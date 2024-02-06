Senior Center Menus Sept. 18 through 22

Wednesday: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, crackers and cheesecake.

Thursday: Pulled pork on bun, home fries, broccoli salad and fruit or dump cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich, cheese and tartar sauce, potato wedges, slaw and Jell-O with fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, cheese and tortilla strips or meatballs, lettuce salad with tomatoes, buttered corn with black beans, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Baked barbecued chicken or fried beef fritter, seasoned green beans, buttered sweet potatoes, hot roll, biscuit gravy and pudding with bananas or cream pies.

Wednesday: Sliced ham or chicken and dumplings, savory black-eyed peas, buttered baby carrot, cornbread and baked cinnamon apples or cheesecake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or pepperoni pizza, buttered mashed potatoes, peas with mushrooms, hot roll, beef gravy and cherry crisp with high-fiber topping.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy joe, whole-grain bun or cornbread, seasoned wedges, creamy broccoli salad and fresh fruit.