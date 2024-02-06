Senior center menus for Sept. 8-11

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: Fiesta taco bake or patty melt, seasoned pinto beans, buttered corn, tomatoes, whole-grain bread and tropical fruit or dusted lemon bar.
Wednesday: Chicken and spinach Alfredo pasta or sausage with pasta and marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit dessert or cherry dump cake.
Thursday: Chopped steak or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruit crisp or blueberry pie.
Friday: Chicken sandwich or fried fish with hush puppies, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled applesauce or German chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, green beans, baby carrots, cornbread or crackers and pears or vanilla ice cream.
Wednesday: Taco salad or breaded pork fritter, Spanish rice, black beans and corn, tortilla chips and sliced apples or apple pie.
Thursday: BBQ pork on bun or fish sandwich, baked beans, broccoli with cheese, macaroni and tomatoes and blushing pears.
Friday: Fried or baked fish with hush puppies or Sloppy Joe on bun, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw and peaches or peach crisp.
