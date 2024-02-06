All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesDecember 9, 2017

Serving up a smorgasbord of holiday recipes

Oh my goodness, I am all over the place with this recipe column. I thought about different entree choices for the holiday season, then I found an interesting salad and a side dish, then a couple of desserts that I just had to share. This may be your favorite hodge-podge recipe column of the season...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

By Susan McClanahan

Oh my goodness, I am all over the place with this recipe column. I thought about different entree choices for the holiday season, then I found an interesting salad and a side dish, then a couple of desserts that I just had to share. This may be your favorite hodge-podge recipe column of the season.

Once again, due to limited space, I encourage you to go online and read all of the recipes each week that don't make it into print. Now that space is not an issue online, I almost always include more recipes, so don't miss out; go online to continue reading this column and past columns that have included many recipes for your enjoyment.

Standing Beef Rib Roast

This Christmas, you may choose to treat your family to tender slices of beef using a standing rib roast or use the seasoning blend on a different beef roast for a hearty, delicious main dish. This is so pretty in presentation and nice for special occasions.

Cooking time: Prep: 5 minutes.

Bake: 2-1/4 hours plus standing time

  • 3 teaspoons lemon-pepper seasoning
  • 3 teaspoons paprika
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic salt
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 bone-in beef rib roast (6 to 7 pounds)
  • 2 cups beef stock

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a small bowl, mix the first five ingredients. Place roast in a roasting pan, fat side up; rub with seasoning mixture. Roast 2 1/4 to 2 3/4 hours or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 145 degrees; medium, 160 degrees; well-done, 170 degrees).

Remove roast from oven; tent with foil. Let stand 15 minutes before carving. Meanwhile, pour drippings and loosened browned bits from roasting pan into a small saucepan. Skim fat. Add beef stock to drippings; bring to a boil and serve with roast. Yield: 10 servings.

Crown Roast of Pork With Mushroom Dressing

This is another holiday season entree with great presentation, and everyone will think you really fussed over it, when actually it's so easy.

The biggest challenge is to remember to order the crown roast from the meat department ahead of time.

Cooking time: Prep: 15 minutes

Bake: 2 hours

  • 1 pork loin crown roast (10 to 12 ribs, about 6 to 8 pounds)
  • 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

Mushroom Dressing:

  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup diced celery
  • 3 cups cubed day-old bread
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/3 cup apricot preserves
  • 1 cup whole fresh cranberries, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place roast, rib ends up, in a shallow roasting pan; sprinkle with seasoned salt. Cover rib ends with foil. Bake, uncovered, for 1 1/4 hours.

Meanwhile, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and celery; saute until tender. Stir in bread cubes, salt and pepper. Spoon around roast. Brush sides of roast with preserves. Bake until thermometers inserted into meat between ribs reads 145 degrees, 45 to 60 minutes. Remove foil; let meat stand 10 minutes before slicing.

If desired, thread cranberries on a 20-inch string or thread. Transfer roast to a serving platter. Loop cranberry string in and out of rib ends. Slice between ribs to serve. Yield: 10 servings.

Famous Southern Illinois White Pie

My family recently attended a funeral and dinner in Mount Vernon, Illinois. During the drive, I commented that if we had time, we should stop in Whittington, Illinois, at Burton's Cafe and enjoy a piece of white pie. Much to our delight, when we were guests at the dinner, someone brought white pie in a four-layer dessert variation, which satisfied my craving very well. I got the recipe from Wilma Anderson, who brought the dessert, and I thought you might enjoy trying it during the Christmas season, as it is white and looks like snow.

  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup sugar, slightly rounded
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Scald milk and add gradually to mixed dry ingredients. Cook until thick, add butter and vanilla. Cool and beat until smooth. Fold in two stiffly beaten egg whites with 1/2-cup sugar added to whites. Pour into a cooled baked pie shell and top with whipped cream and chopped pecans.

You can also use this as the pudding layer filling in a traditional four-layer dessert. Make the crust of flour, butter and finely ground pecans. Pat into a 9x13-inch pan. Bake and cool. Add this filling and top with whipped cream and nuts.

Cranberry, Brie and Turkey Pizza

  • 1 prebaked 12-inch pizza crust
  • 1 cup whole-berry cranberry sauce
  • 1 teaspoon grated orange peel
  • 2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup coarsely shredded cooked turkey
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces Brie cheese, cubed
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place crust on an ungreased baking sheet.

In a small bowl, mix cranberry sauce and orange peel; spread over crust. Top with mozzarella cheese, turkey, onion and Brie cheese; sprinkle with rosemary. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese is melted. Yield: 6 servings.

Cranberry Casserole

This is a different side dish that pairs beautifully with chicken, Cornish hens or turkey. Your holiday guests are sure to enjoy the change in a different side dish. Although much like a sweet-potato casserole, I think it could easily work as a dessert as well, as it uses a crisplike topping.

  • 3 cups apples, unpeeled and chopped
  • 2 cups raw cranberries
  • 1 1\4 cups sugar
  • 1 1\2 cups quick-cooking oats, uncooked
  • 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 1/3 cup pecans, chopped
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted

In two-quart casserole dish, combine apples, cranberries and sugar: top with mixture of remaining ingredients. Bake at 325 degrees for one hour or until bubbly and lightly browned. Serve hot. Serves 8

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

White Seafood Lasagna

This recipe for seafood lasagna is a nice special-occasion entree that serves a large group or to have leftovers. It is especially enjoyable on Christmas eve or during the holiday season when you have family in town or are looking for a nice entree to serve that is not turkey or ham.

  • 9 uncooked lasagna noodles
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 pound uncooked shrimp (31 to 40 per pound), peeled and deveined
  • 1 pound bay scallops
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup white wine
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 pound fresh crabmeat

Cheese Sauce:

  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups 2 percent milk
  • 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Dash ground nutmeg

Ricotta Mixture:

  • 1 carton (15 ounces) part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
  • 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten

Topping:

  • 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • Minced fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions; drain.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add shrimp and scallops in batches; cook 2 to 4 minutes or until shrimp turn pink and scallops are firm and opaque. Remove from pan.

Add garlic to same pan; cook 1 minute. Add wine and lemon juice, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Bring to a boil; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Add crab; heat through. Stir in shrimp and scallops.

For cheese sauce, melt butter over medium heat in a large saucepan. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in remaining cheese-sauce ingredients. In a large bowl, combine ricotta mixture ingredients; stir in 1 cup cheese sauce.

Spread 1/2 cup cheese sauce into a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Layer with three noodles, half of the ricotta mixture, half of the seafood mixture and 2/3 cup cheese sauce. Repeat layers. Top with remaining noodles and cheese sauce. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese.

Bake, uncovered, 40-50 minutes or until bubbly and top is golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with parsley. Yield: 12 servings.

Christmas Day Chicken

Maybe you are preparing a casual dinner over the holiday for friends, co-workers or family during an extended stay. This recipe is convenient since you refrigerate it overnight, then simply coat with crumbs and bake. It comes out crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside.

  • 16 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)
  • 2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons celery salt
  • 2 teaspoons pepper
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 1/2 to 2 cups crushed butter-flavored crackers
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted

Place the chicken in two large, resealable plastic bags. In a bowl, combine the sour cream, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings. Pour over chicken; seal bags and toss to coat. Refrigerate overnight.

Drain and discard marinade. Coat chicken with cracker crumbs; place in two greased 13x9-inch baking dishes.

Combine oil and butter; drizzle over chicken. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes or until juices run clear. Yield: 16 servings.

Mixed Berry and Beet Salad

While planning all of your holiday menus, keep this delightfully different salad in mind. It balances the earthy flavor of beets with the natural sweetness of mixed berries. If you prefer, substitute crumbled feta for the goat cheese.

  • 1 each fresh red and golden beets
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons walnut oil
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • Dash salt
  • Dash pepper
  • 1/2 cup sliced fresh strawberries
  • 1/2 cup fresh raspberries
  • 1/2 cup fresh blackberries
  • 3 tablespoons chopped walnuts, toasted
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • 4 cups torn mixed salad greens
  • 1 ounce fresh goat cheese, crumbled
  • 1 tablespoon fresh basil, thinly sliced

Place beets in an 8-inch square baking dish; add 1 inch of water. Cover and bake at 400 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until tender.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, make the dressing by whisking together the vinegar, oil, honey, salt and pepper; set aside.

Cool beets; peel and cut into thin slices.

In a large bowl, combine the beets, berries, walnuts and shallot. Pour dressing over beet mixture and toss gently to coat. Divide salad greens among four serving plates. Top with beet mixture; sprinkle with cheese and basil. Yield: 4 servings.

Cranberry-Orange Roast Ducklings

Now some of you are thinking I have gone a little too far with different menu selections. I admit, I never have cooked wild nor domestic ducklings, but this recipe sounds so good, this may be the year. You can find domestic ducklings at most larger or specialty grocery stores.

  • 2 domestic ducklings (4 to 5 pounds each)
  • 2 medium navel oranges, quartered
  • 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries, divided
  • 4 cups orange juice
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger or 1 teaspoon grated fresh gingerroot
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2/3 cup orange marmalade

Prick skin of ducklings well. Place four orange quarters, one sprig of rosemary and 1/4 cup of cranberries in each cavity; tie drumsticks together. Place breast side up on a rack in a roasting pan.

In a large bowl, combine the orange juice, broth, soy sauce, sugar, ginger and garlic; mix well. Refrigerate 1/2 cup for the glaze. Pour 1 cup over the ducklings; sprinkle with the remaining cranberries. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Uncover; bake 1 1/2 hours longer, basting frequently with the remaining orange-juice mixture. (Drain fat from pan as it accumulates.)

Combine the marmalade and reserved orange juice mixture; spread over ducklings. Bake, uncovered, 30 to 40 minutes longer or until a meat thermometer reads 180 degrees. Discard the oranges, rosemary and cranberries from cavities. Let ducklings stand for 10 minutes before carving. Yield: 8-10 servings.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
ColumnOct. 9
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
ColumnOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
ColumnOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy