Senior Center Menus for Sept. 9 to 13

Monday: Glazed chicken breast or ham slice, baked sweet potato, steamed swuash, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free pear crisp or iced cherry cake
Tuesday: BBQ chicken or Italian beef, potato salad, breaded tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and spiced peaches or blackberry cobbler.
Wednesday: Ham and broccoli stuffed baked potato or chicken Alfredo, vegetable blend, fruited gelatin salad, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.
Thursday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage with kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli salad, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples and raisins or apple pie.
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole or chicken breast on bun, mixed beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Baked beef rigatoni, Italian veggies, corn, garlic roll and pears or chocolate cake.
Tuesday: BBQ chicken, scalloped potatoes, zesty salad, hot roll and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Southwest chicken casserole, lettuce salad, copper pennies, whole-grain hot roll and cookies and citrus salad.
Thursday: Pork loin, yam patties, broccoli, whole-grain roll and cinnamon apples.
Friday: Catfish, ranch beans, Dixie slaw, whole-grain bread and orange delite.
Jackson
Monday: Chicken casserole or hamburger stroganoff, whole-grain roll, baked beans, pea and carrots and mixed fruit or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, savory carrots, whole-grain roll and sliced apples or apple crisp.
Wednesday: Kettle beef or fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, beef gravy, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and fresh orange.
Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or meatballs, buttered noodles, Italian-blend vegetables, garden salad, garlic bread and pears.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or Sloppy Joe, whole-grain bun, seasoned wedges, green beans and mixed fruit or cheesecake.