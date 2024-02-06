Senior center menus for Sept. 8-11

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday: Fiesta taco bake or patty melt, seasoned pinto beans, buttered corn, tomatoes, whole-grain bread and tropical fruit or dusted lemon bar.

Wednesday: Chicken and spinach Alfredo pasta or sausage with pasta and marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit dessert or cherry dump cake.

Thursday: Chopped steak or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruit crisp or blueberry pie.