June 9, 2018
Senior Center menus June 11-15
Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecued riblet or reuben casserole, baked potato, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and pineapple tidbits or brownies.

Tuesday: Hot chicken salad or beef patty melt, harvard beets, green pea salad, whole-grain bread and sugar-free gelation with pears or lemon bars.

Wednesday: Chicken strips or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or strawberry cheesecake.

Thursday: Smothered steak with mashed potatoes or chicken and dumplings, green beans, fruit gelation, whole-grain hot roll and stewed apples or oatmeal pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or warm ham and cheese croissant, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread, fruit salad or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, tomato salad, cornbread and frozen delite.

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, fried cabbage, pea salad, hot roll and pear crisp.

Wednesday: Patty melt on rye bread, oven wedges, glazed carrots and banana pudding.

Thursday: Open-face turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans and fruit or earthquake cake.

Friday: Chef salad with egg, cheese and ham, lettuce, tomato, curcumber and onions, crackers and cheesecake.

Jackson

Monday: Taco salad or pork chop, lettuce salad, black beans and corn, tortilla chips and assorted ice cream or Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or stuffed peppers, potato wedges, pickled beets, baby carrots, roll or whole-grain bun and sugar-free Jell-o with bananas.

Thursday: Pasta with beef and tomato or beef stew, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and citrus salad

Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, baked beans, cucumber and onions, cornbread or bun and applesauce or brownies.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

image
