That's the vision of being a deacon that we find in the New Testament. The only passage in which deacons are mentioned by name is 1 Timothy 3:8-13. Regarding deacons, the Apostle Paul writes, "Those who serve well as deacons gain a good standing for themselves and great boldness in the faith that is in Christ Jesus" (1 Timothy 3:13). What is clear from this passage is that Paul believes deacons are to serve as models and examples for the rest of the church. They are be exemplars of servanthood as they seek to be the hands and feet of Christ to the congregation.

At my church, each of our deacons are assigned a list of families in the church. The deacon's role is to love those families. If those families are in need, the deacon helps to meet that need. If a member of that family is in the hospital, the deacon is to visit and pray with them. If that family is currently in the midst of a financial, relational or spiritual crisis, the deacon is to point them toward helpful resources. The deacons at First Baptist Church in Cape do not see themselves as commissioned authority holders; they see themselves as beloved children of God who experience grace and respond by extending that grace to others.

I am proud to pastor a church that believes both men and women can serve as deacons; such churches are depressingly rare. This Sunday, we will be ordaining two new deacons: a wonderful man, John Delgado; and a kind-hearted woman, Tammy Tankersley (my mother!). Our congregation will place our hands on their shoulders, whisper prayers on their behalf, and we will collectively ordain them to serve as deacons.

I am honored to toil alongside our deacons. They remind me the calling to serve Christ is not for a select few; we are all called to be servant leaders.