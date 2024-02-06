Senior Center menus June 11-15

Monday: Barbecued riblet or reuben casserole, baked potato, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and pineapple tidbits or brownies.
Tuesday: Hot chicken salad or beef patty melt, harvard beets, green pea salad, whole-grain bread and sugar-free gelation with pears or lemon bars.
Wednesday: Chicken strips or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or strawberry cheesecake.
Thursday: Smothered steak with mashed potatoes or chicken and dumplings, green beans, fruit gelation, whole-grain hot roll and stewed apples or oatmeal pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or warm ham and cheese croissant, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread, fruit salad or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, tomato salad, cornbread and frozen delite.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, fried cabbage, pea salad, hot roll and pear crisp.
Wednesday: Patty melt on rye bread, oven wedges, glazed carrots and banana pudding.
Thursday: Open-face turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans and fruit or earthquake cake.
Friday: Chef salad with egg, cheese and ham, lettuce, tomato, curcumber and onions, crackers and cheesecake.
Monday: Taco salad or pork chop, lettuce salad, black beans and corn, tortilla chips and assorted ice cream or Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or cherry pie.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders or stuffed peppers, potato wedges, pickled beets, baby carrots, roll or whole-grain bun and sugar-free Jell-o with bananas.
Thursday: Pasta with beef and tomato or beef stew, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and citrus salad
Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, baked beans, cucumber and onions, cornbread or bun and applesauce or brownies.
