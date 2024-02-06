Sewage spills into ocean after treatment plant mishap

MONTEREY, Calif. -- Nearly 5 million gallons of sewage spilled into the ocean on California's Central Coast after a filter at a water treatment plant got clogged and the computer system failed to sound an alarm, an official said Monday, forcing several popular beaches to close.

The spill at the facility in the city of Marina started Friday night and an operator stopped it about eight hours later on Saturday morning, Monterey One Water general manager Paul Sciuto said.

"A number of alarms did not get to the operator because of a computer communications' failure, but we still don't know what caused it," he said.

Environmental health officials closed at least seven beaches, many with silvery sands or rocky outcrops that offer beautiful vistas and are busy with surfers, dog walkers and picnickers. They sit in a peninsula that includes the towns of Pebble Beach, Monterey and Carmel, which attract tourists and golfers from around the world.