All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesDecember 17, 2020

Sensical to launch age-appropriate streamed content for children

LOS ANGELES -- Common Sense Networks will launch a new streaming platform dedicated to kids with age-appropriate content. The media company announced Tuesday that the free streaming platform called Sensical is expected to launch next year. The platform will offer thousands of vetted short-form videos for children ages 2 to 12...

Associated Press
This image courtesy of Common Sense Networks shows "Mother Goose Club" on Sensical, the free streaming platform expected to launch next year. Sensical will offer thousands of vetted short-form videos for children ages 2 to 12.
This image courtesy of Common Sense Networks shows "Mother Goose Club" on Sensical, the free streaming platform expected to launch next year. Sensical will offer thousands of vetted short-form videos for children ages 2 to 12.Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Common Sense Networks will launch a new streaming platform dedicated to kids with age-appropriate content.

The media company announced Tuesday that the free streaming platform called Sensical is expected to launch next year. The platform will offer thousands of vetted short-form videos for children ages 2 to 12.

Sensical will launch with 15,000 short-form videos and add thousands to the library monthly after the platform goes live.

Every frame of each video will be viewed and rated by individuals trained in child development. The company's mission is to create a new standard in children's digital media and evaluate content based on the most comprehensive child development research available.

Some of the titles from digital creators include "Bounce Patrol," "Mother Goose Club," "Super Simple Songs" and "StacyPlays."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The library of content will be organized in three categories: Preschoolers (2-4), little children (5-7) and big children (8-12).

"Sensical's mission is to ignite kids' passions, fuel curiosity, build bridges between children and their parents and make everyone part of the learning journey," said Eric Berger, CEO of Common Sense Networks. He wants Sensical's video selecting process to give parents a "real peace of mind" through the ad-supported service.

"By leading with our age-appropriate, passion-based approach, we take the guesswork out of the equation and by doing so, raise the bar not just for Sensical, but also for the industry at large," Berger said.

The media company is a for-profit affiliate of the nonprofit Common Sense Media.

"We believe there is a meaningful opportunity for Sensical to fill a massive void in the current ecosystem and for Common Sense Networks to innovate in the space for the long-term benefit of kids and families," said Jim Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy