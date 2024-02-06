All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 4, 2021

Senior Center menus for Sept. 7-10

Monday: Closed for Labor Day. Tuesday: Spaghetti with meaty sauce or chicken country casserole, Italian-blend veggies, tossed lettuce salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or apple streusel cake. Wednesday: Tuna salad or chicken pasta salad, three-bean salad, sliced tomatoes, whole-wheat crackers and chilled grapes or creamy fruit dessert with coconut...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meaty sauce or chicken country casserole, Italian-blend veggies, tossed lettuce salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or apple streusel cake.

Wednesday: Tuna salad or chicken pasta salad, three-bean salad, sliced tomatoes, whole-wheat crackers and chilled grapes or creamy fruit dessert with coconut.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip, seasoned spinach, broccoli and cauliflower with cheese, whole-grain hot roll or bun and blushing pears and ice cream sundae.

Friday: Lemon-pepper baked fish or sweet and sour chicken, seasoned brown rice, glazed carrots, whole-grain bread slice and warm apples and raisins or German chocolate cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday: Pulled pork on bun or chicken potpie, potato salad, vegetable blend, whole-grain roll and ice cream or fruit.

Wednesday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken fritters, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, whole-grain roll and peach pie or fruit.

Thursday: Chicken casserole country-fried steaks, scalloped potatoes, California-blend vegetables, biscuit and pineapple.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy