Senor Center Menus for June 10-14

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__
​Monday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and sauce or ham casserole with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or fresh baked cookies.
Tuesday: Pepper steak with peppers and onions or poppy seed chicken, brown rice, Lima beans, Mediterranean veggies, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or strawberry shortcake.
Wednesday: Chef salad or turkey bacon wrap with side salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-wheat crackers and tropical fruit or fruited gelatin.
Thursday: Apple-ginger pork chop or open-face roast beef on bread, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or Texas sheet cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef patty melt, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or caramel iced cake.
__Jackson__
​Monday: Barbecued riblet or hot dog on bun, sweet potato fries, spinach salad and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini or country-fried seak, carrots, peas, roll and peaches.
Wednesday: Baked ziti or chicken sandwich, corn, paco-blend veggies, garlic toast and citrus salad.
Thursday: Meatloaf or butterfly shrimp, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and mixed fruit or banana pudding.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe, California-blend veggies, baked potato, hush puppies and pineapple tidbits.
