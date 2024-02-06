Senior Center Menus May 17 through 21

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ham slice or poppy seed chicken, sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free baked pineapple or Oreo cheesecake.

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or bell-pepper steak, oven-fried okra, golden hominy, whole-grain hot roll and chilled apricots or dusted lemon bar.

Wednesday: Smothered pork or chicken Alfredo, oven-roasted beets, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and sugar-free pudding with bananas or cherry dump cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or Romano chicken breast, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish with hush puppies, German potato salad, zucchini and tomatoes, pickles and onions and chilled plus or sweet treat dessert.