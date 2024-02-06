All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMay 15, 2021

Senior Center Menus May 17 through 21

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Ham slice or poppy seed chicken, sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free baked pineapple or Oreo cheesecake. Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or bell-pepper steak, oven-fried okra, golden hominy, whole-grain hot roll and chilled apricots or dusted lemon bar...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ham slice or poppy seed chicken, sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free baked pineapple or Oreo cheesecake.

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or bell-pepper steak, oven-fried okra, golden hominy, whole-grain hot roll and chilled apricots or dusted lemon bar.

Wednesday: Smothered pork or chicken Alfredo, oven-roasted beets, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and sugar-free pudding with bananas or cherry dump cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or Romano chicken breast, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish with hush puppies, German potato salad, zucchini and tomatoes, pickles and onions and chilled plus or sweet treat dessert.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Barbecued pork or popcorn shrimp, sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and applesauce or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or peach pie.

Wednesday: Fish sandwich or chicken Parmesan, egg noodles, whole-grain roll, baby carrots and sliced apples or brownies.

Thursday: Chili with beef or chicken noodle soup, peanut butter sandwich, crackers, coleslaw and peaches.

Friday: Cheeseburger on bun or baked or fried fish, California-blend vegetables, green peas, cornbread and apricots or cheesecake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy