Serving all alike -- Eulinberg's Place

Wooden, hand-built and amateur-painted billboards enticed mid-century truckers, car travelers and locals to stop at Eulinberg's Place.

The signs boldly clarified -- "Colored and White Served Alike" -- in an era when Black travelers had few options for safe and accommodating stops for food and gasoline.

Located on "THE Highway 61" -- the major north/south highway linking Chicago to New Orleans in the days before Interstate 55, Eulinberg's Place was a great place to pick up a thick sandwich of thinly sliced, pit-smoked pork shoulder, a cold Coca-Cola and a bag of chips. The modest concrete block building had a counter with stools and a few tables to accommodate single and group diners. When weather suited, groups gathered at the park-like property for a relaxing day of fellowship. The hickory smoke from the open pit provided an aromatic welcome.

Shannon Eulinberg, third generation of his family to live on Cherry Street in Jackson, learned at an early age the Eulinberg way -- hard work, civic responsibility and equity for all. At Jackson's Lincoln School, he was an honor roll student in first grade. And at age 12, he started his own pork production. According to Jackson news printed in the St. Louis Argus, March 1916: "Mr. Smokey Eulinberg (Shannon's father) purchased a bunch of shoats the other day saying he aims to keep Shannon busy." Young pigs would keep a 12-year-old busy, indeed.

In 1925, he married Bessie Henderson, and they parented four children. Shannon worked at local lumber yards, drove trucks and excavating equipment, and in 1947, took a year-long side gig with Wib Lohman. Shannon built a pit smoker and finessed the alluring barbecue that made Wib's Drive-in in Jackson a sell-out hit. After a year with Wib, Shannon figured he could do the same, on his own, and established his own barbecue shop further north on Highway 61. The barbecue was only one of the many business enterprises owned and operated by Shannon Eulinberg.