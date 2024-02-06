Senior Center Menus for Sept. 5-9

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash-brown potatoes with onions, whole-grain biscuit and gravy, apple juice and citrus-salad dessert.

Wednesday: Open-faced turkey and gravy or pork chop and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread of hot roll and Emerald Isle dessert or almond cake.

Thursday: Hamburger stroganoff or chicken pot pie, Lima beans, vegetable blend and mixed-fruit dessert or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese on croissant, seasoned potatoes, spinach salad, bread slice and pear gelatin or cook's choice dessert.