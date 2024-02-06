All sections
FeaturesSeptember 17, 2017

Senior Center Menus Sept. 18 through 22

Monday: Stuffed bell pepper or pineapple ham slice, mixed vegetables, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and mandarin oranges or orange sheet cake. Tuesday: Turkey and spinach roll-up or macho nachos, seasoned black beans, tossed lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and strawberries and bananas or peach pie...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Stuffed bell pepper or pineapple ham slice, mixed vegetables, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and mandarin oranges or orange sheet cake.

Tuesday: Turkey and spinach roll-up or macho nachos, seasoned black beans, tossed lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and strawberries and bananas or peach pie.

Wednesday: Swiss steak or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fresh fruit blend or mixed berry crisp.

Thursday: Roasted lemon chicken or French dip sandwich, kidney bean salad, sweet potatoes with pecans, whole-grain roll or bun and tropical fruit or Texas sheet cake.

Friday: Fish: baked or fried or pork burger with pickles and onion, seasoned brown rice, peas and carrots, tossed salad, whole-grain bread, bun or crackers and chilled plums or cookies.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot roll and peach crunch.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian veggies, peas, garlic roll and angel cake.

Wednesday: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, crackers and cheesecake.

Thursday: Pulled pork on bun, home fries, broccoli salad and fruit or dump cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich, cheese and tartar sauce, potato wedges, slaw and Jell-O with fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, cheese and tortilla strips or meatballs, lettuce salad with tomatoes, buttered corn with black beans, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Baked barbecued chicken or fried beef fritter, seasoned green beans, buttered sweet potatoes, hot roll, biscuit gravy and pudding with bananas or cream pies.

Wednesday: Sliced ham or chicken and dumplings, savory black-eyed peas, buttered baby carrot, cornbread and baked cinnamon apples or cheesecake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or pepperoni pizza, buttered mashed potatoes, peas with mushrooms, hot roll, beef gravy and cherry crisp with high-fiber topping.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy joe, whole-grain bun or cornbread, seasoned wedges, creamy broccoli salad and fresh fruit.

Community
