FeaturesJune 22, 2019

Senior Center Menus June 24 through 28

Monday: Sloppy Joe with oven-fried potatoes or chicken tot bake, green beans, fruited gelatin, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled peaches or cookies. Tuesday: Brunch menu: Sausage patties, scrambled eggs, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit with gravy and fruit salad...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sloppy Joe with oven-fried potatoes or chicken tot bake, green beans, fruited gelatin, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled peaches or cookies.

Tuesday: Brunch menu: Sausage patties, scrambled eggs, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit with gravy and fruit salad.

Wednesday: Tuna salad or turkey and cheese on bun, three-bean salad, garden salad, whole-grain bread or crackers and fresh orange wedges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country fried steak with potatoes, seasoned spinach, glazed carrots and sugar-free berry crisp or assorted pies.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or meat pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or iced chocolate cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and orange delite.

Tuesday: Taco salad, seasoned beef and cheese, lettuce, tomato, refried beans, taco chips and pineapple crisp.

Wednesday: BBQ pork on bun, baked beans, potato salad and coconut pie.

Thursday: Kettle beef, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and fruit or salad dressing cake.

Friday: Tuna salad on croissant, lettuce and tomato, French fries and ambrosia.

Jackson

Monday: Honey mustard chicken or country-fried steak, wild rice mix, glazed carrots, peas, bread and Mandarin oranges or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or cook's choice, tomatoes and zucchini, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or crackers and fruit cocktail or apple pie.

Wednesday: Hamburger with cheese and whole-grain bun or hot dog, Tater Tots, coleslaw and banana.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peach crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or brats, hush puppies, potato salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

