Seniors doing for others

A few weeks back I wrote a column entitled, "Zombie Apocalypse." It related to my concern with the fact that at this time in history our population is aging significantly and every single day another 10,000 seniors slip past the coveted age 65 mark.
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel published an article in the Atlantic Monthly entitled, "Why I hope to die at 75." His thesis was that those over 75 contribute little to society but take up an inordinate amount of the nation's health resources. He said, "The nation would be better off if they were dead." My "Zombie Apocalypse" column raised the question with seniors across the country regarding productivity of seniors in doing for others. The following is a sampling of their reply.
Phrases such as "wearing out is better than rusting out," and "use it or lose it," dotted the responses from seniors from all over the country.
I must admit I was not prepared for the volume of responses that came from the "Zombie Apocalypse," column. What I have shared in this column is just the tip of the iceberg. Not only are seniors all over the nation lending their expertise and services to a variety of community benevolences but they don't mind telling you about it and sharing stories of their many experiences.
I live in a community of 50,000 with a YMCA, public library, hospital, free clinic, meals on wheels, more than 40 churches, and 60-plus United Way organizations that all need volunteer help. Many communities have performing groups who provide entertainment to seniors groups, nursing homes, and assisted living centers. The possibilities are endless.
If I was wondering what a senior will do in retirement, I wonder no more. One just has to look over the possibilities and take that all important second step. Get out of the house and keep moving.
Wasn't it Satchel Page of the St. Louis Browns baseball team who said, "Never look back, someone may be gaining on you"?
