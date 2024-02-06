Senior Center menus for Sept. 7-10

Monday: Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meaty sauce or chicken country casserole, Italian-blend veggies, tossed lettuce salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or apple streusel cake.
Wednesday: Tuna salad or chicken pasta salad, three-bean salad, sliced tomatoes, whole-wheat crackers and chilled grapes or creamy fruit dessert with coconut.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip, seasoned spinach, broccoli and cauliflower with cheese, whole-grain hot roll or bun and blushing pears and ice cream sundae.
Friday: Lemon-pepper baked fish or sweet and sour chicken, seasoned brown rice, glazed carrots, whole-grain bread slice and warm apples and raisins or German chocolate cake.
Monday: Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday: Pulled pork on bun or chicken potpie, potato salad, vegetable blend, whole-grain roll and ice cream or fruit.
Wednesday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken fritters, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, whole-grain roll and peach pie or fruit.
Thursday: Chicken casserole country-fried steaks, scalloped potatoes, California-blend vegetables, biscuit and pineapple.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.