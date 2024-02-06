Sernior Center Menus for June 27-July 1

Monday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty or chicken tenders, hashbrown potatoes with onions, whole-grain biscuit with gravy, apple juice and citrus salad dessert.
Tuesday: Open-fached turkey sandwich with gravy or beef and cabbage casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread or hot roll and emerald isle dessert.
Wednesday: Barbecued riblet or chicken pasta salad, steamed squash, seasoned broccolie, whole-grain hot roll and spiced warm peaches or cinnamon streusel cake.
Thursday: Hamberger stroganoff with egg noodles or chicken ala king with biscuit, Lima beans, vegetable blend and mixed fruit dessert or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese on croissant, seasoned potatoes, spinach salad, bread slice and pear gelatin or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Ground beef stroganoff over egg noodles or chicken casserole, peas, beets, hot roll and fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Barbecued riblet on bun or cheeseburger, potato wedges, coleslaw, sliced tomatoes and peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or shrimp, seasoned cabbage, corn, hot roll and fruit or peach cobbler.
Thursday: Meatloaf or honey mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and pears.
Friday: Fired or baked fish or patty melt, potato wedges, carrots, cornbread and fruit salar or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.