All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresSeptember 7, 2019
Senior Center Menus for Sept. 9 to 13
Monday: Glazed chicken breast or ham slice, baked sweet potato, steamed swuash, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free pear crisp or iced cherry cake Tuesday: BBQ chicken or Italian beef, potato salad, breaded tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and spiced peaches or blackberry cobbler...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Glazed chicken breast or ham slice, baked sweet potato, steamed swuash, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free pear crisp or iced cherry cake

Tuesday: BBQ chicken or Italian beef, potato salad, breaded tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and spiced peaches or blackberry cobbler.

Wednesday: Ham and broccoli stuffed baked potato or chicken Alfredo, vegetable blend, fruited gelatin salad, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.

Thursday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage with kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli salad, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples and raisins or apple pie.

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole or chicken breast on bun, mixed beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Baked beef rigatoni, Italian veggies, corn, garlic roll and pears or chocolate cake.

Tuesday: BBQ chicken, scalloped potatoes, zesty salad, hot roll and peach crisp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Southwest chicken casserole, lettuce salad, copper pennies, whole-grain hot roll and cookies and citrus salad.

Thursday: Pork loin, yam patties, broccoli, whole-grain roll and cinnamon apples.

Friday: Catfish, ranch beans, Dixie slaw, whole-grain bread and orange delite.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken casserole or hamburger stroganoff, whole-grain roll, baked beans, pea and carrots and mixed fruit or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, savory carrots, whole-grain roll and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Wednesday: Kettle beef or fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, beef gravy, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and fresh orange.

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or meatballs, buttered noodles, Italian-blend vegetables, garden salad, garlic bread and pears.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or Sloppy Joe, whole-grain bun, seasoned wedges, green beans and mixed fruit or cheesecake.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy