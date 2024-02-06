All sections
January 6, 2018

Setting goals instead of making resolutions

By Kristen Pind

It's that time of year again where all of humanity vows to make personal change in some way. Already I've seen my friends and family post Facebook updates about how they vow to eat better, to exercise, to spend more time with a loved one, to not work so much, to find themselves, and to reach their untapped potential in 2018.

All of these things are great, but the cynic in me rolls my eyes and says, "Oh sure." That's because over half of these same people said the same things for 2017, and 2016, and 2015, and so on and so forth. Obviously, there was an issue with following through or else the same vows would not be made again for 2018.

I've never been one for New Year's resolutions. I've always been fairly content with my life, except for those middle-school/junior-high years, and who is content during that time of life? Instead of resolutions, I like to set goals.

Instead of losing 20, 30 or even 50 pounds -- let's be real, that ain't going to happen because I'm a busy mom in her 30s -- I decided I will listen to my Fitbit and get up and walk those 250 steps each hour just to stretch and move my body.

Instead of "finding myself," I'm going to focus on what makes me happy, and, surprisingly enough, it's giving back -- not giving to me. I already give a lot of my time and energy to my church and a few not-for-profits that tug at my heart strings, but in 2018 I'm going to do as much as I am now with the option to add more, and to top it all off, I'm not going to complain about it. That's right, I might give my time, energy and resources away for the betterment of my church or community, but I don't do it without a bit of whining. In 2018, I set the goal of no whining about the passions God has put on my heart, to give them willingly and unselfishly so that His will be done.

My goals might not be the same as what your goals may be, but in this season of revision I challenge you all to find your goals, not resolutions. Nothing is too small when it comes to making a better year.

Column
