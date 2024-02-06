Settling back into the nest for the dog days of summer

By Darla Buckhannon

We are enjoying a full moon, which is often called the Ripe Corn Moon and Moon of the Middle Summer.

Yards throughout town are colorful and well-maintained; we especially admired the bright red gladiolas on Parker.

Question answered: The old hospital is finally being razed after being bought by the school district. Plans include the expansion of much needed parking for the high school.

We visited Cape Memorial Cemetery on my parents' anniversary with some lovely white roses in hand. Always fun to see the peacocks, especially when the males are putting on a show for the hens.

Richard's Indian fantail pigeons and brown mookies have settled in and seem to like their afternoon recess on the grass. We were curious how they would behave when Richard let them out for the first time here. They often perched on our roof and that of our neighbor's in Dallas, and on several occasions a couple disappeared for a few days.

Snapshot of 1946

Richard and I are still sorting through things at the house. My mother gave me her hope chest years ago that I often referred to at the time as my hopeless chest. It has moved with me many times, but is finally back in its original spot. A section of the St. Louis Globe Democrat, dated Thurs., Sept. 26, 1946, has lined the chest for years. The headline of the sports page is "Birds Bow To Reds, 6-0, Miss Chance to Pull Away." Robert L. Burnes' column, "The Bench Warmer," was all about the Cardinals' previous 2-1 over the Reds, Erv Dusak and whether Reds pitcher Johnny Vander Meer should have walked Stan Musial.

Ads include Folgers Coffee, Falstaff Beer, IBC Root Beer, Union Electric and Chicago & Southern Airlines. The latter company boasts America's fastest DC-4's in its ad, with flights from St. Louis to Chicago, Memphis, New Orleans and Houston. C&S later merged into Delta Airlines. There was also an ad for Moll's on Delmar at Baliviere. Their fresh shipments of seafood arrived daily by rail; they offered produce, baked goods, such as Sunshine Cakes for 35 cents, Manhattan Coffee for 33 cents for a pound jar and Perfex, the Miracle Cleaner that does 100 tasks easier.