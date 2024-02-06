Serving up a smorgasbord of holiday recipes

By Susan McClanahan
Oh my goodness, I am all over the place with this recipe column. I thought about different entree choices for the holiday season, then I found an interesting salad and a side dish, then a couple of desserts that I just had to share. This may be your favorite hodge-podge recipe column of the season.
Once again, due to limited space, I encourage you to go online and read all of the recipes each week that don't make it into print. Now that space is not an issue online, I almost always include more recipes, so don't miss out; go online to continue reading this column and past columns that have included many recipes for your enjoyment.
This Christmas, you may choose to treat your family to tender slices of beef using a standing rib roast or use the seasoning blend on a different beef roast for a hearty, delicious main dish. This is so pretty in presentation and nice for special occasions.
Cooking time: Prep: 5 minutes.
Bake: 2-1/4 hours plus standing time
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a small bowl, mix the first five ingredients. Place roast in a roasting pan, fat side up; rub with seasoning mixture. Roast 2 1/4 to 2 3/4 hours or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 145 degrees; medium, 160 degrees; well-done, 170 degrees).
Remove roast from oven; tent with foil. Let stand 15 minutes before carving. Meanwhile, pour drippings and loosened browned bits from roasting pan into a small saucepan. Skim fat. Add beef stock to drippings; bring to a boil and serve with roast. Yield: 10 servings.
This is another holiday season entree with great presentation, and everyone will think you really fussed over it, when actually it's so easy.
The biggest challenge is to remember to order the crown roast from the meat department ahead of time.
Cooking time: Prep: 15 minutes
Bake: 2 hours
Mushroom Dressing:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place roast, rib ends up, in a shallow roasting pan; sprinkle with seasoned salt. Cover rib ends with foil. Bake, uncovered, for 1 1/4 hours.
Meanwhile, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and celery; saute until tender. Stir in bread cubes, salt and pepper. Spoon around roast. Brush sides of roast with preserves. Bake until thermometers inserted into meat between ribs reads 145 degrees, 45 to 60 minutes. Remove foil; let meat stand 10 minutes before slicing.
If desired, thread cranberries on a 20-inch string or thread. Transfer roast to a serving platter. Loop cranberry string in and out of rib ends. Slice between ribs to serve. Yield: 10 servings.
My family recently attended a funeral and dinner in Mount Vernon, Illinois. During the drive, I commented that if we had time, we should stop in Whittington, Illinois, at Burton's Cafe and enjoy a piece of white pie. Much to our delight, when we were guests at the dinner, someone brought white pie in a four-layer dessert variation, which satisfied my craving very well. I got the recipe from Wilma Anderson, who brought the dessert, and I thought you might enjoy trying it during the Christmas season, as it is white and looks like snow.
Scald milk and add gradually to mixed dry ingredients. Cook until thick, add butter and vanilla. Cool and beat until smooth. Fold in two stiffly beaten egg whites with 1/2-cup sugar added to whites. Pour into a cooled baked pie shell and top with whipped cream and chopped pecans.
You can also use this as the pudding layer filling in a traditional four-layer dessert. Make the crust of flour, butter and finely ground pecans. Pat into a 9x13-inch pan. Bake and cool. Add this filling and top with whipped cream and nuts.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place crust on an ungreased baking sheet.
In a small bowl, mix cranberry sauce and orange peel; spread over crust. Top with mozzarella cheese, turkey, onion and Brie cheese; sprinkle with rosemary. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese is melted. Yield: 6 servings.
This is a different side dish that pairs beautifully with chicken, Cornish hens or turkey. Your holiday guests are sure to enjoy the change in a different side dish. Although much like a sweet-potato casserole, I think it could easily work as a dessert as well, as it uses a crisplike topping.
In two-quart casserole dish, combine apples, cranberries and sugar: top with mixture of remaining ingredients. Bake at 325 degrees for one hour or until bubbly and lightly browned. Serve hot. Serves 8
This recipe for seafood lasagna is a nice special-occasion entree that serves a large group or to have leftovers. It is especially enjoyable on Christmas eve or during the holiday season when you have family in town or are looking for a nice entree to serve that is not turkey or ham.
Cheese Sauce:
Ricotta Mixture:
Topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions; drain.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add shrimp and scallops in batches; cook 2 to 4 minutes or until shrimp turn pink and scallops are firm and opaque. Remove from pan.
Add garlic to same pan; cook 1 minute. Add wine and lemon juice, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Bring to a boil; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Add crab; heat through. Stir in shrimp and scallops.
For cheese sauce, melt butter over medium heat in a large saucepan. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in remaining cheese-sauce ingredients. In a large bowl, combine ricotta mixture ingredients; stir in 1 cup cheese sauce.
Spread 1/2 cup cheese sauce into a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Layer with three noodles, half of the ricotta mixture, half of the seafood mixture and 2/3 cup cheese sauce. Repeat layers. Top with remaining noodles and cheese sauce. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese.
Bake, uncovered, 40-50 minutes or until bubbly and top is golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with parsley. Yield: 12 servings.
Maybe you are preparing a casual dinner over the holiday for friends, co-workers or family during an extended stay. This recipe is convenient since you refrigerate it overnight, then simply coat with crumbs and bake. It comes out crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside.
Place the chicken in two large, resealable plastic bags. In a bowl, combine the sour cream, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings. Pour over chicken; seal bags and toss to coat. Refrigerate overnight.
Drain and discard marinade. Coat chicken with cracker crumbs; place in two greased 13x9-inch baking dishes.
Combine oil and butter; drizzle over chicken. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes or until juices run clear. Yield: 16 servings.
While planning all of your holiday menus, keep this delightfully different salad in mind. It balances the earthy flavor of beets with the natural sweetness of mixed berries. If you prefer, substitute crumbled feta for the goat cheese.
Place beets in an 8-inch square baking dish; add 1 inch of water. Cover and bake at 400 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until tender.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, make the dressing by whisking together the vinegar, oil, honey, salt and pepper; set aside.
Cool beets; peel and cut into thin slices.
In a large bowl, combine the beets, berries, walnuts and shallot. Pour dressing over beet mixture and toss gently to coat. Divide salad greens among four serving plates. Top with beet mixture; sprinkle with cheese and basil. Yield: 4 servings.
Now some of you are thinking I have gone a little too far with different menu selections. I admit, I never have cooked wild nor domestic ducklings, but this recipe sounds so good, this may be the year. You can find domestic ducklings at most larger or specialty grocery stores.
Prick skin of ducklings well. Place four orange quarters, one sprig of rosemary and 1/4 cup of cranberries in each cavity; tie drumsticks together. Place breast side up on a rack in a roasting pan.
In a large bowl, combine the orange juice, broth, soy sauce, sugar, ginger and garlic; mix well. Refrigerate 1/2 cup for the glaze. Pour 1 cup over the ducklings; sprinkle with the remaining cranberries. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Uncover; bake 1 1/2 hours longer, basting frequently with the remaining orange-juice mixture. (Drain fat from pan as it accumulates.)
Combine the marmalade and reserved orange juice mixture; spread over ducklings. Bake, uncovered, 30 to 40 minutes longer or until a meat thermometer reads 180 degrees. Discard the oranges, rosemary and cranberries from cavities. Let ducklings stand for 10 minutes before carving. Yield: 8-10 servings.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
