Sernior Center Menus for June 27-July 1

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty or chicken tenders, hashbrown potatoes with onions, whole-grain biscuit with gravy, apple juice and citrus salad dessert.

Tuesday: Open-fached turkey sandwich with gravy or beef and cabbage casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread or hot roll and emerald isle dessert.

Wednesday: Barbecued riblet or chicken pasta salad, steamed squash, seasoned broccolie, whole-grain hot roll and spiced warm peaches or cinnamon streusel cake.

Thursday: Hamberger stroganoff with egg noodles or chicken ala king with biscuit, Lima beans, vegetable blend and mixed fruit dessert or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese on croissant, seasoned potatoes, spinach salad, bread slice and pear gelatin or cook's choice dessert.