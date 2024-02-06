Senior Center menus Oct. 16 through 20, 2017

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs with rice or hot chicken salad, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or birthday cake.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage, pancake with syrup, hash brown patty, bran muffin and mixed fruit dessert.

Wednesday: Rotisserie chicken or broccoli cheese soup with 1/2 sandwich, baby baker potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain roll and spiced peaches or ice spice cake.

Thursday: Glazed ham or beef and noodles, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or carrot cake.

Friday: Potato-crusted fish or french dip sandwich, baked beans, broccoli slaw, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free banana pudding or ice cream and cookie.

Chaffee

Monday: Pepper steak, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, hot roll and pineapple crisp.

Tuesday: Lasagna, zesty salad, Parmesan peas, garlic roll and raisin bar.