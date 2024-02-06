Senior Center menus Oct. 16 through 20, 2017

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs with rice or hot chicken salad, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or birthday cake.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage, pancake with syrup, hash brown patty, bran muffin and mixed fruit dessert.
Wednesday: Rotisserie chicken or broccoli cheese soup with 1/2 sandwich, baby baker potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain roll and spiced peaches or ice spice cake.
Thursday: Glazed ham or beef and noodles, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or carrot cake.
Friday: Potato-crusted fish or french dip sandwich, baked beans, broccoli slaw, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free banana pudding or ice cream and cookie.
Monday: Pepper steak, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, hot roll and pineapple crisp.
Tuesday: Lasagna, zesty salad, Parmesan peas, garlic roll and raisin bar.
Wednesday: Ham noodle bake, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and cinnamon apples.
Thursday: Fried chicken, loaded potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and angel food cake.
Friday: Fiesta taco bake, pinto beans, bread, cottage cheese and fruit.
Monday: Beef ravioli or breaded pork chop with potatoes and gravy, Italian-blend vegetables, buttered corn, hot roll or garlic bread and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, seasoned carrots, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain roll or cornbread and sliced apples or apple pie.
Wednesday: Chopped steak with mushroom and onions or chicken fritter, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and apricots.
Thursday: Pork roast with sweet potatoes or beef stroganoff with egg noodles, seasoned cauliflower with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll, beef gravy and peaches or peach crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat, savory baked beans, spinach salad, whole-grain bun or cornbread and sugar-free pudding with bananas.
