FeaturesSeptember 3, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Sept. 5-9

Monday: Center closed for Labor Day holiday. Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash-brown potatoes with onions, whole-grain biscuit and gravy, apple juice and citrus-salad dessert. Wednesday: Open-faced turkey and gravy or pork chop and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread of hot roll and Emerald Isle dessert or almond cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash-brown potatoes with onions, whole-grain biscuit and gravy, apple juice and citrus-salad dessert.

Wednesday: Open-faced turkey and gravy or pork chop and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread of hot roll and Emerald Isle dessert or almond cake.

Thursday: Hamburger stroganoff or chicken pot pie, Lima beans, vegetable blend and mixed-fruit dessert or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese on croissant, seasoned potatoes, spinach salad, bread slice and pear gelatin or cook's choice dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday: Rigatoni with beef or burrito with chili, garden salad, Lima beans, hot roll and Mandaring oranges.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or fish sandwich on bun, green beans, potato salad, hot roll and sliced apples.

Thursday: Italian sausage or chicken cordon bleu, coleslaw, Italian veggies, hot roll and peach crisp.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and mixed fruit or cheesecake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

