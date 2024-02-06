Seven suggestions to stay positive

Just a few weeks ago, we were celebrating a vibrant economy. We were feeling pretty good about our retirement accounts, and many small businesses were expanding. Unemployment rates were at a record low. Then, suddenly, everything was jarred into reverse. Now the future is uncertain. Many of us are spending more time than ever in our homes, some without an income. How should we handle these circumstances? Let’s choose to look for ways to turn a negative into a positive.

Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” The Apostle Paul was speaking of life’s difficulties and God’s promises. Because God’s promises are true, they do not depend on circumstances to be fulfilled. In his time, and in his way, God offers hope.

Maybe you are like me, it is hard to think of anything but the pandemic. Let me offer a few suggestions to help us make something positive out of our situation. As you read this, think of other suggestions you may want to add to the list.

First, spend more time with your family. If you are working at home, and you have children, try to schedule their academic time around your work schedule. Be sure to reassure them everything is going to be OK. Younger children may think the world is ending while we complain about having them in our way. What they need most is to know that they are loved and protected. We are thankful for educators, but parents need to take responsibility for the social and intellectual development of their children.

Second, turn off the news. Seriously, there is only so much we can do to keep ourselves healthy. Obsessing over all the negative commentary and second guessing national, state and local leadership is not going to make things better. It is good to think about other things if you want to stay positive.