Serving up a smorgasbord of holiday recipes

By Susan McClanahan

Oh my goodness, I am all over the place with this recipe column. I thought about different entree choices for the holiday season, then I found an interesting salad and a side dish, then a couple of desserts that I just had to share. This may be your favorite hodge-podge recipe column of the season.

Once again, due to limited space, I encourage you to go online and read all of the recipes each week that don't make it into print. Now that space is not an issue online, I almost always include more recipes, so don't miss out; go online to continue reading this column and past columns that have included many recipes for your enjoyment.

Standing Beef Rib Roast

This Christmas, you may choose to treat your family to tender slices of beef using a standing rib roast or use the seasoning blend on a different beef roast for a hearty, delicious main dish. This is so pretty in presentation and nice for special occasions.

Cooking time: Prep: 5 minutes.

Bake: 2-1/4 hours plus standing time

3 teaspoons lemon-pepper seasoning

3 teaspoons paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic salt

1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 bone-in beef rib roast (6 to 7 pounds)

2 cups beef stock

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a small bowl, mix the first five ingredients. Place roast in a roasting pan, fat side up; rub with seasoning mixture. Roast 2 1/4 to 2 3/4 hours or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 145 degrees; medium, 160 degrees; well-done, 170 degrees).

Remove roast from oven; tent with foil. Let stand 15 minutes before carving. Meanwhile, pour drippings and loosened browned bits from roasting pan into a small saucepan. Skim fat. Add beef stock to drippings; bring to a boil and serve with roast. Yield: 10 servings.

Crown Roast of Pork With Mushroom Dressing

This is another holiday season entree with great presentation, and everyone will think you really fussed over it, when actually it's so easy.

The biggest challenge is to remember to order the crown roast from the meat department ahead of time.

Cooking time: Prep: 15 minutes

Bake: 2 hours

1 pork loin crown roast (10 to 12 ribs, about 6 to 8 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

Mushroom Dressing:

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1/2 cup diced celery

3 cups cubed day-old bread

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup apricot preserves

1 cup whole fresh cranberries, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place roast, rib ends up, in a shallow roasting pan; sprinkle with seasoned salt. Cover rib ends with foil. Bake, uncovered, for 1 1/4 hours.

Meanwhile, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and celery; saute until tender. Stir in bread cubes, salt and pepper. Spoon around roast. Brush sides of roast with preserves. Bake until thermometers inserted into meat between ribs reads 145 degrees, 45 to 60 minutes. Remove foil; let meat stand 10 minutes before slicing.

If desired, thread cranberries on a 20-inch string or thread. Transfer roast to a serving platter. Loop cranberry string in and out of rib ends. Slice between ribs to serve. Yield: 10 servings.

Famous Southern Illinois White Pie

My family recently attended a funeral and dinner in Mount Vernon, Illinois. During the drive, I commented that if we had time, we should stop in Whittington, Illinois, at Burton's Cafe and enjoy a piece of white pie. Much to our delight, when we were guests at the dinner, someone brought white pie in a four-layer dessert variation, which satisfied my craving very well. I got the recipe from Wilma Anderson, who brought the dessert, and I thought you might enjoy trying it during the Christmas season, as it is white and looks like snow.

2 cups milk

1/2 cup flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup sugar, slightly rounded

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Scald milk and add gradually to mixed dry ingredients. Cook until thick, add butter and vanilla. Cool and beat until smooth. Fold in two stiffly beaten egg whites with 1/2-cup sugar added to whites. Pour into a cooled baked pie shell and top with whipped cream and chopped pecans.

You can also use this as the pudding layer filling in a traditional four-layer dessert. Make the crust of flour, butter and finely ground pecans. Pat into a 9x13-inch pan. Bake and cool. Add this filling and top with whipped cream and nuts.

Cranberry, Brie and Turkey Pizza

1 prebaked 12-inch pizza crust

1 cup whole-berry cranberry sauce

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 cup coarsely shredded cooked turkey

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

4 ounces Brie cheese, cubed

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place crust on an ungreased baking sheet.

In a small bowl, mix cranberry sauce and orange peel; spread over crust. Top with mozzarella cheese, turkey, onion and Brie cheese; sprinkle with rosemary. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese is melted. Yield: 6 servings.

Cranberry Casserole

This is a different side dish that pairs beautifully with chicken, Cornish hens or turkey. Your holiday guests are sure to enjoy the change in a different side dish. Although much like a sweet-potato casserole, I think it could easily work as a dessert as well, as it uses a crisplike topping.

3 cups apples, unpeeled and chopped

2 cups raw cranberries

1 1\4 cups sugar

1 1\2 cups quick-cooking oats, uncooked

1/2 cups brown sugar, packed

1/3 cup flour

1/3 cup pecans, chopped

1/2 cup butter, melted

In two-quart casserole dish, combine apples, cranberries and sugar: top with mixture of remaining ingredients. Bake at 325 degrees for one hour or until bubbly and lightly browned. Serve hot. Serves 8