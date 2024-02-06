Seven suggestions to stay positive

Just a few weeks ago, we were celebrating a vibrant economy. We were feeling pretty good about our retirement accounts, and many small businesses were expanding. Unemployment rates were at a record low. Then, suddenly, everything was jarred into reverse. Now the future is uncertain. Many of us are spending more time than ever in our homes, some without an income. How should we handle these circumstances? Let’s choose to look for ways to turn a negative into a positive.
Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” The Apostle Paul was speaking of life’s difficulties and God’s promises. Because God’s promises are true, they do not depend on circumstances to be fulfilled. In his time, and in his way, God offers hope.
Maybe you are like me, it is hard to think of anything but the pandemic. Let me offer a few suggestions to help us make something positive out of our situation. As you read this, think of other suggestions you may want to add to the list.
First, spend more time with your family. If you are working at home, and you have children, try to schedule their academic time around your work schedule. Be sure to reassure them everything is going to be OK. Younger children may think the world is ending while we complain about having them in our way. What they need most is to know that they are loved and protected. We are thankful for educators, but parents need to take responsibility for the social and intellectual development of their children.
Second, turn off the news. Seriously, there is only so much we can do to keep ourselves healthy. Obsessing over all the negative commentary and second guessing national, state and local leadership is not going to make things better. It is good to think about other things if you want to stay positive.
Third, spend time with educational material. Maybe learn about a new hobby or an interest. Those of us who used to spend our free time watching sports will have to broaden our horizons. That may not be a bad thing.
Fourth, read books. I am a fan of Audible, but it is also good to sit and hold an actual book. This is a good model for children to see. Dr. Ben Carson tells his story of rising from poverty to becoming a world-renowned brain surgeon. The key to his success was his love of reading. Reading allows us to escape mentally while we are confined physically.
Fifth, utilize this time to grow spiritually. While it is difficult to imagine our children growing academically without school, it is also hard to image growing spiritually without attending church. Again, we need to be reminded of the importance of what happens at home. The Christian faith, for example, is a way of life — not just something you do for one hour on Sunday. If our private life does not line up with our public worship, we have work to do.
Sixth, support local businesses. The Bible says in Luke 12:48, “To whom much is given, much is required.” If you are able, give a little extra tip when you pick up a to-go order from a local restaurant. Many of the small restaurants we enjoy will not be in business after the crisis if we do not continue to patronize them. Don’t forget to give to your place of worship and to charities.
And finally, a seventh idea, minister to one another. Especially those who fall in the high-risk category. The elderly may need help buying groceries or picking up medicine. I know it is hard to keep people from getting out. While they may not ask for help, if we offer to help them, they may be more willing to self-quarantine until the virus is under control.
If we spend time and energy doing positive things, we will not be overwhelmed by negative thoughts.
