Senior Center Menus May 17 through 21

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Ham slice or poppy seed chicken, sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free baked pineapple or Oreo cheesecake.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or bell-pepper steak, oven-fried okra, golden hominy, whole-grain hot roll and chilled apricots or dusted lemon bar.
Wednesday: Smothered pork or chicken Alfredo, oven-roasted beets, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and sugar-free pudding with bananas or cherry dump cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or Romano chicken breast, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.
Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish with hush puppies, German potato salad, zucchini and tomatoes, pickles and onions and chilled plus or sweet treat dessert.
Monday: Barbecued pork or popcorn shrimp, sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and applesauce or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or peach pie.
Wednesday: Fish sandwich or chicken Parmesan, egg noodles, whole-grain roll, baby carrots and sliced apples or brownies.
Thursday: Chili with beef or chicken noodle soup, peanut butter sandwich, crackers, coleslaw and peaches.
Friday: Cheeseburger on bun or baked or fried fish, California-blend vegetables, green peas, cornbread and apricots or cheesecake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.