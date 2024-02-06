Senior Center Menus Sept. 18 through 22

Monday: Stuffed bell pepper or pineapple ham slice, mixed vegetables, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and mandarin oranges or orange sheet cake.
Tuesday: Turkey and spinach roll-up or macho nachos, seasoned black beans, tossed lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and strawberries and bananas or peach pie.
Wednesday: Swiss steak or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fresh fruit blend or mixed berry crisp.
Thursday: Roasted lemon chicken or French dip sandwich, kidney bean salad, sweet potatoes with pecans, whole-grain roll or bun and tropical fruit or Texas sheet cake.
Friday: Fish: baked or fried or pork burger with pickles and onion, seasoned brown rice, peas and carrots, tossed salad, whole-grain bread, bun or crackers and chilled plums or cookies.
Monday: Chicken strips, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot roll and peach crunch.
Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian veggies, peas, garlic roll and angel cake.
Wednesday: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, crackers and cheesecake.
Thursday: Pulled pork on bun, home fries, broccoli salad and fruit or dump cake.
Friday: Fish sandwich, cheese and tartar sauce, potato wedges, slaw and Jell-O with fruit.
Monday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, cheese and tortilla strips or meatballs, lettuce salad with tomatoes, buttered corn with black beans, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Baked barbecued chicken or fried beef fritter, seasoned green beans, buttered sweet potatoes, hot roll, biscuit gravy and pudding with bananas or cream pies.
Wednesday: Sliced ham or chicken and dumplings, savory black-eyed peas, buttered baby carrot, cornbread and baked cinnamon apples or cheesecake.
Thursday: Kettle beef or pepperoni pizza, buttered mashed potatoes, peas with mushrooms, hot roll, beef gravy and cherry crisp with high-fiber topping.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy joe, whole-grain bun or cornbread, seasoned wedges, creamy broccoli salad and fresh fruit.
