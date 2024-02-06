All sections
featuresJune 27, 2020
Senior Center Menus June 29 through July 3
Senior Centers are open for delivery and carryout only.

Senior Centers are open for delivery and carryout only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken Alfredo pasta or meatballs in marinara with pasta, steamed broccoli, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit dessert or cherry dump dessert.

Tuesday: Chef salad or sub sandwich on bun, pea salad, orange fluff, whole-grain crackers or bun and sugar-free fruit gelatin or Texas sheet cake.

Wednesday: Fiesta taco bake or patty melt, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and tropical fruit or dusted lemon bar.

Thursday: Chopped steak or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruit criso or blueberry pie.

Friday: Closed for July 4th holiday.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken salad on bread or cheeseburger on bun, potato chips, pea salad, pickled beets and mixed fruit or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken fritter or Salisbury steak, bread dressing, veggie blend, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and sliced apples of apple crisp.

Wednesday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken casserole, egg noodles, garden salad, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and pears or cherry pie.

Thursday: Fried or baked fish with hush puppies or BBQ pork on bun, fried potatoes, green beans and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Closed for July 4th holiday.

