check out this little gem, Shady Oaks Market is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and is located at 22672 State Highway 25 in Bloomfield.

Story Tags
Mary Ann Castillo
foodie
restaurant review
Advertisement
Related
FoodNov. 27
How to use up every one of your Thanksgiving leftovers
FoodNov. 27
Recipe swap: Delicious dips and cheeseballs to elevate your ...
FoodNov. 27
LaClair: Craving Thanksgiving all year? Firehouse Subs has t...
FoodNov. 20
Castillo: Spilling the tea at ForTe Tea Lounge & Eventeur: A...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Recipe Swap: Spice up your Thanksgiving with these creative recipes
FoodNov. 20
Recipe Swap: Spice up your Thanksgiving with these creative recipes
Greek Roasted Chicken and Potatoes with Lemon and Oregano: simple but so homey and satisfying
FoodNov. 18
Greek Roasted Chicken and Potatoes with Lemon and Oregano: simple but so homey and satisfying
Community Cookbook: Make Woolworth Icebox Cheesecake with Gladys Mosley of Cape Girardeau
FoodNov. 18
Community Cookbook: Make Woolworth Icebox Cheesecake with Gladys Mosley of Cape Girardeau
Recipe swap: Master holiday baking with these delicious cranberry recipes
FoodNov. 14
Recipe swap: Master holiday baking with these delicious cranberry recipes
LaClair: Does Wib’s hold up under a critical modern eye? Absolutely
FoodNov. 14
LaClair: Does Wib’s hold up under a critical modern eye? Absolutely
How to make the perfect holiday side with shredded Brussels sprouts
FoodNov. 11
How to make the perfect holiday side with shredded Brussels sprouts
A Harte Appetite: Hail to the chef
FoodNov. 7
A Harte Appetite: Hail to the chef
Recipe Swap: Spice up your snack game with the ultimate fall Chex mix and more treats
FoodNov. 7
Recipe Swap: Spice up your snack game with the ultimate fall Chex mix and more treats
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy