September 11

By Jeff Long

Sept. 11 is tomorrow, and some may see it as just another Monday.

Some who live in this part of the country also may think of it as Day Three of the SEMO District Fair, featuring the Heartland Idol competition.

Despite the passage of years, many also know it as Patriot Day, an indelible red-letter day on the calendar.

Dr. Lily Santoro, associate professor of history at Southeast Missouri State University, likes to ask her students what they consider the top historical events of their lives.

Her charges, who are mainly millennials, never fail to choose the terrorism of 9/11/'01 in their top five answers.

A Missouri woman with whom I once worked, who had long experience living in the Middle East and in London, told me when she learned of the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and the failed effort that ended in a fiery field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, she had this immediate thought: "America, welcome to the family of nations."

The United States of America, at least the "lower 48," separated as it is from Asia and Europe by two oceans, had been largely immune since Pearl Harbor to the sort of violence imported from other lands.

That changed 16 years ago. What was all too common elsewhere had come home.

There was another Sept. 11 -- this one 60 years prior to our 9/11 -- that reminds us violence can have many fathers. Attacks need not be perpetrated by airplanes but indeed by that which comes from our own mouths.

On Sept. 11, 1941, Charles Lindbergh, the legendary American aviator, spoke at a large isolationist rally in Des Moines, Iowa.

Lindbergh claimed in one breath to hate the persecution of Nazi Germany toward European Jews.

Yet with the next breath, the brave pilot of "The Spirit of St. Louis" suggested his feelings about Jews in his own nation: "Their greatest danger to this country lives in their large ownership and influence in our motion pictures, our press, our radio, and our government."

To careful listeners, there wasn't a whole lot of daylight between Lindbergh's remarks and the rhetoric of the German dictator.