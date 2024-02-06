Senior Center Menus June 29 through July 3

Senior Centers are open for delivery and carryout only.
Monday: Chicken Alfredo pasta or meatballs in marinara with pasta, steamed broccoli, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit dessert or cherry dump dessert.
Tuesday: Chef salad or sub sandwich on bun, pea salad, orange fluff, whole-grain crackers or bun and sugar-free fruit gelatin or Texas sheet cake.
Wednesday: Fiesta taco bake or patty melt, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and tropical fruit or dusted lemon bar.
Thursday: Chopped steak or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruit criso or blueberry pie.
Friday: Closed for July 4th holiday.
Monday: Chicken salad on bread or cheeseburger on bun, potato chips, pea salad, pickled beets and mixed fruit or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken fritter or Salisbury steak, bread dressing, veggie blend, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and sliced apples of apple crisp.
Wednesday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken casserole, egg noodles, garden salad, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and pears or cherry pie.
Thursday: Fried or baked fish with hush puppies or BBQ pork on bun, fried potatoes, green beans and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Closed for July 4th holiday.