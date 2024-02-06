Senior Center menus for Sept. 7-10

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meaty sauce or chicken country casserole, Italian-blend veggies, tossed lettuce salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or apple streusel cake.

Wednesday: Tuna salad or chicken pasta salad, three-bean salad, sliced tomatoes, whole-wheat crackers and chilled grapes or creamy fruit dessert with coconut.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip, seasoned spinach, broccoli and cauliflower with cheese, whole-grain hot roll or bun and blushing pears and ice cream sundae.

Friday: Lemon-pepper baked fish or sweet and sour chicken, seasoned brown rice, glazed carrots, whole-grain bread slice and warm apples and raisins or German chocolate cake.