Setting up home in a small apartment poses all sorts of challenges.

First, there's the floorplan: With small rooms come issues like storage, and where to put the bed.

Then there's the furniture: Will it fit up the stairs, and will you need a toolbox and an engineering degree to put it together?

Retailers and design services have answers. Design-your-space websites can give you accurate floor plans and helpful decor suggestions. Cleverly designed furniture is scaled for smaller footprints, and might come to the door in easy-to-assemble formats, or with assembly service as part of the package. There are now more options than ever for the diminutive nest.

The floorplan

This photo shows Crate & Barrel's Tate 48" walnut desk with power outlet. Sebastian Brauer, Crate & Barrel's vice president of product design and development, says small apartment living is about striking a balance between function and style. (Crate & Barrel via AP)

Sites like Modsy and Havenly give you a thorough questionnaire to pinpoint your style preferences. You can choose or attach pictures of favorite spaces, as well.

Then designers will come up with a few plans from which you can choose. At Modsy, for example, you can get a 3-D rendering based on your photos and measurements. Click on furnishings throughout the layout to see if you want to buy them or switch them out for other options. You can also include pieces you already own or are thinking of getting, and your designer will position them in the plan for you.

Fiona Byrne, an interior designer in New York, says one way to tackle the challenging, long but shallow living rooms so common in the city is with space-saving furniture.

"Look for narrower pieces such as console tables instead of deep credenzas, and instead of a coffee table, get end tables for either side of the sofa," she advises. "Dual-purpose pieces are great -- side tables that can double as stools when guests come over, a console table that doubles as a desk, etc. Plug-in wall sconces eliminate the need for additional side tables and don't require any wiring. All you need is a screwdriver."

She also likes wall-mounted televisions: "People can install the cable box vertically slotted behind the TV so there's no need for a piece of furniture under the TV."