Senior Center Menus June 29 through July 3

Senior Centers are open for delivery and carryout only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken Alfredo pasta or meatballs in marinara with pasta, steamed broccoli, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit dessert or cherry dump dessert.

Tuesday: Chef salad or sub sandwich on bun, pea salad, orange fluff, whole-grain crackers or bun and sugar-free fruit gelatin or Texas sheet cake.

Wednesday: Fiesta taco bake or patty melt, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and tropical fruit or dusted lemon bar.

Thursday: Chopped steak or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruit criso or blueberry pie.