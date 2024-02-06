Senior Center menus June 11-15

Wednesday: Patty melt on rye bread, oven wedges, glazed carrots and banana pudding.

Thursday: Open-face turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans and fruit or earthquake cake.

Friday: Chef salad with egg, cheese and ham, lettuce, tomato, curcumber and onions, crackers and cheesecake.

Jackson

Monday: Taco salad or pork chop, lettuce salad, black beans and corn, tortilla chips and assorted ice cream or Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or stuffed peppers, potato wedges, pickled beets, baby carrots, roll or whole-grain bun and sugar-free Jell-o with bananas.

Thursday: Pasta with beef and tomato or beef stew, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and citrus salad

Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, baked beans, cucumber and onions, cornbread or bun and applesauce or brownies.